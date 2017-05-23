BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex in a minor downtrend – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were vulnerable to adverse news. The major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a correction on Tuesday and closed with losses of 0.55%-0.70% over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

Equity benchmark indices started of the day on a flat note tracking muted global cues. The indices extended losses in early trades on selling pressure from traders. Depreciation of Indian rupee against US dollar in initial trades also pressured the equity market sentiments, according to market analysts. On the NSE, on Tuesday, there were 223 advances, 1,253 declines and 31 unchanged. On the BSE, on Tuesday, there were 605 advances, 2,113 declines and 158 unchanged. Overall, on Tuesday, the market trends were bearish.
 
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will lead to lower tax burden in several commodities, including packaged cement, medicaments, smartphones and medical devices, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. There will be lesser tax burden in case of medicaments, including Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathic or Bio-chemic systems also. Medicaments, in general, attract 6% central excise duty and 5% VAT. Further, CST, octroi, entry tax, etc. are also applicable in general. At these rates, the present total tax incidence works out to more than 13%. As against this, the proposed GST rate on medicines, including ayurvedic medicines, is 12%. The S & P BSE Healthcare Index closed at 14,216.70 down 2.72% on the BSE, on Tuesday.
 
State-run gas utility Gail India (GAIL) has declared a 69% fall in net profit at Rs260 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on account of an impairment charge on an investment, as compared to a net profit of Rs832 crore in the same period a year ago. Following the results announced after market hours on Monday, GAIL stock was trading lower by 4.22% at Rs374.65 a share on the BSE at 11.10 am on Tuesday. The company's net income, however, rose by 16% to Rs13,674 crore, from Rs11,802.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2015-16, as revenue from petrochemicals rose by 57% to Rs1,766 crore and natural gas marketing by 12.7% to Rs10,370.56 crore. GAIL, in a stock exchange filing, said the fall in net profit was due to accounting of impairment of investments in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Ltd (RGPPL) of Rs783 crore in the fourth quarter. The net profit without the impact of impairment rose 25% to Rs1,043 crore in the quarter in question over the fourth quarter of 2015-16. The GAIL board of directors recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs2.7 per share for the year ended March 31, 2017. The company’s shares closed at Rs380.45, down 2.74% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

Investor Interest
Without monetary compensation, investor protection is reduced to mere rhetoric, says Midas Touch
Moneylife Digital Team
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Midas Touch Investors' Association (Midas), a well-known investor organisation, has suggested market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to provide monetary compensation to cheated investors for losses suffered, as a pre-requisite for investor protection. 
 
Submitting its suggestions on the amendments in The Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges And Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2012, the investor organisation says, "One of the main thrust of our suggestions is to plug the gap of providing compensation in the regulations and incorporate a provision for giving compensation to cheated investors for the losses suffered by them."
 
In the past, there have been numerous instances where investors, particularly small investors, have suffered mammoth losses and been duped and cheated, through fraudulent and unfair trade practices and white collar crimes, but in the absence of the credible provisions, neither were investors’ interests protected nor the losses they suffered were compensated, it added. 
 
According to Virendra Jain, Founder-Member and President of Midas Touch, there is not a single instance since the enactment of SEBI Act in 1992 wherein cheated investors have been given compensation or awarded damages for the losses suffered by them due to fraudulent and unfair acts. The only exception is the instance of money paid to applicants of IPOs who were deprived of the opportunity to get allotment in initial public offerings (IPOs), on the Justice Wadhwa committee’s recommendations. 
 
Mr Jain was one of the members of the Justice Wadhwa committee. 
 
Midas Touch Investors Association has been working for investors’ interest in the capital market since 1995. It has seen how investors in the capital market fail to get redressal after suffering losses. Here are some of the examples...
 
1. Out of about 5,200 companies listed at BSE and NSE, 2,000 were suspended for non- compliance with the listing agreement terms. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for monitoring by Stock Exchanges -- of compliance of listing agreement terms by Listed companies -- was formulated by SEBI in 2013. In spite of that, about 350 companies were delisted for not taking action specified under SOP, in 2016.  Fair price has not been paid to shareholders by the promoters/company to date, as legally required. Midas Touch's PIL No. 3007 of 2012 for action against companies and their promoters for failure to comply with listing agreement terms with the Stock Exchange, is  before the Delhi High Court.
 
2. There were 5,142 companies listed at Regional Stock Exchanges (RSEs). Of these. Only about 100 have been listed at national stock exchanges, after the de-recognition of RSEs by SEBI. Effectively, the rest of the companies were delisted post de-recognition of the RSEs as per the SEBI circular. As per our knowledge, none of the 5,000 companies have paid a fair price/exit price under delisting to its shareholders. We estimate that at least 2,000 companies have vanished. A Special Leave Petition on the issue filed by Midas Touch was not admitted by the Supreme Court.  No money has been paid to shareholders to date.
 
3. Satyam Computers Ltd: In 2009, Shareholders of Satyam Computers Ltd were duped by the massive accounting fraud perpetuated by the company. The company was forced to pay damages to its US Shareholders as it was listed in US, but the Indian Investors did not get anything in the absence of legal provisions for damages. Ultimately, largely due to efforts by Midas Touch, provision for compensation was introduced in the Companies Act, 2013.  
 
4. Vanishing companies: 229 companies were identified by CMC in the year 2000 as having vanished, subsequent to the Allahabad High Court order in the PIL filed by Midas Touch (Writ Petition No. 659 of 1998). However, to date no money has been paid to shareholders.
 
Midas Touch says, "To sum up, the investment of shareholders in 7,000 listed companies out of 11,000 companies have been wiped out completely. This underlines the institutional failure in monitoring listed companies by regulators (Stock Exchanges and SEBI). Instead of administering the law, they facilitated loot of investors, condoned white-collar crimes, thereby allowing predators to operate in the market, compromising its integrity. The regulators’ officials responsible are unfit to hold such responsible office and ought to be debarred for life for holding similar offices."
 
According to the investor association, the source for building a corpus and regular funding for compensation is to be deliberated upon and finalised, once an in-principle decision for its insertion in regulations is taken by SEBI. "We are, therefore, giving only broad contours for building a corpus and funding avenues. Similarly, processes and principles for Identification of investors who would qualify for compensation, to the extent feasible, would have to be deliberated and finalised," it said in its suggestions to SEBI.
 
Here are the suggestions submitted by Midas Touch to SEBI...
 
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
To transform, India needs to improve competitiveness of its states
Amit Kapoor (IANS)
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  22
India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world. The next logical steps are to make this trend sustainable and to ensure that the benefits of this growth percolate down to the lowest rungs of the income hierarchy.
 
The success of these two goals will highly depend on the improvement in the country's national competitiveness. This is because, to maintain high growth in the global arena, India needs to retain its competitive advantage in the industries it excels in, and to ensure universal prosperity it needs to enhance competitiveness of its factors of production, especially labour.
 
Considering the importance that the idea of competitiveness holds for India's future, there is a need to understand what drives it. Is competitiveness a macro-economic phenomenon that is dependent on variables such as interest rates, exchange rates and government deficits? Or is it a function of cheap and abundant labour and natural resources? Can it be said to be dependent on the quality of a country's institutions or government policy?
 
Empirical evidence seems to offer no clear answers. For instance, Japan and South Korea have witnessed rising living standards with widening budget deficits; Germany and Sweden have prospered despite high wages and labour shortages; and Italy experienced a boom even though governance was highly ineffective.
 
Such global experiences fly in the face of the traditional approach in policymaking towards boosting national competitiveness that give undue importance to factors like interest rates and labour costs. India needs a focussed approach towards a singular goal that boosts its competitiveness to the fullest potential.
 
Michael Porter, a leading voice in areas of competition and strategy, suggests that competitiveness depends on the productivity with which a nation uses its human, capital and natural resources. According to him, a nation's productivity is the prime determinant of its long-run standard of living since the productivity of the labour determines its wages and the productivity of capital determines the return it earns for its holders. Thus, enhancing productivity caters to the twin goals of ensuring growth sustainability and higher standard of living for everyone.
 
The importance of productivity growth is aptly summarised in noted economist Paul Krugman's words: "Productivity isn't everything, but in the long run it is almost everything." Porter concurs when he suggests that a policy focus on interest rates, labour costs, exchange rates and economies of scale has only short-term appeal and will never lead to any competitive advantage for nations.
 
The recent ongoing distress pangs in the Indian IT sector vindicate Porter's claims. The sector was highly dependent on providing low-cost talent to foreign firms. With higher automation and anti-immigration policies abroad, India has begun to lose the short-lived competitive advantage it had. Cost arbitrage can never be a long-term industry growth strategy. On the other hand, productivity growth requires continual industrial upgradation. To improve productivity, companies must raise product quality, improve product technology, or boost production efficiency. All of these factors require consistent innovation, which has been lacking in Indian IT companies.
 
Views are also divided on the role of government in boosting the competitiveness of nations. Many believe that government has an essential role to play in framing policies that directly support industries and boost their competitive performance. Others support a laissez-faire approach where the invisible hand guides market operations.
 
However, both views have their flaws. The former runs the risk of creating high dependency on government support for subsidies and incentives that hurts industry in the long-run. The latter view ignores the crucial role the government plays in providing vital institutional support to companies that can nudge them towards becoming more competitive.
 
The government's actual role needs to be that of a catalyst, which provides companies with a conducive environment that helps them move towards higher levels of competitive performance. Successful government policies are ones that create an environment that helps companies gain competitive advantage rather than ones that directly involve the government in the process.
 
The Modi government, in the last three years, has attempted to undertake policy initiatives along similar lines. The consistent efforts to improve ease-of-doing-business across the country is a case in point. The parameters of doing business include regulatory and infrastructural indicators that create a conducive environment for business activities and reduce bureaucratic interference.
 
Moving forward, the government needs to consolidate on the gains it has made until now on improving competitiveness and act upon areas on which it has missed out. The problem of NPAs, thus, needs to be the first item on the agenda, which seems to be the case considering the free hand RBI was recently given to resolve the issue. The issue of bad loans has severely impacted lending operations to businesses, thus impacting the overall competitiveness of the economy.
 
Further, invigorating the nation's competitiveness in the long run calls for some bold moves on the part of the government. In the Indian scenario where regional disparities are widespread, policy on competitiveness cannot be decided at the national level. The government's role in enhancing Bihar's competitiveness, for instance, will be in stark contrast to the policy interventions needed in Maharashtra. Therefore, an apex body (as part of NITI Aayog) devoted to enhancing the overall competitiveness of each state is necessary to stimulate productivity and competitiveness across India. It would work as a principal planning body of competitiveness in India and would be responsible for the socio-economic development of each state operating in consonance with other state departments as well as the central government.
 
Such a body can understand the nuances of the state and be a facilitator in nudging industries towards achieving competitive advantage in areas where the state's strengths lie.
 
Competitive regions will beget a competitive economy. The more competitive the economy, the longer it can sustain its booming growth and bring about universal prosperity.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

One of the investors lost in investing Teledata group companies. Now SEBI has informed of delisting the companies of the group from nse and bse. How and where to go for redressal?

REPLY
View More Comments

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More