Nifty, Sensex in a resistance zone – Tuesday closing report

Insurance: A widow gets justice from the apex court after 11-year battle

It took a gusty woman and a dedicated consumer activist almost 11 years to fight the giant Life Insurance Corporation, largest insurance corporation, for the money due to her on the death of her husband. The result: a Rs21 lakh award on an insurance claim of Rs15 lakh. She owes her success to the help she received from MY Patil, a former assistant commissioner of police who is now a consumer activist.

On 24 April 2003, Rahul Singh (name changed) bought two policies of LIC Anmol Jeevan of Rs10 lakh and Rs5 lakh by paying Rs3,201 and Rs1,722, respectively as the first premium. As per the rules, Rahul was subjected to medical tests and examination by doctors on LIC's panel, who found him fit and healthy. On 2 May 2003, the LIC branch in Mumbai accepted the proposal forms for Rahul Singh's insurance policies and he received the premium receipts dated 31 May 2003 in June 2003. After some three months, he received documents for both his insurance policies that were examined and signed on 5 June 2003. As per the policy documents, Rahul's insurance cover was shown as having commenced from 7 May 2003 with the policy expiry date after 15 years or 7 May 2018. The premium date was fixed as 7th May each year.

On 16 April 2004, Rahul was diagnosed with malignant bone cancer. From 21st April, he started taking treatment in the Tata Memorial Hospital. Next month, on 25 May 2004, he was admitted to the hospital. However, unable to cope with the unbearable pain, Rahul Singh committed suicide on 28 May 2004.

Rahul's wife, Rohini was his nominee and filed an insurance claim. LIC rejected her claim through a letter dated 29 September 2004 on the grounds that it was made within a year from the date of policy and hence could not be entertained. Rohini sent letters to the Chairman of LIC but could not get justice. She then filed complaint before the Insurance Ombudsman. The ombudsman passed strictures against LIC, but rejected Rohini's claim was rejected by its order dated 26 July 2005.

Rohini then approached a Consumer Forum and signed a special power of attorney for Mr M Y Patil to appear on her behalf in all Forums and Courts in this matter. On 10 April 2007, the Consumer Forum, while granting relief to Rohini, directed LIC to pay the sum assured with 9% interest from the date of repudiation and Rs5,000 as compensation and Rs2,000 as costs.

However, LIC filed an appeal before the State Commission. The state commission admitted the appeal but asked LIC to deposit Rs25,000 with the Commission. On 17 April 2008, Rohini, being a widow, filed an application for priority hearing before the commission through Mr Patil. On 16 June 2008, the State Commission, after hearing both the sides, dismissed appeal filed by LIC with a cost of Rs2,000. In both the Consumer Forum as well as the State Commission, LIC had claimed date of policy as 31 May 2003.

Mr Patil, on behalf of Rohini, filed a caveat. He also gave a letter for payment but there was no response from LIC. He, then filed an execution application on 23 October 2008 before the District Consumer Forum in Mumbai. Meanwhile, without information, the LIC on 6 October 2008, filed a revision petition before the NCDRC in Delhi, where it claimed the date of policy as 5 June 2003. Citing a judgement by the Supreme Court in LIC vs Dharam Vir Anand, the insurance company obtained a stay order from the National Forum on 21 January 2009 on execution application and on depositing decree amount of Rs20.83 lakh.

After that Mr Patil filed four different applications on behalf of Rohini for expedited hearing, but these were dismissed by the NCDRC. Finally, Mr Patil met the registrar at NCDRC and requested that the case be brought on board for a hearing. On 26 May 2014, when it was finally heard, the two-member NCDRC bench was divided in its opinion. One member, Dr BC Gupta passed order in favour of Rohini, while the Presiding Member Justice KS Choudhari passed order in favour of LIC. The matter was then referred to another Bench.

On 26 November 2014, Justice VK Jain passed an order in favour of Rohini. Later on 1 December 2014, the revision petition filed by LIC was also dismissed with a cost of Rs25,000.

Fearing that LIC would then file a petition in the Supreme Court, Mr Patil filed a caveat before the apex court. On 13 August 2015, LIC, as expected, filed a special leave petition against the order passed by NCDRC. Mr Patil says, "I completed due process of Supreme Court Rules and was then permitted to appear in person on behalf of respondent (Rohini). The case was listed and it was likely to be heard on 9 May 2016. However, LIC quietly managed to have the matter mentioned on 28 April 2016 before the Coram of Justice R Banumathi and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit. Upon hearing the matter, it was ordered to be listed on 29 April 2016 before an appropriate Bench. On 29 April 2016, it was listed before the Bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Shiva Kirti Singh. After hearing the matter, the Bench dismissed the petition."

Mr Patil, then filed application for reopening the execution proceedings in the District Forum on Rohini's behalf. The Forum ordered to refund Rs25,000 deposited by LIC to be paid to Rohini. On 3 May 2016, Mr Patil sent a letter to Chairman of LIC to settle the claim through single cheque and also procure deposits made by the insurance company in Courts at Mumbai and Delhi through its offices. But, Mr Patil claimed, there was no response from LIC to his request.

He then moved applications before the District Forum as well as NCDRC to receive deposited amounts of Rs25,000 and Rs20.83 lakh, respectively. Rohini finally received a cheque of Rs21.08 lakh, from the Consumer forums, bringing to an end a saga that perseverence and a good activist to support you can eventually win the day. However, very few people have the courage to fight all the way to the apex court.