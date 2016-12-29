Nifty, Sensex headed higher still – Thursday closing report

We had mentioned yesterday that Nifty, Sensex may rise haltingly. On Thursday, the market was flat in the afternoon till 1.30 pm and then started to rise on short-covering and rising rupee. The key indices provisionally closed with gains of more than 0.50% each as buying was witnessed in automobile, oil and gas, and consumer durables stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 68.75 points or 0.86% to 8,103.60 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,429.63 points and a low of 26,166.67 points during the intra-day trade.

The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

On Thursday, both the indices posted their highest closing level since Dec. 19.The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,647 advances and 906 declines. Out of 1,379 stocks traded on the NSE, 390 declined and 927advanced today. A total of 12 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trades today, whereas 20 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. On Wednesday, the equity markets had closed on a flat note on the back of profit booking ahead of derivatives expiry and outflow of foreign funds. In the midcap and smallcap segments, the S&P BSE Midcap index surged 140 points to 11,904 while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended the day at 11,954, up 131 points. Metal, auto, realty, financial services, banking, IT and FMCG stocks led from the front. Only Pharma stocks were among the major losers. The Nifty IT index, which has fallen 9% so far this year, was 0.9% higher with Tech Mahindra and TCS as the top percentage gainers. The India VIX (Volatility) index was down 1.67% at 15.2825. The rupee was trading up 14 paise at 68.09 per US dollar on Thursday. IFCI ended with 14% gains while IDBI Bank was up 4% as NSE gears up for its IPO. According to the DRHP, existing NSE shareholders may offer 20%-25% shares for estimated Rs 10,000 crore which has got investors interested. Investors expect it to have a positive rub off on IFCI and IDBI Bank as both own around 3.1% and 1.5% stake in NSE respectively. Shares of some pharmaceutical companies came under pressure after media report that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority may bring rest of the 814 essential formulations under price control in the current financial year ending in March. Divis Lab fell 4.8%, whereas Glenmark, Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma dropped 1% respectively. The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

Asian markets closed on a mixed trend, as the crude oil prices slipped after touching its highest level in more than a year overnight. The Nikkei 225 ended lower by 1%. Shanghai Composite ended in red and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed slightly higher. China stocks ended flat amid optimism spurred by fading liquidity stress. The blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 0.1% to 3,297, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,096.

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: