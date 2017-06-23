Nifty, Sensex May Correct a Bit – Weekly closing report

We had mentioned in last Friday’s weekly closing report that Nifty, Sensex were to move sideways. The major indices of the Indian stock markets have been range-bound over the week’s trading and closed on Friday with little change over last Friday’s close. Nifty, in particular, closed with a minor loss for the week. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

Cheered by positive global cues and buying in banking, metal and capital goods stocks, the Indian equity markets surged on Monday, the 30-scrip Sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE closing at another fresh high. Shares of major banks rose and added to the gains on reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to resolve the non-performing assets (NPA) issue of the Indian state-run banks. The Bank Nifty index scaled a record high of 23,806.65 points. The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 69.50 points or 0.72% to close at 9,657.55 points. Besides, investors' sentiments were buoyant after the GST Council on Sunday unanimously agreed on the July 1 rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. However, the BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,467 declines and 1,218 advances.

Prolonged outflow of foreign funds and selling pressure on banking and FMCG stocks wiped off the morning gains and led the Indian equity markets to close on a flat-to-negative note on Tuesday. However, positive European markets and healthy buying in consumer durables, IT, and oil and gas stocks limited the downslide. The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched lower by 4.05 points, or 0.04%, to close at 9,653.50 points. The 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 31,392.53 points, closed at 31,297.53 points, down 14.04 points, or 0.04%, from its previous close at 31,311.57 points. The Sensex touched a high of 31,392.53 and a low of 31,261.49 points during intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,428 declines and 1,229 advances. In terms of the broader markets, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed the Sensex. The S&P BSE mid-cap index was up 0.19% and the small-cap index by 0.19%.

On Tuesday, Tata Motors was the top gainer on the Sensex as its parent was said to be considering an initial public offering in luxury car-maker unit Jaguar Land Rover. Shares of Lupin fell by 1.9% after Credit Suisse said the price erosion risk faced by the company is highest as 75% of USA profit is from low-competition products. Shares of the logistics companies rallied anywhere between 2% and 9% as the country geared up for the launch of unified tax regime, GST. European stocks rose, heading for their best three-day rise since April, boosted by gains in media shares and optimism about the US economy.

Engineering and construction major L&T rose on high volumes on reports the Government of India offloaded a part of its stake in the company via block deals on Wednesday. According to reports, the Government of India sold 2.5% stake in the company via block deals on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, 21 June 2017. On the BSE, 2.39 crore shares were traded on the counter as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one quarter. Most PSU bank stocks rose. Private bank stocks saw mixed trend. Most metal and mining stocks fell.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, media reports suggested that ABB India is in discussions with L&T to acquire the latter's electrical and automation division. According to reports, ABB has offered over Rs14000 crore for the deal and discussions are yet to arrive at a final figure. In a separate development, NHPC announced after market hours on Tuesday, 20 June 2017 that it awarded EPC contract for the development of 50 megawatts (MW) Solar Power project in Tamil Nadu to L&T for an amount of Rs287.48 crore. The project is slated to complete in 9 months.

Taking cue from global markets the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher. The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 31,283.64 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 31,351.53 points. It touched a new high of 31,522.87 points during intra-day trade. On the NSE, there were 621 advances, 1,045 declines and 81 unchanged.

After two days of corrections, the Indian equity markets closed on a flat note during Thursday's trade session. With speculation on further interest rates hikes from the US government, stock markets in India were being hesitant about new market rallies even in the middle of a reasonable South-West monsoon and good domestic economy trends. Medium term investors could expect to book profits by Diwali.

On Thursday, buying in stocks of banking majors such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank lifted the market sentiment. Bank Nifty closed at 23,736.10, up 0.12% on the NSE.

The Indian equity markets traded in the red throughout Friday as broadly negative global cues, coupled with caution ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation and selling pressure in automobile, capital goods, oil and gas and banking stocks, subdued investor sentiments. At the close of trading on Friday, the major indices closed with losses over Thursday’s close.