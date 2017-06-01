Nifty, Sensex listless – Thursday closing report

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were looking toppy. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday and ended flat compared to Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets closed on a flat-to-negative note on Thursday as disappointing macroeconomic data and a weak rupee eroded investors' risk-taking appetite. On the NSE, there were 849 advances, 664 declines and 80 unchanged.

India's manufacturing sector output slowed down last month due to a softer expansion in new orders and production, a key macro-economic data showed on Thursday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance stood at 51.6 from the index reading of 52.5 reported in April 2017. An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity and below 50 an overall decrease. “The upturn in the Indian manufacturing sector took a step back in May, with softer demand causing lower expansions in output and the amount of new work received by firms. Moreover, there was a renewed decline in new export orders," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report. The negative news from the macroeconomic front depressed investor sentiments further.

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday said its sales in May were down by 8%. In a statement here, Ashok Leyland said it sold 9,071 units last month, down from 9,875 units sold during May 2016. While the sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles slid down 18 per cent, sales of light commercial vehicles went up by 22% in May as compared to sales numbers logged in May 2016, the company said. The company’s shares closed at Rs91.25, down 3.44% on the BSE.

There will be a 2% drop in the Indian government's IT (information technology) spending this year due to demonetisation and a drop in industrial production, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday. The government is forecast to spend $7.8 billion on IT in 2017 -- a 7.5% increase from 2016. However, this is down from Gartner's projection of 9.5% growth this year. "The 2% revision in our outlook is primarily due to the effects of demonetisation and a drop in industrial production," Moutusi Sau, principal research analyst at Gartner, said in a statement. "However, spending plans like affordable housing scheme and increased loans to small and medium enterprises by the government are likely to have a positive effect on IT spending in the next few quarters," Sau added. The S & P BSE Information Technology Index closed at 10,232.03, down 0.02% on the BSE.

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a rise of 11.3% in its monthly sales for May 2017. According to the company, its total sales during the month under review rose to 136,962 units from 123,034 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016. Maruti's domestic sales edged higher by 15.5% to 130,676 units from 113,162 units. However, exports plunged by 36.3 per cent with only 6,286 units shipped out during May 2017, down from 9,872 units sold abroad in the like period of 2016. Segment-wise, sales of passenger cars were higher by 8.7% to 95,047 units against 87,402 units during May 2016. The company's passenger car segment comprises of brands like Alto, WagonR, Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Dzire Tour, and Ciaz. Besides, sales of Maruti's utility vehicles -- brands like Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza -- exponentially increased by 66.3 per cent to 22,608 units. The off-take in the van segment which include brands Omni and Eeco increased by 3.5% to 12,593 units. The company’s shares closed at Rs7,143.75, down 0.99% on the BSE.

