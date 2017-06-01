BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex listless – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
01 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were looking toppy. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday and ended flat compared to Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets closed on a flat-to-negative note on Thursday as disappointing macroeconomic data and a weak rupee eroded investors' risk-taking appetite. On the NSE, there were 849 advances, 664 declines and 80 unchanged. 
 
India's manufacturing sector output slowed down last month due to a softer expansion in new orders and production, a key macro-economic data showed on Thursday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance stood at 51.6 from the index reading of 52.5 reported in April 2017. An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity and below 50 an overall decrease. “The upturn in the Indian manufacturing sector took a step back in May, with softer demand causing lower expansions in output and the amount of new work received by firms. Moreover, there was a renewed decline in new export orders," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report. The negative news from the macroeconomic front depressed investor sentiments further.
 
Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday said its sales in May were down by 8%. In a statement here, Ashok Leyland said it sold 9,071 units last month, down from 9,875 units sold during May 2016. While the sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles slid down 18 per cent, sales of light commercial vehicles went up by 22% in May as compared to sales numbers logged in May 2016, the company said. The company’s shares closed at Rs91.25, down 3.44% on the BSE.
 
There will be a 2% drop in the Indian government's IT (information technology) spending this year due to demonetisation and a drop in industrial production, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday. The government is forecast to spend $7.8 billion on IT in 2017 -- a 7.5% increase from 2016. However, this is down from Gartner's projection of 9.5% growth this year. "The 2% revision in our outlook is primarily due to the effects of demonetisation and a drop in industrial production," Moutusi Sau, principal research analyst at Gartner, said in a statement. "However, spending plans like affordable housing scheme and increased loans to small and medium enterprises by the government are likely to have a positive effect on IT spending in the next few quarters," Sau added. The S & P BSE Information Technology Index closed at 10,232.03, down 0.02% on the BSE.
 
Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a rise of 11.3% in its monthly sales for May 2017. According to the company, its total sales during the month under review rose to 136,962 units from 123,034 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016. Maruti's domestic sales edged higher by 15.5% to 130,676 units from 113,162 units. However, exports plunged by 36.3 per cent with only 6,286 units shipped out during May 2017, down from 9,872 units sold abroad in the like period of 2016. Segment-wise, sales of passenger cars were higher by 8.7% to 95,047 units against 87,402 units during May 2016. The company's passenger car segment comprises of brands like Alto, WagonR, Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Dzire Tour, and Ciaz. Besides, sales of Maruti's utility vehicles -- brands like Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza -- exponentially increased by 66.3 per cent to 22,608 units. The off-take in the van segment which include brands Omni and Eeco increased by 3.5% to 12,593 units. The company’s shares closed at Rs7,143.75, down 0.99% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:

 

User

Economy & Nation
RBI to focus on mis-selling, KYC violations and usurious service charges
Moneylife Digital Team
01 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  4
Taking cognizance of several complaints from customers, letters and memorandums, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finally said that it would look into mis-selling, know-your-customer (KYC) violations and usurious service charges levied by banks as part of its supervisory cycle. 
 
"...RBI would be extensively focused on mis-selling of third party products, instances of violation of KYC guidelines, imposition of usurious service charges during the current year's supervisory cycle. Further, as you are aware, RBI has specifically established a department for examining the instances of regulatory violations with a view to taking enforcement actions on the errant banks," says SS Mundra, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank, in a recent speech at Mumbai. Strangely enough, the RBI has refused to communicate this to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and concerned citizens who have repeatedly raised issues with the banking regulator.
 
As part of its advocacy efforts, Moneylife Foundation has led the effort to fight for customer rights. Despite our efforts, we have seen very little evidence on the ground of concrete action by the regulator to prevent institutionalised mis-selling of insurance and hybrid derivatives or to punish even egregious cases of unfair treatment of consumers.  
 
According to Mr Mundra,  all banks have since reportedly adopted or incorporated the Model "Customer Rights Policy" based on the Charter formulated jointly by Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and Banking Codes and Standards Board of India (BCSBI). "I am sure that the (BCSBI) committee reviewing the Code of Banks' Commitments to their Customers would be guided by the spirit of the principles listed out in the 'Charter of Customer Rights'. On its part, Reserve Bank will be monitoring aberrations and non-adherence to the Charter during supervisory process," he added.
 
The Charter of Customer Rights issued on 3 December 2014 recognises five basic rights of bank customers: Right to Fair Treatment; Right to Transparency and Fair and Honest Dealing; Right to Suitability; Right to Privacy; and Right to Grievance Redress and Compensation.
 
The Charter covers almost every problem that consumers were likely to face. Three years later, the RBI has not fixed timeframes for grievance redressal nor announced penalties for failure to treat consumers fairly, despite repeated appeals by consumer groups. Consequently, the Charter remains a toothless tiger. 
 
Even the model Customer Rights Policy prepared by IBA talks about 'strict' measures to provide customers the right to grievance redress and compensation. It says, "The customer has a right to hold the financial services provider accountable for the products offered and to have a clear and easy way to have any valid grievances redressed. The provider should also facilitate redress of grievances stemming from its sale of third party products. The financial services provider must communicate its policy for compensating mistakes, lapses in conduct, as well as non-performance or delays in performance, whether caused by the provider or otherwise. The policy must lay out the rights and duties of the customer when such events occur."
 
"In pursuance of the above Right, bank will deal sympathetically and expeditiously with all things that go wrong; correct mistakes promptly; cancel any charge that has been applied wrongly and by mistake; and compensate the customer for any direct financial loss that might have been incurred by the customer due to its lapses," the IBA model policy says.
 
However, the ground realities continue to be different for bank customers. Especially, banks never accept their mistake and continue to charge the customer without any question of compensation. As Moneylife highlighted in the case of Satyam Savla, the bank collected excess interest of over Rs6.4 lakh from him by increasing his repayment tenure to 122 EMIs. These were subsequently reduced to 114 in 2012, when the interest rate was reset at his request. Since then, he has written innumerable letters to the Bank and to its managing director, Aditya Puri, to no avail. Mr Savla then filed a complaint with the banking ombudsman (BO), but this was also rejected and the case was closed.  (Read: Borrowers Beware: Your Bank May Be Ripping You Off)
 
Moneylife Foundation has been at the forefront of speaking up for bank customers. An online petition launched by us has garnered more than two lakh signatures. (Sign the Petition).  One of the key points of the petition is about unreasonable and unfair bank charges. "Frequent increase in charges and billing customers by stealth through opt-out clauses that are not noticeable must be stopped immediately. For e.g. HDFC Bank started levying charges for an invite-only program, which unethically assumes that the customer is already in and willing to pay for it. The levy is stopped only when the consumer notices it and calls the bank to protest; this too is not an easy process," the petition says.
 
The petition at Change.org has asked RBI to come out with a master circular or notification giving teeth to the Charter of Customer Rights, with clear provisions fixing timelines for redressal and escalation, penalty for negligent service and interest and/or compensation to customers for losses caused due to mis-selling.
  
So, unless there is a change in attitude of the Reserve Bank, customers would continue to face difficulties while dealing with banks. And till then the RBI's supervisory cycle would remain only at supervision level.
 

User

COMMENTS

SuchindranathAiyerS

2 hours ago

State Bank of India charged me at the rate of Rs 115 per 40 entries to give me a Statement for my PERSONAL Current Account which was hardly readable. This is the only statement of my account for the previous financial year and I had neither asked for nor received any other. A fortune for an essential and integral service to Banking!

This cannot be called usurious (as it is not interest). It is more like the President of India's retrospective tax, where, having got you into a corner, extortion (not usury) is applied.

Stealing money from the innocent for the benefit of the criminals (including the Bankers and the Neta-Babus) who got away with our money (Non Performing Assets).

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

2 hours ago

State Bank of India charged me at the rate of Rs 115 per 40 entries to give me a Statement for my PERSONAL Current Account which was hardly readable. This is the only statement of my account for the previous financial years and I had neither asked for nor received any other. A fortune for an essential and integral service to Banking! This cannot be called usurious (as it is not interest). It is more like the President of India's retrospective tax, where, having got you into a corner, extortion (not usury) is applied.

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

2 hours ago

State Bank of India charged me at the rate of Rs 115 per 40 entries to give me a Current Account Statement which was hardly legible. This is the only statement of my account for the previous financial years and I had neither asked for nor received any other. A fortune for an essential and integral service to Banking! This cannot be called usurious (as it is not interest). It is more like the President of India's retrospective tax, where, having got you into a corner, extortion (not usury) is applied.

REPLY

Subbarao

3 hours ago

While government is pushing for digitisation by reduce supply of currency notes in market banks are gouging us with predatory charges for wallets. SBI is a great example as can be seen from enclosed press report "SBI customer? Now shell out more for these transactions from June 1
http://www.financialexpress.com/money/sbi-customer-now-shell-out-more-for-these-transactions-from-june-1/696071/".

REPLY
Economy & Nation
India's manufacturing sector expansion eases in May: PMI
IANS
01 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
India's manufacturing sector output slowed down last month due to a softer expansion in new orders and production, a key macro-economic data showed on Thursday.
 
The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance stood at 51.6 from the index reading of 52.5 reported in April 2017.
 
An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease.
 
"The upturn in the Indian manufacturing sector took a step back in May, with softer demand causing lower expansions in output and the amount of new work received by firms. Moreover, there was a renewed decline in new export orders," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report.
 
"Echoing a more positive tone, the PMI dataset highlighted a stronger increase in businesses' input purchasing, while optimism reached a six-month peak. Additionally, cost inflationary pressures cooled."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More