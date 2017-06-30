Nifty, Sensex May Bounce Back a Bit – Weekly closing report

We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might correct. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound through the week and closed with small losses on Friday over last Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

On Monday, the stock exchanges were closed on account of Eid. The Indian equity markets traded in the red during the post-afternoon session on Tuesday, as caution ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) launch and selling pressure in banking, capital goods and automobile stocks subdued investors' sentiments.

Equity benchmarks started off on a positive note. However, gains were ceded on the back of profit booking and caution over GST implementation, pointed out market analysts. Except for FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and consumer durables, all other sectors traded in the red with oil and gas, auto and metals bearing most of the brunt. On the NSE, there were 302 advances, 1,179 declines and 35 unchanged.

However, with political stability in India, foreign institutional investors are likely to bring investments to the Indian stock markets. The true recognition of political stability came in the hug that President Donald Trump gave Prime Minister Modi in Washington D.C. The dialogue between the two countries in Washington D.C. was meaningful. The long term trend for the Indian stock markets is clearly bullish.

With the country's biggest indirect tax reform -- Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- just around the corner and derivatives expiry a day away, the Indian equity markets were pulled lower on Wednesday. Besides, investors' sentiments were dampened by negative global cues, weak rupee and selling pressure in consumer durables, oil and gas, and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 721 advances, 696 declines and 59 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,331 declines and 1,287 advances.

State run lender Allahabad Bank is looking to achieve a business growth of 12.23% in the current financial year and is also planning to raise capital up to Rs2,000 crore, a top official said here on Wednesday. "The bank is looking to achieve a year-on-year business growth of 12.23 per cent and reach a level of Rs4.05 lakh crore by the end of FY 18 (2017-18). We are looking at a growth of 13.45 per cent and 10.68% in deposits and credit respectively," Allahabad Bank's MD and CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian said while addressing the shareholders of the bank at the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here. She said the bank would primarily focus on building up low cost deposits or CASA deposits and would continue to discourage reliance on high cost deposits. In terms of capital adequacy, she said, "...the bank is fairly placed given the business growth and the environment we are operating. But I would not say we are very comfortable....we need to raise capital." At a special business resolution, the bank has sought shareholders' nod in the AGM for raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs2,000 crore through different modes like QIP or FPO or Rights issue etc. The shares of the bank closed at Rs66.95, down marginally on the BSE.

Lending major SBI (State Bank of India) said it might have to make a little more provisioning towards large NPAs (non-performing assets) accounts referred by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for resolution and that this should not "badly impact" earnings. According to State bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, "pretty large provisions" have already been made for these accounts. SBI shares closed at Rs276.40, down 1.07% on the BSE.

The key Indian equity indices traded higher on Thursday morning following positive global cues. According to market observers, positive global cues and healthy buying in metal, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and capital goods stocks aided the key indices to trade on a higher note. However, the major indices fell towards the end of trading on account of profit booking, and the gains in the earlier part of the day were not sustained. On the NSE, there were 952 advances, 452 declines and 61 unchanged. The trend of the market was bullish.

After more than a decade-long journey, the biggest indirect tax reform since Independence -- The Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- was finally set for a midnight launch on Friday in Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Members of Parliament, state finance ministers and chief ministers. Acknowledging the role of previous governments in readying the GST, the government also invited former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda, though the Congress still appeared to be undecided over attending the special midnight function in Parliament.

United Bank of India was looking at a 12.8% growth in business to clock a figure of Rs2.20 lakh crore in the current fiscal and the state-run lender is also planning to raise up to Rs1,000 crore capital this year, an official said on Thursday. "We are looking at a business of Rs2.20 lakh crore from the current level of Rs1.95 lakh crore in the current financial year. The bank is projecting a 10 per cent growth in advances and 8 per cent in deposits in 2017-18," United Bank of India MD and CEO Pawan Bajaj told shareholders here at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the bank. The lender sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs1,000 crore in tranches through different modes. The shares of the bank closed at Rs19.00, up 0.75% on the NSE.

Just ahead of the launch of the country's biggest indirect tax reform -- Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- the Indian equity markets traded lower on Friday as investors booked profits. The key equity indices trimmed some of their morning losses to trade on a flat-to-negative note during the mid-afternoon session. By the time the markets closed for trading, the range-bound major indices managed to close with small gains over Thursday’s close. The global cues from Asian markets were negative. So, the indices did not make much headway at close of trading hours and the gains were around 0.20% over Thursday’s close. On the NSE, there were 862 advances, 781 declines and 306 unchanged.