Nifty, Sensex headed lower – Tuesday closing report

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that if Nifty were to close below 9,600, the index might give up more gains. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Tuesday and closed with miniscule gains over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

Shrugging off the previous day's losses, the Indian equity markets on Tuesday traded in the green on the back of firm global cues, broadly positive domestic macro-economic data and healthy buying in capital goods, banking and consumer durables stocks. According to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) after-market hours on Monday, India's annual retail inflation (Consumer Price Index) eased to a record low of 2.18% in May 2017, and the factory output growth (Index of Industrial Production) marginally slowed to 3.1% in April 2017. This, according to market analysts, provided a boost to the key equity indices. On the NSE, there were 698 advances, 700 declines and 47 unchanged.

The equity benchmarks, which opened on a flat note, gained on the back of positive Asian markets. Retail inflation data came lower than expected and is positive for the market. Mid-cap and small-cap -- both the indices traded up, observed market analysts.

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of ezetimibe tablets. According to Sun Pharma, the generic ezetimibe tablets -- used to reduce higher levels of cholesterol -- are therapeutic equivalents of Merck's Zetia tablets. "As per IMS, ezetimibe tablets had annual sales of approximately $2.7 billion in the US for the 12 months (which) ended April 2017," the drug major said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The company’s shares closed at Rs536.45, up 0.62% on the BSE.

Lending major State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said that its paid-up capital has increased to Rs863.20 crore after its recent share placement through QIP. "Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased from Rs810,98,57,182 to Rs863,20,50,393 comprising 863,20,50,363 equity shares of face value of Re1 each," the company informed the BSE in a regulatory filing. Last week, the lending major had allotted more than 52 crore shares of face value of Re1 each at a price of Rs287.25 per equity share aggregating to Rs14,999 crore to 61 "successful eligible investors". SBI shares closed at Rs283.80, down 0.44% on the BSE.

With the uncertainty across industries and cities, the job market continues to be volatile, according to the Naukri Job Speak index released on Monday. The index for May at 1904 was 4% down from year-ago month, indicating a fall in the overall new job creation scenario. The IT-software industry was hit the most during the last month with a 17% decline in hiring as compared to corresponding month last year. Key industries like telecom and BPO/ITES saw a 7% and 10% fall respectively, while banking saw an 8% increase in hiring during May 2017. "The job market continues to be volatile and there is an air of caution and uncertainty across industries and cities. The Jobspeak index for May has shown negative growth of 4% year-on-year. This trend may continue for few more months before the job market starts moving north again," said Naukri.com's Chief Sales Officer V. Suresh. According to data, 12 out of the 13 key cities tracked saw a decrease in hiring activity in May. The S & P BSE Information Technology Index closed at 10,040.68, down 1.00% on the BSE.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: