Nifty, Sensex May Correct – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
03 August 2017
We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might go sideways. The major indices of the Indian stock markets closed with losses. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Negative global cues, coupled with selling pressure in banking and metal stocks, dragged the Indian equity markets lower during the mid-afternoon trade session on Thursday. Stocks of banking majors like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the top losers. According to market observers, RBI's (Reserve Bank of India) decision to reduce key lending rates dampened investors' sentiments. The RBI in its third bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2017-18 on Wednesday lowered the repurchase and reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points. On the NSE, there were 455 advances, 1,202 declines and 310 unchanged.
 
The benchmark indices opened lower tracking muted trend seen in Asian markets as investors locked in recent gains. Indian investors were disappointed with just 25 bps rate cut by RBI as it was already priced in, believe experts. The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar. Shares of TCS and Asian Paints rose, whereas those of Cipla, Lupin, and Kotak Bank fell. Oil marketing companies were trading higher.
 
Banks may require an incremental provisioning of 20% against cumulative debt totalling over Rs4.3 lakh crore of the 50 large bad debts or stressed assets in construction, power, metals, and other sectors, a study released on Thursday said. This constitutes about half of the gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the banking sector, the joint study by industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India and rating agency Crisil said. The study noted that while banks may have already provisioned for a part of these exposures, they need to adequately capitalise to absorb such losses that could fuel credit growth and support the next leg of economic growth. The S & P BSE Bankex closed at 27,885.86, down 1.66% on the BSE.
 
State-run lender UCO Bank on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs663.02 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2017, widening by over 50% from Rs440.56 crore in the year-ago period. The loss was attributed to higher provisioning for bad loans and dip in income.  The provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) were at Rs1,204.25 crore during the quarter under review, up by 28% from Rs942.73 crore in corresponding period last year. Provisions and contingencies increased marginally by 1.7% over last year to Rs1,272.10 crore from Rs1,250.50 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank's asset quality worsened further in the June quarter as its gross NPAs, in absolute terms, at Rs25,054.21 crore rose by close to 11% over last years' Rs22,597.70 crore in the same quarter last year. During the period under review, the public sector bank's total income saw a 10.4%  dip at Rs4,237.04 crore as against Rs4,727.93 crore in the year-ago period. In the January-March quarter of last fiscal, the city-based lender had posted a net loss of Rs582.08 crore. In May, the Reserve Bank of India initiated prompt corrective action (PCA) for the bank in view of high non-performing assets and negative return on assets. As per the revised prompt corrective action framework for banks, the lender, which had posted net losses for two consecutive years, was under "Risk Threshold 1" of the PCA matrix, where it had restrictions on branch expansion plans, dividend distribution and staff expansion, among others. It reported negative returns on assets (RoAs) for two consecutive years, with net non-performing advances (NNPA) ratio standing at 8.94% as on March 31. Even after initiation of PCA, the banks' NNPA ratio further increased at 10.63% as on June 30. UCO Bank shares closed at Rs32.75, down 1.21% on the NSE.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke the 22,000 milestone for the first time as shares of Apple soared following strong quarterly earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday was up 52.32 points, or 0.24%, to 22,016.24. The S&P 500 rose 1.22 points, or 0.05%, to 2,477.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index ticked down 0.29 points, or less than 0.01%, to 6,362.65. After Tuesday's closing bell, Apple announced quarterly revenue of $45.4 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.67. Shares of the tech giant rallied 4.73% on Wednesday, and drove the Dow above 22,000 for the first time ever. This earning season has been strong so far and has broadly been supportive of the stock market recently.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

 

Economy & Nation
Cost of credit, NPA positioning restricting banks to cut MCLR: SBI
IANS
03 August 2017
The SBI on Thursday said that though the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) is expected to be in tandem with the policy rates, banks are hesitant to reduce it due to cost of credit and deposits and NPAs positioning.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut the key lending rates by 25 basis points (bps).
 
"As far as the MCLR is concerned, it is a function of multiple components. It is intended that the MCLR is in tandem with policy rates," State Bank of India (SBI) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Khara told BTVi in an interview.
 
"But other factors like the cost of deposit and cost of credit -- which are a critical determinant of MCLR -- and also non-performing assets (NPAs) positioning, are restricting banks from cutting the MCLR... the policy rates are a critical component but not the only component affecting the MCLR," he said.
 
The banking system is rolling into a lot of liquidity and they would like to deploy that liquidity into the right kind of investments and projects coming up for consuming this kind of liquidity, Khara said.
 
The advances growth in general is 6 per cent in the current fiscal while the retail advances are doing well at 10-12 per cent.
 
Retail advances are still linked to base rate while the corporate advances are getting aligned to the MCLR. 
 
"Banks are willing to lend at the right kind of price. But when it comes to investment demand from corporates, that is yet to be seen. My sense is that economic activity through private investment gets revived," he said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
GST Council official booked by CBI for bribery
IANS
03 August 2017
A GST Council official has been booked by the CBI for demanding and accepting bribes while he was posted in the Central Excise Department, an official said on Thursday.
 
The Central Bureau of Investigation registered the FIR against Monish Malhotra, now posted as Superintendent in the GST Council, on Wednesday on charges of accepting money from businessmen on quarterly and monthly basis for extending undue favours to them. 
 
The charges for criminal conspiracy and demanding illegal gratification have been made under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.
 
Manas Patra, a private person and tax consultant, has also been booked on the charge of working as a conduit for Malhotra. 
 
Malhotra was transferred to the GST Council from the Central Excise Department where he was posted as Superintendent-Range 36. 
 
The FIR accused Malhotra, a resident of Kalkaji in south Delhi, of indulging in corrupt practices of extending undue favours to businessmen by not taking action against them in lieu of periodical illegal gratification. 
 
Patra is accused of being in regular contact with Malhotra and many other Excise Department officers for working as a conduit for them to collect bribes on their behalf. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

