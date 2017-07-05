Nifty, Sensex in an uptrend – Wednesday closing report

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex must stay above Tuesday’s low for the uptrend to continue. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with marginal gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

Following broadly mixed global indices, the Indian equity markets traded on a flat note during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday. Market observers opined that investors booked profits in IT (information technology), FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and Teck (technology, media and entertainment) sectors. Equity benchmarks opened moderately higher after mixed Asian markets. The mid-cap and small-cap indices traded in the positive with more than 0.50% gains. Auto, capital goods, metal and oil and gas traded in the positive, while FMCG and IT sectors traded negative. On the NSE there were 1,012 advances, 480 declines and 64 unchanged.

The ongoing political unrest on the Gorkhaland demand in north Bengal hills is likely to adversely impact the export of Darjeeling teas, rating agency ICRA said on Tuesday. The unrest has led to suspension of operations at tea estates in Darjeeling region at a time of production of the second flush tea -- a particular variety of very high quality that is almost entirely exported. "Absence of any plucking activity for the past 20 days is expected to have an impact on the production volume as well as tea quality, even when operations re-start. This in turn is likely to impact the export of Darjeeling teas," agency's Vice-President and Sector-Head of Corporate Sector Ratings Kaushik Das said. He said a plucking cycle of five to six days for Darjeeling teas is followed. Timely plucking of fine leaves contributes to the overall quality of the tea produced during this period. The agency said the impact of the current situation on revenue is estimated to be in the region of Rs100-150 crore at present. "While Darjeeling tea is a niche product catering to specific markets, the reduced availability of second flush Darjeeling tea is likely to lead to some substitution of such tea with that from different geographies," the agency said.

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it has slashed the prices of its passenger vehicles up to 12%, following the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). "We are offering a price reduction of upto 12% ranging between Rs3,300 and Rs2,17,000 depending on the model and variant," the car maker's President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Mayank Pareek said. He said the step was taken with a strong focus to encourage positive buying sentiments. Pareek said the car maker decided to pass on the entire benefit to its customers following the roll-out of GST. In June, company's passenger vehicles sales in domestic market were impacted by the mixed reactions towards GST resulting in low buying sentiments. The passenger vehicle business recorded sales of 11,176 units, lower by 10%, over 12,482 units sold in June 2016. Tata Motors shares closed at Rs432.05, up 1.03% on the BSE.

Coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to make composite aerostructure parts and assemblies in India for the global market. "We will set up a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru with IAI to make composite structures for global aircraft makers and tier-1 suppliers as per the defence offset guidelines of the Indian government," said the subsidiary of Wipro Enterprises Ltd. The city-based Wipro Enterprises is a global hydraulic solutions provider and a separate entity of the global software major's group. The facility would also supply the parts to IAI for meeting its compliance requirements. As aerospace industry is strategic, the subsidiary had set up an aerospace actuator making facility in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Devanahalli on the city's outskirts in 2013. Wipro shares closed at Rs257.55, down 0.90% on the BSE.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: