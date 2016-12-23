BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex may bounce back next week – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
23 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were in a slow decline. The major indices of the Indian stock markets have continued to slip with each trading day this week and the bulls are not able to turn the tide. Daily trading volumes have also been on the lower side. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

 
Sensex, Nifty traded in the red throughout the day on Monday. Nifty sectoral indices ended in the red, while Nifty IT was in green and up marginally. Also, the Sensex indices ended on a negative note after being marginally down. S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 26,375, down 115 points, while the broader Nifty50 settled at 8,104, down 35 points. Broader market indices performed in line with the headline indices, with BSE Midcap and Smallcap down 0.51% and 0.46% respectively.
 
Weak global indices, coupled with foreign fund outflows and rupee depreciation were a drag on the Indian equity markets on Tuesday. The key indices closed on a flat note -- marginally in the red, as selling pressure was witnessed in banking, healthcare and automobile stocks. The BSE market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears -- with 1,777 declines and 832 advances. On the NSE there were 427 advances, 1,180 declines and 74 unchanged.
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday indicated that no populist measures will come through for the railways when its budget will be merged with the general budget from the next fiscal. "Around the world that organisation is successful which follows a financial model wherein consumers pay for the services they use," Jaitley said here at the national conference on Accounting Reforms in Indian Railways organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He said populism required that consumers do not need to pay for the services they use but these were not the principles "on which the largest operator of transport can work". "We aim for a creation of Railways as a service organisation which is commercially able to sustain itself and also provide world class quality and infrastructure." These policy measures from the government could lead to higher inflation and higher interest rates, thus weakening the indices in the stock markets.
 
Pharma major Cipla on Monday said that it plans to raise Rs4,000 crore through the issue of various securities, subject to regulatory approvals. The decision to raise the targeted fund was taken by its Board of Directors, the pharma major said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The company disclosed that it plans to raise "funds up to Rs2,000 crores by issue of equity shares or American depository receipts or global depository receipts or foreign currency convertible bonds or other securities/ financial instruments, whether denominated in Indian rupee and/or foreign currency(ies), though a public issue or a private placement in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law".  It plans to raise another Rs2,000 crore via the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or bonds. Cipla shares closed at Rs562.00, down 1.13% on the BSE on Tuesday.
 
Profit booking, coupled with a weak rupee and outflow of foreign funds, pulled the Indian equity markets lower on Wednesday. The key indices provisionally closed flat -- marginally in the red -- as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, FMCG and capital goods stocks. 
 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dipped 2% to Rs615 on the BSE, its lowest level since November 9, 2016. Reliance Communications (RCOM) ended nearly 7% higher on the BSE after the company announced the signing of binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure in relation to the acquisition of RCOM’s nationwide tower assets by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. JBF Industries moved higher by 6% on the BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deal in noon deal trade.
 
Broadly, negative global indices, coupled with foreign fund outflows and rupee depreciation, dragged the Indian equity markets lower on Thursday. The key indices closed in the red, as selling pressure was witnessed in metal, banking and capital goods stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined by 82.20 points or 1.02% to 7,979.10 points. Headline Sensex index on Thursday tanked 263 points, extending its falling streak to the seventh consecutive session, and ended below the crucial psychological level of 26,000.
 
The Indian Rupee was trading lower by three paise at 67.93 per dollar. Gold was trading at Rs26, 918 per 10 grams and silver was trading at Rs38,983 per kg.
 
On Friday, the major indices were range-bound and closed on a flat-to-small-gain note over Thursday’s close. Gains were less than 0.25% over Thursday’s close on lack of domestic trigger and broadly negative global indices. NSE trading volumes were on the lower side at 72.41 crore on Friday, and it is clear that investors are staying away from the market, especially since foreign institutional investors are now off for their yearend vacation. On the NSE, there were 683 advances, 789 declines and 71 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,257 advances, 1,305 declines and 170 unchanged. We expect the market to remain subdued though having fallen quite a bit, the main indices may try to stage a rebound. 
 

User

Public Interest
Hall of Shame: Web platform for tracking attacks on RTI activists
Vinita Deshmukh
23 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Consider this depressing scenario of threats/ killings of RTI activists reported in 2016:
13th January: N A Shah Ansari, Puri, Odisha
16th January: 12 MKSS RTI activists assaulted in Jhalawar, Rajasthan
2nd February: Romel Sutharia, assaulted in Tapi, Gujarat
16th March: Tukaram Chavan, death by suicide, Pune, Maharashtra
21st March: Vinayak Baliga, killed in Dakshina Karnataka
31st March: Vijay Kumbhar, threatened
17th April: Dattatray Patil, assaulted in Kolhapur, Maharashtra
15th May: Suyam Raut, assaulted in Kendrapada, Odisha
7th June: J Parasmal, killed, Chennai 
24th June: D K Sone, threatened, Surguja, Chhattisgarh
29th June: P Suresh, threatened, Ranga Reddy, Telangana
16th August: Yashovardhan Verma, threatened, Rajasthan
15th October: Bhupendra Vira, killed, Mumbai, Maharashtra
25th October: Surjeet Singh, assaulted, East Delhi
 
Whistleblowers, who unearth large-scale corruption, illegal activities and financial irregularities of public servants and politicians, are very vulnerable to attacks and murders. The investigations and convictions in these cases is pathetic as the police and the court drag the matter so much that the criminals who attack RTI activists feel emboldened to continue with such assaults.
 
RTI activists have been advocating that once any sensitive information is unearthed under RTI, it must be put in public domain so that the culprits know that information has gone beyond just that one person who has procured certified documents that expose them. Of course, seeking police protection is another way, in case the activist is threatened, but the casual attitude of the police, despite court orders and state government directives, is well known.
 
In a laudable effort, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiatives (CHRI) has recently launched an interesting web portal called `Hall of Shame.’ RTI users who have been threatened can report on this portal and the CHRI will take it forward to the police authorities and the national human rights commission (NHRC) and the national campaign for people’s right to information (NCPRI). You can fill up the details here
 
The portal also has detailed information on attack on RTI activists since 2005 through the facilitation of the Google Maps. CHRI has developed Hall of Shame portal to plot these cases geographically using Google Maps. Readers can access more than 300 media reports of such attacks on RTI users at the click of a button. CHRI has also created a facility on this web platform for readers and activists to report instances of attacks on RTI users that we may have missed because they are published in regional languages. Additionally, readers can access practical tips for preventing attacks in future. The web platform also contains guidance on how to approach the police and the National Human Rights Commission for an investigation or an inquiry into incidents of attacks on RTI users.
 
States Venkatesh Nayak, research scholar and coordinator of CHRI, “Since 2005, when The Right to Information Act became fully operational, at least 51 citizens have allegedly been killed, 127 assaulted, 119 harassed or threatened and five driven to commit suicide because they sought information to expose corruption and wrong doing in government.
 
“According to our latest estimates, between 5-5.6 million RTI applications are received every year, wanting to know the reasons behind government decisions. Many want public authorities to take prompt action on grievances about stoppage of pensions or scholarships, or poor quality of services in government hospitals, schools and colleges. Others use RTI to expose corrupt practices in building roads with taxpayers’ money, or how welfare programmes for the underprivileged are implemented.’’
  
Stating that all RTI users who are attacked for seeking information in the public interest are human right defenders and therefore need to be supported and defended, Nayak encourages citizens to provide information on such attacks by writing to him at  venkatesh@humanrightsinitiative.org  or Sneha Chandna, rtiattacks@humanrightsinitiative.org
 
CHRI provides the following safety tips for RTI activist on its web portal
 
1. Often, there is strength and solidarity in numbers. Nothing in The Right to Information Act, 2005 says citizens cannot request information jointly. Recognising the increasing number of cases of attacks on RTI users, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled in 2012  that citizens may file joint RTI applications on any subject. So an individual may send an RTI application in her/his name and those of friends or relatives. All applicants should put their names and signatures at the bottom of the RTI form. However, applicants need to remember to indicate which of them will be responsible for paying the copying fees for the records requested from the public authority. (Similarly, nothing in the RTI Act prevents several citizens seeking the same information from the same public authority through several RTI applications.)
 
2. The Calcutta High Court also showed its concern for citizens who are attacked for asking information from public authorities. In 2013 the High Court ruled that a citizen should not be compelled to give personal contact details in the RTI application. If the information can be delivered to any Post Box number provided by the RTI applicant, the public authority must send it there. So an applicant may ask for information to be delivered to her/his Post Box to prevent vested interests from knowing where she/he lives. However, if the information sought is bulky, or if applicants want the information delivered by Registered Post or Speed Post, they will have to disclose personal contact details. Recorded mail cannot be delivered to a Post Box number because the applicant has to sign a receipt on delivery.
 
3. The RTI Act recognises citizens’ right to seek information electronically. An applicant may file an RTI application through email also. If the information is held by the public authority in electronic form, she/he may ask for it to be sent through email. In such cases it may not be necessary to reveal her/his postal address to the public authority.
 
4. If an applicant thinks that her/his RTI application may result in an attack on her/him, play it safe. Talk to a journalist or a social activist or a civil society organisation.
 
What should you do after an attack?
1. If an applicant is attacked or learns about any RTI user who is attacked, threatened or harassed, she/he should not delay seeking or arranging for medical assistance. Immediately contact the local police station directly or through a relative or friend to get an FIR registered about the incident.
 
2. If the local police refuse to lodge an FIR, send the complete details of the incident naming the attackers (if they have been recognised) by Registered Post or Speed Post to the head of the District Police (Superintendent of Police or Senior Superintendent of Police) and demand an investigation. Do not forget to mention the name and rank of the police officer(s) who refused to file the FIR, so that action may be taken against them also. Send a copy of the complaint to the  NHRC. The NHRC has a point person for Human Rights Defenders whose duty is to take action on such complaints without delay.
 
3. Contact CHRI  or NCPRI with complete details of the incident and the legal action that you have initiated. CHRI will forward the case details to the NHRC and the Director General of Police of the concerned State urging immediate action. CHRI and NCPRI will also write to the concerned Information Commission demanding that all information sought by the person who suffered the attack should be proactively disclosed in accordance with the provisions of the RTI Act. By disclosing the information sought, the motive of the attackers to prevent it from becoming public will be defeated.
 
Tips for Navigation
The primary navigation bar on the Home Page of this web platform is self-explanatory. On the left hand panel you may "Search" for incidents by the type of attack on RTI users on the basis of the name of the State or for a period starting 12 October, 2005. On the Google Maps, you may click on a pointer to access the name of the person attacked, date and location as well as a contemporaneous media report of the incident. All 307 cases documented on this platform are not displayed in the form of pointers on the Google Maps because it will slow down the web platform considerably, even with a high speed Internet connection. We are working to overcome this glitch. The ticker above the map is designed to update automatically with every additional entry in the database we make at the back end. All 307 reports of such attacks may be accessed using the "Search" Facility or the "Attacks on RTI Users" link on the left hand panels.
 

 

User

Life
Even criminals have a holiday at this time, say cops (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
23 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Some years ago, a senior police officer told me that (with some exceptions) criminals have the exactly same holidays as ordinary people. They dislike working on bank holidays or the Buddha's birthday or over Christmas and the like, so cops see a significant fall in the crime rate.
 
It certainly seems to be true this year. "Dumb criminal" reports are normally the steadiest stream of reader contributions that fill this column, but there hasn't been a single one this week.
 
So let me start by saying a big THANK YOU to all the villains whose idiotic antics have filled this column over the year. Enjoy a few days off so you can entertain us in the New Year by accidentally breaking into your local police sleeping quarters or whatever.
 
Christmas has become this columnist's favourite holiday. And I am NOT showing religious bias here. My father was a Muslim and my mother a Buddhist, but when it came to December, we all became fervent Christians, even our Imam. You give folk a choice between going to work as normal, or celebrating a holiday with the themes of love, families, gifts and food and suddenly we are all into Santa Claus, even the New Atheists, the scariest belief group of all.
 
But before fundamentalists from any faith burn down my house, let me make it clear that I believe all major codes of belief deserve respect, INCLUDING the silly ones. Most faiths contain wonderful elements which are exclusive to them -- I love Hindu candles, Muslim snacks, and Christian hymns et al.
 
But it must be said that not all traditions are suitable for everyone. Someone once took me to a Hare Krishna meeting where people sang the same song over and over interminably, reminding me of the greatest cultural tragedy of modern times -- the week in 2006 they launched High School Musical.
 
Anyway, since criminals are having a bit of rest, and I have a humor column to fill, here are my favorite winter holiday jokes. I've chosen the silly ones, so you can share them with children.
 
1) Q: What nationality is Santa Claus? A: North Polish.
 
2) Q: What do you call an elf who lives in (insert name of your nearest rich district)? A: Welfy.
 
3) Q: What goes "Oh oh oh"? A: Santa walking backwards.
 
4) Q: What did Mrs Claus say to Santa when she looked out of the window? A: "Looks like rain, dear."
 
5) Q: What did Adam say to his wife on the day before Christmas? A: "It's Christmas, Eve."
 
6) One-liner: My wife said she didn't mind what gift I got her as long as it had diamonds in it. So I bought her a pack of cards.
 
7) Q: Why don't penguins fly? A: Because they're too short to get into pilot training programmes.
 
8) Q: What did the teenage candle say to the mommy candle? A: "I am also going out tonight." 
 
9) Q: Why is Christmas like working in an office? A: You do all the work, but the fat guy in the suit gets all the credit.
 
10) My sister's new boyfriend is like Santa Claus. He gives her presents, but many people think he doesn't exist.
 
And as a bonus, here's my favourite winter holiday joke this year: What did one snowman say to the other? "Can you smell carrot?"
 
Happy holidays.
 
(Nury Vittachi is an Asia-based frequent traveller. Send ideas and comments via his Facebook page)
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Hladini Sakti

20 hours ago

That repetitive song is called a mantra, and it's effect on our consciousness goed beyond this world.
www.Prabhupadabooks.com

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More