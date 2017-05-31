Nifty, Sensex looking toppy – Wednesday closing report

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might retreat a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and ended flat, as compared to Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

After a negative start, the Indian equity markets on Wednesday traded at new highs during the mid-afternoon session with buying in automobile, consumer durables and capital goods stocks. Market observers opined that investors traded on a cautious note ahead of the release of India's quarterly estimates of GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2016-17, and the index of eight core industries (ECI) figures for April 2017. On the NSE, there were 938 advances, 702 declines and 311 unchanged.

The S & P BSE Sensex touched a new intra-day high of 31,233.68 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,384 advances and 1,119 declines.

All the sectoral indices, led by realty, auto and consumer durables, traded in the positive zone with gains up to 1%. Sensex and Nifty both remained range-bound and market analysts do not expect any high volatility with consolidation on the menu for the market.

Private non-life insurer Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised Rs100 crore by privately placing 1,000 unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD). In a statement, the company said the NCD's will be listed in NSE. The 10-year NCD has a coupon rate of 8.75%. The NCD has a call option after five years. "We have augmented our capital base by issuing subordinated debt, post the recent measures announced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), allowing alternative forms of capital," Managing Director and CEO SS Gopalarathnam said in the statement. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company closed at Rs1,026.10, up 2.58% on the BSE.

State-run steel manufacturer SAIL reported a net loss of Rs771.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, which was lower than the loss incurred in the same quarter of 2016, on the back of higher revenues during the last quarter. The company suffered a net loss of Rs1,184.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. For the entire fiscal 2016-17, SAIL has narrowed down its losses by 30% and recorded an overall improvement, including in production, sales and productivity, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. During the quarter in consideration, the company's total income increased to Rs14,543.50 crore, as compared to Rs12,946.5 crore in the same period a year ago. "The unprecedented increase in coal prices during FY17 impacted the numbers and stunted the overall margins," SAIL said. Chairman PK Singh said in a statement that despite sharp hikes in imported and domestic coal prices, SAIL has "managed to compress the loss." "There is an improvement in the performance on all accounts," he pointed out. The company’s share price closed at Rs57.15, down 2.22% on the BSE.

Mahindra and Mahindra reported a rise of 19.93% in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016-17. According to the company, its standalone net profit during the quarter under review rose to Rs725.16 crore from Rs604.63 crore reported in the corresponding period of 2015-16. The Q4 standalone total income of the company inched higher by 4.04% to Rs12,319.64 crore from Rs11,840.47 crore earned in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. On a full financial year 2016-17 basis, M&M reported that its standalone net profit increased by 23.43% to Rs3,955.65 crore from Rs3,204.57 crore earned in the previous fiscal. On the group level, the company reported a 13.95% surge in its consolidated profit to Rs4,050.53 crore for the fiscal year from Rs3,554.50 crore reported in 2015-16. The company pointed out that the Supreme Court's 29 March 2017, orders on the sales issue of non BS-IV compliant vehicles caused a negative impact of Rs171 crore. "The outlook for 2017-18 is much more robust with a favourable domestic and global backdrop," the company said in a statement. Mahindra & Mahindra shares closed at Rs1,416.35, up 3.99% on the BSE.

The Indian economy will grow at 7.5% in the current fiscal, which rate will accelerate to 8% in about four years, US rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday ahead of the release of GDP figures for 2016-17 later in the day. "We expect marginally faster growth in India. According to our forecast the economy will grow 7.5% in fiscal year 2017 (2017-18) and 7.7% in fiscal year 2018 (2018-19)," Moody's Investors Service said in its Global Macro Outlook. "Overall, we continue to believe that economic growth will gradually accelerate to around 8% over the next three to four years," it said. The American agency also said that the negative impact of the November 8 demonetisation of high-value currency on the economy was limited in size and duration. "The ruling BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh state elections indicates that the government has remained politically popular despite the demonetisation exercise," the report said. This augurs well for medium term investors in the stock markets and indirect investors who invest through mutual funds.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: