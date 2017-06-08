BUY
Nifty, Sensex may give up some gains – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
08 June 2017

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex volumes have dried up, as the market was headed higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday and closed with small losses over Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in were as follows:

Weak global cues and selling pressure in oil and gas, IT (information technology) and consumer durables stocks pulled the Indian equity markets lower to trade on a flat-to-negative note during the mid-afternoon session on Thursday. According to market observers, investors were cautious ahead of election in Britain and European Central Bank's policy review (due later during the day). On the NSE, there were 711 advances, 710 declines and 50 unchanged.
 
IT stocks continued to trade weak with the sector trading with loss of more than 1%. Consumer durables, capital goods and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sectors were trading in negative, whereas healthcare and metal sectors were trading in the green, up by more than 1%. Dr Reddy's Lab, Sun Pharma and HDFC were the top gainers on the BSE, while Gail, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers.
 
The farmers’ agitation entered its eighth day on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh. The peasants have been on strike since June 1, demanding loan waiver and fair price for their produce. 
 
State-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported an increase of 22.78% in its net profit for 2016-17. According to AAI, its net profit during the fiscal year under review rose to Rs3,115 crore from Rs2,537 crore reported for 2015-16. "AAI recorded all time high total income of Rs12,542 crore (previous year Rs10,824 crore), and operational income of Rs8,024 crore (previous year Rs6,876 crore) in FY 2017," it said in a statement. AAI declared a dividend of Rs934 crore payable to the central government. It had paid an interim dividend of Rs560 crore on February 22, 2017. The S & P BSE PSU closed at 8,551.45, down 0.60% on the BSE.
 
GMR Airports said that it has been selected to develop, operate and manage the new international airport of Kastelli on Crete Island, Greece. The company is a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure. According to the firm, it has bagged the project in partnership with Greek infrastructure major TERNA S.A.  "GMR Airports will be the designated airport operator in the consortium for this project," the company said in a statement. The company added that the concession period for the greenfield project will be 35 years, including phase one construction of five years. GMR Infrastructure shares closed at Rs16.55, down 0.90% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Investor Interest
SEBI directs Newland Agro Industries to refund with interest money collected through redeemable preference shares
Moneylife Digital Team
08 June 2017
SEBI passed an order in respect of Pinku Kumar Das of Newland Agro Industries Limited under Sections 11 and 11B of the SEBI Act, directing Das, along with Newland Agro Industries Ltd. and other directors, to jointly and severally, refund the money collected by the company through the issuance of RPS (redeemable preference shares). The shares have been found to be issued in contravention of the public issue norms. The refund is to be done with an interest at the rate of 15% per annum compounded at half yearly intervals, from the date when the repayments became due (in terms of Section 73(2) of the Companies Act, 1956) to the investors till the date of actual payment.
 
The SEBI Order specified that Das should provide the updated detailed inventory of all assets and properties and details of all bank accounts, demat accounts and holdings of shares/ securities, if held in physical form.
 
The SEBI Order directed that Das should not to access the securities market and is further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, with immediate effect. He is also restrained from associating himself with any listed public company and any public company which intends to raise money from the public, with immediate effect. This restraint shall continue to be in force for a further period of four years on completion of the repayments. 
 
On the expiry of the three months period from the date of the SEBI order, failure to comply on the part of Das and Newland Agro Industries, SEBI shall recover such amounts in accordance with law and may initiate any other proceedings as per law.

Economy & Nation
Why, despite bountiful harvest, farmers are in despair
Prachi Salve, Alison Saldanha  and  Vipul Vivek (IANS)
08 June 2017
A plentiful harvest in 2016 but imports drive some prices down 63 per cent. A shortage of cash because of demonetisation. Despite Rs 3.5 lakh crore -- enough to build 545 Tehri-sized dams -- invested on irrigation over six decades to 2011, more than half of all farms depend on rains. These are the three factors agitating Indians who depend on farming -- 90 million families, or 54.6 per cent of countrys 1.2 billion people.
 
As anger sweeps rural Madhya Pradesh after the death of six farmers in police firing, farm protests roil rural Maharashtra -- wholesale markets are shut, produce is being dumped on streets -- and governments of the debt-ridden states struggle to respond to demands for loan waivers, an IndiaSpend analysis and reportage from rural Maharashtra explores why farmers are both angry and desperate.
 
The primary reason farming is unviable is that farms here are now among the world's smallest (the global average land-holding size is 5.5 hectares). Since 1951, the per capita availability of land has declined by 70 per cent, from 0.5 hectares to 0.15 hectares in 2011, and is likely to decline further, according to Ministry of Agriculture data.
 
Such "small and marginal land-holdings", as they are called, now constitute 85 per cent of the number of operational farms in the country and have little access to credit.
 
Those are the larger issues. Here are the three reasons for the current turmoil:
 
1. After back-to-back droughts, a good harvest, but incomes fall
 
As 2017 rolled in, news from farms appeared good. After droughts in 2014 and 2015, a good monsoon in 2016 reversed two years of rural economic decline. Agricultural growth, which contracted 0.2 per cent in 2014-15 and grew no more than 1.2 per cent in 2015-16, rose by 4.1 per cent in 2016-17.
 
Across many states growing pulses, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat, markets were flooded with produce, especially tur (pigeon pea), which witnessed the highest growth among all pulses. India is the world's largest pulses producer.
 
However, an influx of pulses from Myanmar, Tanzania, Mozambique and Malawi -- growing 20 per cent over two financial quarters, from September 2016 to March 2017 -- caused the price of Indian tur to plunge.
 
From Rs 11,000 per quintal (December 2015), the price of tur fell 63 per cent to Rs 3,800-4,000 per quintal -- 20 per cent below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,050 per quintal (including a bonus of Rs 425).
 
Production of pulses rose 29 per cent, from 17.15 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 22.14 million tonnes in 2016-17. Tur production increased 50 per cent, from 2.81 million tonnes to 4.23 million tonnes, over the same period.
 
2. How demonetisation -- and red tape -- left farmers short of cash
 
On May 18, 30-year-old Prashant Lande waited under a harsh summer sun to sell 800 quintals of tur at the Amravati agricultural produce market committee (APMC). Lande said he refuses to sell his tur to the government procurement centre, although the state buys tur at a higher rate. At the market, Lande could sell his tur at Rs 3,800 to Rs 4,000 per quintal, while the government buying centre offered Rs 5,050 per quintal.
 
"We don't sell to the government centre because the process of selling takes one month -- from standing in line for the token to the sale to finally when the payment reaches the account," said Lande. "Our fellow farmers who have sold their produce at the procurement centre on March 22, are yet to receive their payments and it is nearly June!"
 
It does not help that the effects of demonetisation continue to be felt across the rural economy.
 
Right after demonetisation, tomato farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and onion farmers in Maharashtra and Gujarat, were the worst hit as prices fell by 60-85 per cent. With little respite more than six months later, the experiment has aggravated the circumstances leading to the current farmers' strike.
 
"By now we should have begun preparing our fields for the monsoons, but because of demonetisation and the unavailability of cash, we are still struggling to find money for sowing," said Lande.
 
At such a time, farmers like Lande turn to credit.
 
Up to 57 per cent of farm families in Maharashtra are indebted; the figure for India is 52 per cent, according to the National Sample Survey Organisation's 2013 situation assessment survey of farm households, the latest available data.
 
This indebtedness has widespread consequences. More farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra (4,291) in 2015 than any other state, rising seven per cent from 4,004 in 2014, followed by Karnataka (1,569) and Telangana (1,400).
 
Now, after Uttar Pradesh's new government waived Rs 30,792 crore of farm loans, pressure is building on the governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to do the same.
 
3. In an era of climate change, 52% of farmers without irrigation
 
The basic agri problem is that despite the spread of irrigation -- a sector plagued by unfinished projects and corruption - 52 per cent of farms still depend on the vagaries of rain, which is becoming increasingly uncertain in an era of climate change. Extreme rainfall events in central India, the core of the monsoon system, are increasing and moderate rainfall is decreasing.
 
The droughts of 2014 and 2015 in rural Maharashtra were mitigated by the plentiful rains of 2016, but many parts of the state also endured floods.
 
On July 1, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister's Farmer's Irrigation Programme, with a budget of Rs. 50,000 crores over five years. In 2015-16, less than a third (Rs 312 crore) of Rs 1,000 crores set aside for micro-irrigation was released, reveals a government report. Of this, up to April 2016, no more than Rs 48.3 crore, or less than five per cent, was actually spent, according a micro-irrigation financial progress monitoring report. The government set Rs 1,763 as the 2016-17 micro-irrigation target, but no data on results have been released.
 
The micro-irrigation programme covers an area of 6,51,220 hectares, or 0.46 per cent of net cultivated area.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

Parimal Shah

56 minutes ago

The main reason is the middle man and the APMC rule.
Many politicians also give hints to traders to either hoard or liquidate stock based on inside information.
They also tweak policies for ulterior political gains.

REPLY

Suketu Shah

1 hour ago

Lot of farmers protesting recently are not farmers but people from opposition parties posing as farmers.NaMo has done more for farmers than anyone else last 20yrs and more coming up.

REPLY

Raymond D'Souza null

11 hours ago

2 years of drought resulted in loan repayment being rescheduled to future date. 2016 year farmer had already 3 crop loan outstanding against him. Bountiful crop and falling prices had to cover his repayments. How can it be possible.
Very poor commentary that state agencies take so long to pay the farmers.

REPLY

