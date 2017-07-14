BUY
Nifty, Sensex in consolidation mode – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
14 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in last Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex closed on a flat note. Indian shares entered into consolidation mode after a four-day rally that took benchmark indices to record highs. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

Positive global cues and buying in banking, IT (information technology) and capital goods stocks pushed the Indian equity markets to fresh highs during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday. Equity benchmarks started-off on a strong note with both equity benchmark indices hitting record highs. Global cues and buying support aided in the markets' rise, pointed out market analysts.

Full-fledged trading resumed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) during the mid-afternoon session on Monday after a technical glitch impacted trading during an early-morning session. The stock exchange said that the technical glitch impacted trading on its Cash and Future and Option (F&O) segment during the early-morning trade session, and that the glitch has been resolved. The NSE said that all its market segments were operational as of 12.30 p.m.

India's steel consumption grew by 4.6% to nearly 21 million tonne in the first quarter of the current fiscal over the same period in 2016, while the country's steel exports jumped by nearly 66% in the April-June period, a Ministry report said. "India's consumption of total finished steel saw a growth of 4.6% in April-June 2017 at 20.999 mt (million tonne) over same period of last year, under the influence of a rising production for sale," the report said. The Ministry's study also pointed out overall consumption at 7.204 mt in June was down by four per cent over the previous month (May 2017) and was up by 5.3% over corresponding month (June 2016) last year. "Export of total finished steel was up by 65.9% in April-June 2017 at 1.387 mt over same period of last year. Overall exports in June 2017 at 0.648 mt was up by 0.9% over May 2017 but was up by 20.2 per cent over June 2016," said the report of Joint Plant Committee. However, the import of total finished steel at 1.715 mt in June quarter declined by 6.4% over same period in 2016. Overall imports at 0.653 mt in June was up by 17% over May and increased year-on-year by 3.2% over same month last year (June 2016). India was a net exporter of total finished steel in April-June 2017, the report said.

After a huge fall in sugar production 2016-17, that forced the import of 500,000 tonnes, official and industry circles expect the upcoming "sugar year" to be sweeter, thanks to a good monsoon and signals of better yield from the field. According to the officials in the Agriculture Ministry and organisations representing private and cooperative sugar factories, output in 2017-18 (the "sugar year" starts from October) is to cross 25 million tonnes, almost 25% higher than in 2016-17.

The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Tuesday and closed with minor gains over Monday’s close. Positive global cues and buying in automobile, capital goods and IT (information technology) stocks pushed the Indian equity markets to fresh highs during the mid-afternoon trade session on Tuesday. Equity benchmarks extended Monday's gain and is trading positive due to global market. Sugar stocks made gains on the back of government's decision to increase import duty in sugar, pointed out market analysts. State Bank of India shares gained more than 1% intraday after the central board of directors approved dilution of bank's stake in its life insurance subsidiary.

The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with small gains over Tuesday’s close. Expectations of robust quarterly results, along with buying in energy sector stocks pushed the Indian equity markets higher on Wednesday. According to market observers, gains were capped due to investors' reluctance to further invest in expensive market conditions and caution over the upcoming macro-economic inflation and industrial production data points.

The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Thursday and closed with gains over Wednesday’s close. The key domestic equity indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on Thursday scaled record highs on the back of positive global cues and hopes of an easing of the monetary policy. Global equities traded higher after US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, hinted at more gradual tapering programme at her testimony before the US Congress, pointed out market analysts. India's retail inflation hit a record low of 1.54% in June, lowest since 1999, raising hopes of an interest rate cut by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) ahead of monetary policy next month (in August).

After lowering the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) charges, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday reduced charges for National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transactions up to 75% effective July 15. The reduced charges will be applicable on the transactions done through internet banking and mobile banking services offered by the bank, the bank said in an official statement here on Thursday.

With the retail inflation easing to a record low of 1.54% in June, the government's Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said it reflects a paradigm shift in the process to low levels of inflation, which has been missed in the large systematic inflation forecasts made. As per the Central Statistics Office (CSO) data on Consumer Price Index (CPI), retail inflation was dragged lower to 1.54% in June due to a sharp fall in the prices of food items like pulses, vegetables, and other perishables. The current inflation rate is the lowest since the series began in 2012. With low inflation, interest rates are likely to soften, giving a boost to business and stock markets in India.

Indian shares entered into consolidation mode after a four-day rally that took benchmark indices to record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell almost 90 points from the highest point of the day but managed to hold on to the 32,000 mark, ending at 30,020. The NSE Nifty-50 index recovered nearly 40 points from the lowest point of the day to end at 9,886, a shade lower than the record closing high of 9,891 which it posted on Thursday.

Living amidst Gujaratis in Mumbai
Venkatesh Ganapathy
14 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  3
Mumbai, as we know, is a cosmopolitan city. Gujaratis comprise a rather large section, with some pockets of Mumbai characterised by a sizeable presence of Gujaratis. A major part of my childhood was spent in a locality with many Gujarati families. 
 
I continue to be amazed by their entrepreneurial spirit and a strong value system. Many people consider Gujaratis to be shrewd in their approach but one thing that cannot be denied is that the Gujaratis are a very cohesive community. They have the ability to endear themselves to others and have superlative persuasion skills. 
 
My home was close to a Jain temple and it was remarkable to see many of our neighbours visiting the temple early in the morning in traditional clothes, carrying a a small metal box. In the evenings, women would spend time telling stories to children or playing indoor games. As an outsider, I never ever had an opportunity to enter the precincts of the Jain temple, though it was a landmark to find our house. Whenever a relative got lost we just had to rattle off the directions, adding, “It is the fourth building from the Jain temple”. Occasionally the aroma of puris and shrikhand would waft in the air when I rushed to college in the morning. 
 
 
 
I am extremely fond of Gujarati dishes like thepla, papdi, dhokla, and undhiyo and I attribute this to the inherent bond that I developed with the Gujarati community right from my childhood. Some of the Gujarati dishes are calorie rich and I feel that when it comes to matters of food, the Gujaratis are the gourmets of Western India, like Punjabis in the North.
 
I think one has to appreciate the way Gujaratis maintain their home. I have visited the homes of a few people in the neighbourhood – though with different purposes though. A cup of adrak (ginger) tea was almost guaranteed in every home. Their hospitality is legendary. Many families lived in one-room tenements, but the way they maintained their homes was amazing. Everything would be so neatly stacked and arranged. 
 
My mother used to send me for errands like buying homemade pickle or papads from a woman in our neighbourhood. Whenever I visited the house of the woman who used to sell them, I was dumbstruck with the impeccable manner in which things were laid out even though the area was so small.
 
Let me add here that I was often pained by the lower prices shopkeepers paid to these women who supplied them with snacks like dhokla, kachori, and thepla while charging a premium from consumers for selling the same items. 
 
Many of the lower middle class Gujarati women supplemented their family income by making homemade pickles, theplas and papads and their hard work is worthy of emulation. Some of these women sold milk in the mornings while some assisted their husbands who were tailors. 
 
Some of these women also sold sarees at reasonable prices. There were women who used to fill in for their baniya husbands when the latter had to go sourcing merchandise for the kirana store. It is admirable that despite having minimal education, these women realised the need to be financially independent. 
 
The mention of Lijjat Papad evokes memories of many empowered Gujarati women. Movies like Shyam Benegal’s Manthan (1976) and Ketan Mehta’s Mirch Masala (1987) portrayed Gujarati women who were strong and independent – intrepid and rich in character. 
 
Today many of these women from the middle class also double up as beauticians. Come summer and these women were always busy drying papads, preparing mango pickles and homemade masalas. Navratri festival was celebrated with gusto in our locality and the garba dance was a treat to watch. 
 
Now it is a different story. There was a time when the songs that played out during garba were immortal songs like – “Main toh arti utaroon re santoshi mata ki” (Jai Santoshi Maa, 1975) or “Main toh bhool gayi babul ka des” (Saraswatichandra, 1968). In fact, Saraswatichandra was based on a Gujarati novel and was regularly telecast in Mumbai Doordarshan.
Once things like ‘disco dandiya’ started gaining attention and traction, melody took a back seat. Today the less said about the songs played out during garba or dandiya the better. Readers may recall that the movie “Kai Po Che” (2013) (based on a novel by the prolific Chetan Bhagat) revealed the dark side of the Navratri festival. 
 
Two qualities of Gujaratis deserve mention here. If you develop a bond with them, they will respect the bond all their lives. Secondly, Gujaratis are persevering and demonstrate a never-say-die attitude and undying optimism. Let me recount a real life instance from the mid-70s.
 
in those days, we lived in a one-room tenement that faced an industrial colony. As a child, I was a keen observer. There were railings in the balcony. It is funny to recount how my father installed a grill on the balcony.
 
One morning my father was leaving for his office, located in Apeejay House. This meant an arduous train journey lasting more than an hour, followed by a walk of close to 20 minutes to reach office. He saw me waving to him from the balcony. The balcony had no grill. My father was alarmed. He returned home immediately and applied for half-day’s leave so that he could contact the fabricator. By evening, the grill was fixed. 
 
The balcony had an opening at the floor level with railings on it. For a child of 5-6 years, it was possible to sit on the railings and observe the world outside (in this case, it was the industrial colony opposite our home). I would merrily dangle my legs outside the grill. It was a blessing for my mother as she could concentrate on the kitchen.
I attribute my modest creative abilities to this childhood experience of mine – something that children today are deprived of. There were no gadgets or smart phones or video games then. A swing that my father had purchased was a luxury for us and that was something that I loved as a child.
 
We lived on the second floor and diagonally opposite our flat was a Gujarati family that lived on the first floor of the industrial colony. The family comprised the husband, wife, two daughters and a son who was polio stricken. It was a perfect family picture - save for the fact that the son (may be 3-4 years) was handicapped. 
 
I have vivid memories of discreetly watching how both the mother and father took turns to caress the child and massage his legs with oil. This was a regular affair for a few years and I remember seeing the couple along with their daughters and son going for an evening walk after the husband returned from office. The couple would carry the son in their arms. The couple made a lovely pair and their images are still etched in my memory. The camaraderie between them was amazing. 
 
After we shifted to a new place in 1976, I lost track of this Gujarati family. I believe that they too shifted to their own pad. The industrial colonies then did not have a toilet within the home. Families had to share common toilets housed on every floor. I did hear from some of my friends who lived in these colonies that families took special efforts to maintain them and keep them spic and span. 
 
I was delighted to get a fleeting appearance of this couple in 1980. The son had grown up and was also able to walk on his own. It was a real miracle and I recall coming home and excitedly telling my mother that I had seen them and that the son had recovered from his ailment. I was so glad that the son had got cured! I can only imagine the anxiety that the parents would have faced; yet it is remarkable that they took some action rather than simply brood over the problem.  
 
Today many of these colonies and older buildings have vanished, thanks to the redevelopment spree that has gripped Mumbai in the last few years. But the memories can never fade away. I visited Ahmedabad for an official visit in 2010 and I could see that the city was no different from Mumbai. It felt like home. The culture was so familiar. 
 
 
For five years, I lived in Mulund West (the most happening suburb in Mumbai today), a predominantly Gujarati locality, in a building that housed many Gujarati families. The way they celebrated Holi, Diwali, Navratri and New Year together deserves special mention. 
 
Neighbours behaved like one big family. Women used to organise Gayatri mantra chanting sessions. I remember the occasions when the women used to celebrate Jalaram Bappa Day to commemorate the saint’s birthday. My impression about Gujaratis got reinforced during these five years that I lived amidst them. I found them so enterprising on all counts. They are definitely a gregarious lot.
 
A neighbourhood kirana store that I used to frequent suddenly sold a portion of their shop. This happened in the ‘90’s when I had begun working. When I asked him the reason, the shop owner replied, “My son wanted to pursue further studies in the US. I had to fund his higher education. There was no other option”. 
 
 
There are several such examples that I can narrate when many of these shopkeepers who were managing the ‘mom-and-pop’ stores or kirana stores were particular about educating their children. Some of them became chartered accountants, engineers and doctors. But there is a distinct change in the trend today. 
 
Earlier – especially during the ‘70s and ‘80s – it was a common practice in Gujarati families to get the daughters married off passing out from school. But today many Gujarati families are realising the need for educating their daughters too and marriage is considered only after the daughters secure a job or after they complete their higher education. 
 
Way back in the ‘80s, when satellite television had not entered our dining rooms and Doordarshan reigned supreme, it was not uncommon to watch Gujarati families going for a leisurely dinner after watching the Sunday evening Hindi movie telecast on Doordarshan. The neighbouring Ratna and Sadguru restaurants served delectable fares that would be lapped by these families.
My father’s friend who ran a ration shop in our neighbourhood used to often remark, “What are we earning for? We need to spend too as we have to enjoy life”. His statement is characteristic of a Gujarati family’s value system and philosophy about living a well lived life.  
 
 
Even now, if you visit Mumbai and happen to walk on the streets where  there are Gujarati households, you cannot miss the energy and enthusiasm with which these women do their chores – whether it is washing clothes and drying them, buying milk in the morning, cooking, haggling with the vegetable sellers or gossiping with neighbours.
 
What cannot be denied is that business is in their blood. 
 
(Venkatesh Ganapathy is at present pursuing his doctoral research in supply chain management from Alliance University, Bangalore. He is a freelance writer and an avid blogger. In this column, he shares the memories of his childhood in the ‘70s.)
 

Shabeeb Mohammed

3 hours ago

Very nice blog sir
Your write up draged me to my child hood memories......

Muhammad Rameez .k.p

6 hours ago

Sir, I applaud the column of your wonderful blog on memories of your child hood. It's a good reminder to look back to our child hood from today’s daily challenging life. An excellent read sir…

Vivek Naik

7 hours ago

an excellent read

Public Interest
Appellate Authority at NCW is accused of sexual harassment. Is there any hope for the victim?
Vinita Deshmukh
14 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Sexual harassment and crimes against women continue to dent our country’s image, but what does one say when the National Women’s Commission’s itself is accused of indifference to a woman staffer’s petition alleging sexual harassment by Deputy Secretary VVB Raju? Worse, the accused is the designated the First Appellate Authority under RTI (http://ncw.nic.in/frmRTI_Officers.aspx) and in a position to stall information.
 
The matter has been taken up by the Central Information Commission (CIC), which has issued a show cause notice to the accused, following a second appeal by the victim.  The complainant, a research assistant, was allegedly harassed by VVB Raju. The CIC has slammed the NCW for its apathy and for ignoring the victim’s application. It has also recommended a clean-up of NCW’s RTI wing to remove tainted officers from key positions and to facilitate the inspection of files by the RTI applicant.
 
In 2016, the victim submitted a complaint of sexual harassment to the Member Secretary of NCW. Her complaint said: “for the last four months I have been going through huge problems in the same work and the routine. Some four months back a new Deputy Secretary has come to the Commission whose attitude and behaviour is objectionable. Mr VVB Raju, who is the new DS, started harassing me ever since he joined the Commission. He insists that I should come to him in person to get his signatures and that too in the evening, only after 5:30pm. When I refused to stay after 5:30pm for getting his signatures, then he threatened he would complain to the Chairperson of the Commission and will throw me out of the job”. 
 
Her case was addressed by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the National Women’s Commission. However, the ICC’s report did not go to the Disciplinary Committee for action. So, the victim filed a RTI application seeking file notings, correspondence regarding extension (or non-extension) of contract of her employment, inquiry report, statements of witnesses, action taken on report and so on. 
 
She did not receive any information but was given a letter by the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) to contact ‘higher-ups’. She made telephone calls in response to instructions in that letter, but they were not answered. She then filed First Appeal but was told that she cannot get information as it is `third party information.’’ The victims says that she needs the documents to fight her case before the various Authorities and the Competent Court. As there was no response to her RTI application, emails, telephonic requests, first appeal, visits to the NCW and other efforts, she filed a second appeal to the CIC.
 
Prof. M. Sridhar Acharyulu, the central information commissioner who heard the case observes: “…It is not known why NCW office was acting totally against the rights of the appellant and there was not an iota of effort to address her grievance or complaint or a problem and why the RTI wing of the NCW has totally blocked access to information to the appellant. And, above all, the Member Secretary is silent on her complaint.’’ 
He further says, ``the submission of the appellant reflects unhealthy environment at workplace in the forum, which is supposed to protect the rights of women. Her right to life, right to work and right to information were seriously endangered by sexual harassment by senior officer.’’
 
There was no representative from NCW at the CIC hearing, which irritated the commissioner. He says, the``non-response of National Commission for Women to two complaints of sexual harassment within their organization, allowing an officer who was accused of sexual harassment, to deal with the first appeal under RTI Act…If this is the fate of a woman who is working as research assistant in National Commission for Women, what will be the plight of ordinary women outside the NCW?’’  
 
The commissioner has demanded an explanation from the NCW with regard to its breach of two statutes on Sexual Harassment and Right to Information. The CIC has also ordered that NCW should facilitate the following. 
 
Allow a file inspection of ``statements, inquiry report, action taken on that, and provide certified copies of the documents sought, free of cost, along with the files pertaining to increasing remuneration of ICC members,and witnesses. File notings of extension of contract of appellant including remarks of satisfactory work, along with the inquiry report and action taken report on that, free of cost
He has asked the CPIO of NCW to give reason why he should not be slammed with maximum penalty
The alleged accused and First Appellate Authority, VB Raju has been asked why disciplinary action should not be recommended against him for violating the law in dealing with first appeal under RTI Act. That he is the accused in the sexual harassment case points to a clear conflict of interest;
The Member Secretary has been asked to explain why the NCW should not be ordered to pay compensation to the appellant for the harassment, and to explain his action/inaction on the complaint of the appellant. 
CIC has recommended to the chairperson of the NCW ``to save the credibility and reputation of NCW, within reasonable time and perform its duty to cleanse the RTI wing including the First Appellate Authority to make it objective and secure it from misconduct and breach by officers.’’
 
The commissioner also observed that  “members in the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) were contractual staff of NCW. How can it be expected from a contractual staff to go against the management? And this Contractual Staff was later enormously rewarded by increasing their remuneration two-fold without any adequate justification. The order increasing remuneration states that the expenditure involved is to be charged under Plan Head "Research Studies" whereas their work does not correlate to "Research Study" in any manner whatsoever. Even the witnesses who gave statements before ICC were also adequately compensated for their contribution, by doubling the remuneration without any justification.’’
 
``The second appeal clearly shows that she was further victimized because of her bold complaint against sexual harassment of First Appellate Authority, by reducing her term of contract and then by removing from her position. 
 
``First her contractual term of job was reduced, then not extended, along with two other employees. Thereafter, these two employees were re-instated in the month of April 2017, but appellant was left out. The sudden increase in remuneration of contractual employees who were on inquiry committee as witnesses strengthen the allegation of conspiracy to harass the appellant and strategic plan to remove her.’’
 
``The NCW should not have abdicated the good governance principles of responding to complaint…’’
 
(Full CIC’s show cause notice here: CIC/NCFWO/A/2017/135800)
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005, and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book, “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte”, with Vinita Kamte, and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.) 
 

