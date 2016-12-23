Nifty, Sensex may bounce back next week – Weekly closing report

We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were in a slow decline. The major indices of the Indian stock markets have continued to slip with each trading day this week and the bulls are not able to turn the tide. Daily trading volumes have also been on the lower side. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

Sensex, Nifty traded in the red throughout the day on Monday. Nifty sectoral indices ended in the red, while Nifty IT was in green and up marginally. Also, the Sensex indices ended on a negative note after being marginally down. S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 26,375, down 115 points, while the broader Nifty50 settled at 8,104, down 35 points. Broader market indices performed in line with the headline indices, with BSE Midcap and Smallcap down 0.51% and 0.46% respectively.

Weak global indices, coupled with foreign fund outflows and rupee depreciation were a drag on the Indian equity markets on Tuesday. The key indices closed on a flat note -- marginally in the red, as selling pressure was witnessed in banking, healthcare and automobile stocks. The BSE market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears -- with 1,777 declines and 832 advances. On the NSE there were 427 advances, 1,180 declines and 74 unchanged.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday indicated that no populist measures will come through for the railways when its budget will be merged with the general budget from the next fiscal. "Around the world that organisation is successful which follows a financial model wherein consumers pay for the services they use," Jaitley said here at the national conference on Accounting Reforms in Indian Railways organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He said populism required that consumers do not need to pay for the services they use but these were not the principles "on which the largest operator of transport can work". "We aim for a creation of Railways as a service organisation which is commercially able to sustain itself and also provide world class quality and infrastructure." These policy measures from the government could lead to higher inflation and higher interest rates, thus weakening the indices in the stock markets.

Pharma major Cipla on Monday said that it plans to raise Rs4,000 crore through the issue of various securities, subject to regulatory approvals. The decision to raise the targeted fund was taken by its Board of Directors, the pharma major said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The company disclosed that it plans to raise "funds up to Rs2,000 crores by issue of equity shares or American depository receipts or global depository receipts or foreign currency convertible bonds or other securities/ financial instruments, whether denominated in Indian rupee and/or foreign currency(ies), though a public issue or a private placement in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law". It plans to raise another Rs2,000 crore via the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or bonds. Cipla shares closed at Rs562.00, down 1.13% on the BSE on Tuesday.

Profit booking, coupled with a weak rupee and outflow of foreign funds, pulled the Indian equity markets lower on Wednesday. The key indices provisionally closed flat -- marginally in the red -- as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, FMCG and capital goods stocks.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dipped 2% to Rs615 on the BSE, its lowest level since November 9, 2016. Reliance Communications (RCOM) ended nearly 7% higher on the BSE after the company announced the signing of binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure in relation to the acquisition of RCOM’s nationwide tower assets by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. JBF Industries moved higher by 6% on the BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deal in noon deal trade.

Broadly, negative global indices, coupled with foreign fund outflows and rupee depreciation, dragged the Indian equity markets lower on Thursday. The key indices closed in the red, as selling pressure was witnessed in metal, banking and capital goods stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined by 82.20 points or 1.02% to 7,979.10 points. Headline Sensex index on Thursday tanked 263 points, extending its falling streak to the seventh consecutive session, and ended below the crucial psychological level of 26,000.

The Indian Rupee was trading lower by three paise at 67.93 per dollar. Gold was trading at Rs26, 918 per 10 grams and silver was trading at Rs38,983 per kg.

On Friday, the major indices were range-bound and closed on a flat-to-small-gain note over Thursday’s close. Gains were less than 0.25% over Thursday’s close on lack of domestic trigger and broadly negative global indices. NSE trading volumes were on the lower side at 72.41 crore on Friday, and it is clear that investors are staying away from the market, especially since foreign institutional investors are now off for their yearend vacation. On the NSE, there were 683 advances, 789 declines and 71 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,257 advances, 1,305 declines and 170 unchanged. We expect the market to remain subdued though having fallen quite a bit, the main indices may try to stage a rebound.