Nifty, Sensex May Bounce Back a Bit – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
30 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might correct. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound through the week and closed with small losses on Friday over last Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

On Monday, the stock exchanges were closed on account of Eid. The Indian equity markets traded in the red during the post-afternoon session on Tuesday, as caution ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) launch and selling pressure in banking, capital goods and automobile stocks subdued investors' sentiments.
Equity benchmarks started off on a positive note. However, gains were ceded on the back of profit booking and caution over GST implementation, pointed out market analysts.  Except for FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and consumer durables, all other sectors traded in the red with oil and gas, auto and metals bearing most of the brunt. On the NSE, there were 302 advances, 1,179 declines and 35 unchanged.
 
However, with political stability in India, foreign institutional investors are likely to bring investments to the Indian stock markets. The true recognition of political stability came in the hug that President Donald Trump gave Prime Minister Modi in Washington D.C. The dialogue between the two countries in Washington D.C. was meaningful. The long term trend for the Indian stock markets is clearly bullish.
 
With the country's biggest indirect tax reform -- Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- just around the corner and derivatives expiry a day away, the Indian equity markets were pulled lower on Wednesday. Besides, investors' sentiments were dampened by negative global cues, weak rupee and selling pressure in consumer durables, oil and gas, and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 721 advances, 696 declines and 59 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,331 declines and 1,287 advances.
 
State run lender Allahabad Bank is looking to achieve a business growth of 12.23% in the current financial year and is also planning to raise capital up to Rs2,000 crore, a top official said here on Wednesday. "The bank is looking to achieve a year-on-year business growth of 12.23 per cent and reach a level of Rs4.05 lakh crore by the end of FY 18 (2017-18). We are looking at a growth of 13.45 per cent and 10.68% in deposits and credit respectively," Allahabad Bank's MD and CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian said while addressing the shareholders of the bank at the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here. She said the bank would primarily focus on building up low cost deposits or CASA deposits and would continue to discourage reliance on high cost deposits. In terms of capital adequacy, she said, "...the bank is fairly placed given the business growth and the environment we are operating. But I would not say we are very comfortable....we need to raise capital." At a special business resolution, the bank has sought shareholders' nod in the AGM for raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs2,000 crore through different modes like QIP or FPO or Rights issue etc. The shares of the bank closed at Rs66.95, down marginally on the BSE.
 
Lending major SBI (State Bank of India) said it might have to make a little more provisioning towards large NPAs (non-performing assets) accounts referred by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for resolution and that this should not "badly impact" earnings. According to State bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, "pretty large provisions" have already been made for these accounts. SBI shares closed at Rs276.40, down 1.07% on the BSE.
 
The key Indian equity indices traded higher on Thursday morning following positive global cues. According to market observers, positive global cues and healthy buying in metal, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and capital goods stocks aided the key indices to trade on a higher note. However, the major indices fell towards the end of trading on account of profit booking, and the gains in the earlier part of the day were not sustained. On the NSE, there were 952 advances, 452 declines and 61 unchanged. The trend of the market was bullish.
 
 After more than a decade-long journey, the biggest indirect tax reform since Independence -- The Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- was finally set for a midnight launch on Friday in Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Members of Parliament, state finance ministers and chief ministers. Acknowledging the role of previous governments in readying the GST, the government also invited former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda, though the Congress still appeared to be undecided over attending the special midnight function in Parliament. 
 
United Bank of India was looking at a 12.8% growth in business to clock a figure of Rs2.20 lakh crore in the current fiscal and the state-run lender is also planning to raise up to Rs1,000 crore capital this year, an official said on Thursday. "We are looking at a business of Rs2.20 lakh crore from the current level of Rs1.95 lakh crore in the current financial year. The bank is projecting a 10 per cent growth in advances and 8 per cent in deposits in 2017-18," United Bank of India MD and CEO Pawan Bajaj told shareholders here at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the bank.  The lender sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs1,000 crore in tranches through different modes. The shares of the bank closed at Rs19.00, up 0.75% on the NSE.
 
Just ahead of the launch of the country's biggest indirect tax reform -- Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- the Indian equity markets traded lower on Friday as investors booked profits. The key equity indices trimmed some of their morning losses to trade on a flat-to-negative note during the mid-afternoon session. By the time the markets closed for trading, the range-bound major indices managed to close with small gains over Thursday’s close. The global cues from Asian markets were negative. So, the indices did not make much headway at close of trading hours and the gains were around 0.20% over Thursday’s close. On the NSE, there were 862 advances, 781 declines and 306 unchanged.
 

Investor Interest
Complex Instruments Don't Improve MF Returns: Study
Moneylife Digital Team
30 June 2017
Mutual funds are under constant pressure to generate higher returns than the market indices...
Public Interest
RTI Can Be Filed to Procure Exam Answer Sheets
Vinita Deshmukh
29 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  4
I regularly receive emails seeking advice on filing RTI for procuring copies of answer sheets. Recently, a student wrote, “I am a student of Guwahati University, Assam. I am doing 5 years B.A. L.L.B. Hons. and I am in the 10th semester, that is the final semester. 
 
“The problem is that many of my friends failed in one paper of 9th semester, which is astonishing because they are really good in studies and they believe that they should have passed in that subject. But in the written exam they got 16-17 only out of 80 marks. So they want to re-evaluate the copies. But they have applied for universities of other states. So they are afraid that it will cost them one year as the result of re-evaluation is not given early. So they want to file RTI also.
 
“Therefore, I want to ask you whether we can file RTI and apply for revaluation at the same time. And can you please tell me the procedure for filing it.” 
 
In another mail, a student who had appeared for the civil services examination, wrote, “I had filed an RTI before UPSC seeking certified copy of skill test examination and separate merit lists of all skill test and interview in respect of all candidates. I know they will claim exemption u/s 8 & 9. Can you please give me some Supreme Court, High Court and CIC judgments.’’
 
Earlier, I had received mails from stressed CBSE students as they had to cough up Rs1000 per answer sheet -- Rs700 for revaluation and Rs300 for RTI application. However, thanks to young student activists who sought legal intervention, students appearing for all school board examinations, college examinations, public services and any other competitive examination have every right to ask for answer sheets under RTI and the relevant public authorities are bound by the RTI law to provide them the answer sheets.
 
Several universities like Delhi University and Savitribai Phule Pune University, were also charging exorbitant fees and putting difficult terms and conditions for providing copies of answer sheets. In Pune, RTI activist Vivek Velankar filed a  complaint with the CIC, which ordered Pune University to abide by the Supreme Court ruling. Also, heads of educational institutions take cover under `fiduciary’ relationship – trust between an educational institution and the student and hence such information is not public information. The Supreme Court has rejected this excuse.
 
So, what should the students do?
Not every State has a format for RTI application. If your State has one, then file it as per the format. This is for the State Board examinations. In case of centrally held public examinations, there is no particular format. However, the following format procured from www.rti.org seems ideal. It is as follows:
1. Central Public Information Officer, O/o Registrar of University, [Name of the University] [Full Address]
2. Subject: Information under Right to Information Act 2005
3. Dated: [Enter the Date of RTI Application]
4. Dear Sir,
5. Kindly furnish certified copies of my answer-sheets, the details of which are as under:
6. 1. Name of the candidate: [Enter Your Name]
7. 2. Roll Number : [Enter the Roll Number]
8. 3. Name of Exam : [Write the name of the examination, say B.Sc 2nd year]
9. 4. Date of Exam : [Date of the Examination]
10. 5. Name of the Subject: [Give the names of the subjects for which you want the copies]
11. 6. Exam Centre: [Exam centre location]
12. 7. Subject Code: [Write the Subject Code of Exam]
13. 8. Centre Code: [Write the Centre code as available in hall ticket]
14. [If you are attaching the copy of the hall ticket, and write, that you are attaching the copy of the hall ticket]
15. I am attaching the prescribed fees of Rs [Write the fee amount deposited. Check from the University website for the correct RTI Fees]  paid through [Write the Mode of Payment Cash /Cheque/Postal Order etc.] dated [Write the date of the examination].
16. With Regards,
17. [Your name]
18. [Date of writing RTI Application]
19. [Full Postal Address along with email & Telephone number]
 
So, here’s why students should not be afraid to ask for answer sheets under RTI Act:
 
1. Supreme Court Order of 2011: In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court allowed the disclosure of the answer-sheets under Right to Information (RTI) Act to the examinee. The bench dismissed the petitions filed by different public authorities and affirmed the judgment of the Calcutta High Court allowing the disclosure of answer-sheets. The case was filed by Central Board of Secondary Education, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, West Bengal Council for Higher Education, University of Calcutta, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, West Bengal Central School Service Commission and Assam Public Service Commission challenging the common order and judgment passed by division bench of the Calcutta High Court. 
 
2. Law students file contempt of court against CBSE for defying Supreme Court order:
Despite the Supreme Court order, CBSE continued to stonewall students in gross violation. This led a group of law students, Whistle for Public Interest, to file a contempt of court case, after they used RTI and discovered that CBSE accepts no application under RTI for obtaining the copy of evaluated answer-sheets. The Supreme Court, in the contempt petition, ordered that CBSE should not only ensure that students get access to their answer-sheets under RTI but it should also help students learn and use RTI as a tool in the matters involving public authorities. This would help them become responsible citizens.
 
Note: All the state run institutions falling under the meaning of Public Authority defined under section 2(h) of the RTI Act, are obliged to provide answer-sheets under Right to Information. 
 
Some earlier links of stories in Moneylife
 
 
 
 

COMMENTS

Akki singh

5 hours ago

Thank you for sharing such great information.It is informative, can you help me in finding out more detail on GST. I had read few GST Articles of LegalRaasta and get to know that they are developing a GST Software for easy GST compliance. Can you please help me in finding a GST software which is trustworthy..
https://www.legalraasta.com/gst-software/

REPLY

Sisir

19 hours ago

I have two queries in this regard:

1. PIO refuses to provide copies of answer sheets. FAA orders PIO to provide copies. PIO then states that RTI Applicant has to visit the University to collect the copies in person. Can such condition be imposed?

2. As per the rules of a particular University, the retention period of answer sheets is just one month. What is the liability of the University if a student's answer sheet is destroyed before his RTI is replied to with a copy of his/her answer sheet?

Thanks

REPLY

Vinita Deshmukh

In Reply to Sisir 12 hours ago

1. No, the PIO cannot impose regarding personal visit to collect it although one would think in this case, the applicant would be eager to get it at the earliest
2. If the RTI application is before the retention period, the univ must preserve the record until it provides the information. The university must also prove that it has destroyed records after the retention period for if it hasn't for some reason, then it should provide the information. Here is the extract of the 2016 CIC decision to this effect ``The Public Authority is expected to receive the RTI applications and provide information/answer sheets until the records are weeded out as per their policy. If they have retained the answer sheets, even after the prescribed retention period for any reason, they cannot deny if it is not destroyed as on the date of RTI application. If the same were already weeded out as per their retention policy, then there is a justification for denying the information to the appellant, as the same was not ‘held’ by them. But the Public Authority has to prove the date of destroying by a copy of the relevant register, wherein the providing weeding out of records were recorded/diarised.
The Public Authority is also required to hold the records, if an RTI application/grievance/complaint is pending before the authorities such as, CIC/PGC/NHRC/Courts, etc even though the prescribed retention period was exhausted and until the said proceedings before the above authorities, are disposed of finally. In this case, PGC had observed that answer sheets were weeded out even though the applicant’s RTI request and grievances were under consideration. The Dean of the University represented to the Commission that they have already taken necessary steps to prevent removal of records when the requests for such records/complaints are pending. The Dean assured that such things will not happen again.

REPLY

Vinita Deshmukh

In Reply to Vinita Deshmukh 12 hours ago

Mr Sisir, here is the CIC order: http://ciconline.nic.in/rti/docs/cic_decisions/CIC_SA_A_2015_001407_M_178318.pdf

REPLY

