BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex in rally mode - Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
05 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Indian equities markets surged on Thursday as positive global cues, appreciation in the rupee and firm crude oil prices lifted investors' sentiments. The key indices closed with gains of around 1% each, as buying was witnessed in automobile, metal and banking stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged up by 83.30 points or 1.02% to 8,273.80 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,917.21 points and a low of 26,738.42 points during the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The BSE market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls - with 1,941 advances and 903 declines. On Wednesday, weak domestic services data and a lack of consensus at the GST Council meet pulled the benchmark indices lower.
 
Broader market also rose with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap gaining 1.32% and 0.98% respectively. Shares of refinery companies continued their upward move with the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index hitting nine year high on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday. The index closed 1.78% higher. The oil & gas index hit an intra-day high of 12,601, its highest level since January 18, 2008. IOC hit a new high of Rs354, up 3%, while Oil India touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs469, up 3% on the BSE. ONGC, HPCL, IOC, BPCL and OIL from the index were up in the range of 2% to 3%.
 
BSE metal index rose around 3% in today’s trade out performing all the other sectoral indices. JSW Steel is the biggest gainer in the sector followed by JSPL, Vedanta and Hind Zinc. All ten index stocks ended in green in the index.
 
Tata Motors ended over 3% to Rs501.80 on the BSE after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported strong sales. Chambal Fertilisers sizzled upon reports of Ministry of fertilisers seeking for Rs80, 000 crore as subsidy. 
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Asian stocks climbed for an eighth consecutive day on Thursday, buoyed by further gains on Wall Street and an overnight bounce in oil prices that bolstered energy and resource shares. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose more than 1%, extending a rally that has seen it gain 2% in the opening days of 2017.
 
Markets in Europe open lower after minutes from the last US Federal meeting showed willingness to increase rates at a faster pace. The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.39 points lower with most sectors trading in negative territory while Britain's FTSE 100 index held near record highs.
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

Economy & Nation
SBI note says it expects credit growth to perk up following interest rate cuts by banks
Moneylife Digital Team
05 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The demonetisation drive has pushed credit growth to a historic low. Banks have received bumper deposits, leading to major reduction in interest rates. It would be interesting to see if credit growth picks up in the near future, says a research note. 
 
State Bank of India (SBI) says in its report, "The low credit growth is a matter of concern, as the fortnightly data of all scheduled commercial banks (ASCB) indicates that credit offtake on year-on-year (YoY) has declined to a historical low of 5.1% as on 23 December 2016. During the period 11th November to 23 December 2016, credit offtake has declined by Rs5,229 crore, while banks’ deposits grew by around Rs4 lakh crore."
 
Explaining the rationale behind rate cut and credit growth, the report says, "Empirical evidence suggests that when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced repo rate by 125 basis points (bps) during January 2015 till March 2016 and banks by 70 bps to customer, there was a substantial increase in credit to housing to the tune of nearly Rs1.5 lakh crore. With rate cuts now being 90 bps at one go, clearly the evidence is strong for a credit growth rebound, at least in the housing sector".
 
 
Commenting on the demonetisation drive, SBI says it sees normalcy to return by February end. The latest data released by RBI shows some interesting trends, like as on December end only 44% of the demonetised currency was replaced, as against earlier estimates of 53%. "One possible reason for this could be that RBI is also printing notes of small denominations apart from Rs500 notes and hence the total value getting replaced is lower than projections, though the number of pieces may not," it added. 
 
 
"Interestingly, if we assume that the RBI continues to print as it is doing as of now, then by January end only about 67% of the currency should get replaced (vis-à-vis earlier estimate at 75%). By February, at this rate, the RBI could thus print as much as 89% of the total currency. However, if the RBI decides to shift its printing more towards smaller denomination, this number could be close to 80%. Either way, we maintain, contrary to market perception, that things will be closer to normal by Feb-end as opposed to predictions of the crisis lasting longer," SBI adds.
 
Talking of credit growth, SBI says sectoral deployment of credit for November 2016 indicates that a slowdown in credit across all the sub-sectors on year-to-date (YTD) basis, while on YoY basis credit to services has increased marginally. It says, "During this period, major sub-sectors in industry which witnessed deceleration or contraction in credit include infrastructure, food processing, chemical and chemical products, all engineering, textiles and basic metal and metal products. Credit to housing has also declined, while auto loans are showing traction in YoY credit growth, which may be due to low base."
 
 
In the past, during November 2008 to August 2010, banks had slashed their benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 75-80 bps and there was an incremental credit growth of around Rs7.3 lakh crore from a yearly average growth of Rs4 lakh crore. Further, on 1 July 2010, banks had shifted from the BPLR mechanism of pricing the lending rates to base rate system. There was a substantial decline in lending rates, which has pushed the average credit growth to 22.0% in the period July 2010-March 2011, compared to 18.1% in April to June 2010.
 
In April 2016, banks shifted to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) from base rate system, but there were no significant differences in both the lending rates. "But after the reduction of recent MCLR by banks, the lending rates have declined significantly. We believe the credit growth will pick up, especially in housing sector," the report says.
 
Going forward, SBI says it expects RBI may not announce a rate cut in February as global uncertainties may again play spoilsport. "However, inflation trajectory is expected to remain significantly benign with CPI inflation now at sub-4% for coming months till February 2017. The December inflation numbers may witness a reading closer to 3.2-3.3%. Though inflation may increase in March, it may still be closer to the lower band of 4-4.5%. Hence the scope for accommodative monetary cycle will continue even in FY18," it concluded.

User

COMMENTS

B. Yerram Raju

17 hours ago

Interest rate is on the fringe in credit decision of individuals and institutions. Highlighting one frequency does not lend much support to the argument. Credit growth occurred in areas where arm chair lending opportunities existed for the banks - viz., services and housing - viewed as retail and real estate as well.
During the last decade banks moved aggressively into infrastructure lending - mostly to the corporate sector-in particular, the PSBs- driven by overt and covert interventions by the Government (s). Risk appetite in all other areas, specifically, agriculture, agro enterprises, micro and small enterprises, is negative. Banks are mouthful on these depressed sectors in public and heartless and off their hands while extending credit to them.
NPA growth reflected in the FSR latest bears enough evidence to my argument.
SBI research should be more intense and pragmatic.
It is time to think whether the Banks would lend more to the sectors like agriculture and MSEs if the priority tag is removed; if the insurance and guarantee mechanisms that should include thereshold limits and claim settlement mechanisms, move to provide the needed cushion once the tag is removed to provide comfort to the borrower; Credit analyst to borrowers ratio for monitoring, supervision and follow up of the loan accounts in our country has accentuated the risks in lending compounded by the present government empowering the CBI to walk into the officers' dens at whispering levels. It is time to examine such issues through a High Level Committee. Such Committee should not consist just the existing Chairpersons who contributed to the current situation with inappropriate leadership but of experts who have the vision for a bright future for the Indian economy.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
No exemption from environment clearance until further orders
IANS
05 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) said on Thursday that the union Environment Ministry's notification exempting construction projects up to an area of 150,000 sq mtrs from obtaining clearance shall not be adhered until further orders.
 
The Environment Ministry in December 2016 issued a notification which exempted the big building and real estate projects spanning on an area of 20,000 sq mtrs to 1,50,000 sq mtrs from getting environment clearance. 
 
The notification also replaced the environment impact assessment authority from the state of centre to the local urban authorities like municipalities or development authority.
 
"Until further order the notification will not be implemented.... If you grant even one clearance under the new notification we will stay the notification," NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.
 
The green court made the observation following the petition of an NGO Society for Protection of Environment and Biodiversity. 
 
The next hearing is due on January 11.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More
  Loading...