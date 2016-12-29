BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex headed higher still – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
29 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We had mentioned yesterday that Nifty, Sensex may rise haltingly. On Thursday, the market was flat in the afternoon till 1.30 pm and then started to rise on short-covering and rising rupee. The key indices provisionally closed with gains of more than 0.50% each as buying was witnessed in automobile, oil and gas, and consumer durables stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 68.75 points or 0.86% to 8,103.60 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,429.63 points and a low of 26,166.67 points during the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
On Thursday, both the indices posted their highest closing level since Dec. 19.The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,647 advances and 906 declines. Out of 1,379 stocks traded on the NSE, 390 declined and 927advanced today. A total of 12 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trades today, whereas 20 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. On Wednesday, the equity markets had closed on a flat note on the back of profit booking ahead of derivatives expiry and outflow of foreign funds.
In the midcap and smallcap segments, the S&P BSE Midcap index surged 140 points to 11,904 while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended the day at 11,954, up 131 points. Metal, auto, realty, financial services, banking, IT and FMCG stocks led from the front. Only Pharma stocks were among the major losers. The Nifty IT index, which has fallen 9% so far this year, was 0.9% higher with Tech Mahindra and TCS as the top percentage gainers.
 
The India VIX (Volatility) index was down 1.67% at 15.2825. The rupee was trading up 14 paise at 68.09 per US dollar on Thursday.
 
IFCI ended with 14% gains while IDBI Bank was up 4% as NSE gears up for its IPO. According to the DRHP, existing NSE shareholders may offer 20%-25% shares for estimated Rs 10,000 crore which has got investors interested. Investors expect it to have a positive rub off on IFCI and IDBI Bank as both own around 3.1% and 1.5% stake in NSE respectively.
 
Shares of some pharmaceutical companies came under pressure after media report that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority may bring rest of the 814 essential formulations under price control in the current financial year ending in March. Divis Lab fell 4.8%, whereas Glenmark, Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma dropped 1% respectively.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Asian markets closed on a mixed trend, as the crude oil prices slipped after touching its highest level in more than a year overnight. The Nikkei 225 ended lower by 1%. Shanghai Composite ended in red and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed slightly higher. China stocks ended flat amid optimism spurred by fading liquidity stress. The blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 0.1% to 3,297, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,096. 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
Banks remain under stress: RBI Financial Stability Report
IANS
29 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
Banks in India, particularly state-run ones, continue to face significant levels of stress owing to bad loans, the RBI said on Thurdsay in its December 2016 Financial Stability Report (FSR).
 
"The banking stability indicator (BSI) shows that the risks to the banking sector remained elevated due to continuous deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement, releasing the FSR.
 
"The business growth of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) remained subdued with public sector banks (PSBs) continuing to lag behind their private sector peers. System level profit after tax (PAT) contracted on y-o-y basis in the first half of 2016-17," it said. 
 
The central bank said the asset quality of banks deteriorated further between March and September 2016.
 
"The GNPA (gross non-performing advances) ratio of SCBs increased to 9.1 per cent in September 2016 from 7.8 per cent in March 2016, pushing the overall stressed advances ratio to 12.3 per cent from 11.5 per cent. The large borrowers registered significant deterioration in their asset quality," the statement said. 
 
"PSBs continued to record the lowest capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) among the bank groups with negative returns on their assets," it said. 
 
"Overall, India's financial system remains stable although banks, particularly the public sector banks, continue to face significant levels of stress," it added.
 
In its report on the Indian banking sector during 2015-16, the RBI said their performance remained subdued amidst rising proportion of bad loans and consequent increase in provisioning, as well as continued slowdown in credit growth. 
 
"During 2015-16, scheduled commercial banks' interest earnings and non-interest incomes were adversely affected, which led to a more than 60 per cent drop in net profits for the banking sector. 
 
"Banks' return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) showed a substantial decline as compared to the previous year even as the public sector banks (PSBs) reported negative RoA."
 
Giving an overall perspective, the RBI said that though the performance of most emerging market economies was marked by severe domestic imbalances emanating from economic slowdown and downturn in credit growth coupled with rising stress in corporate and financial sectors, India stood out in terms of higher economic growth, although the banking sector was under stress primarily on account of asset quality concerns.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Ramesh Jaradhara

2 days ago

Deterioration of credit quality in PSBs are mainly attributed to reckless lending in terms of inadequate underwriting standards coupled with rampant corruption on credit dispensation and greed of branch managers and credit officers. Lack of proper credit monitoring, follow up and disruptive relationship management is some of the causes which are not properly taken care of. The greatest woe of the PSBs is the nature of their ownership. Being a Govt. ownership bank, it is nobody's property to nurture it the required way. Competitiveness within the PSBs is highly affected due to this single point reason. In technology front, the PSBs is lagging behind to its private peers. To cite an example, most of the PSBs are using Finacle software version 1.12 or the like but the private banks like ICICI Bank are using Finacle 10x which is far better and improve than PSBs. Workflow is highly hindered by outdated software and customers are dissatisfied with the slower speed of service. As an officer of a PSB, I can say that it cause a headache during link failures and rush hours. Employees too are not satisfied with working in such conditions. If the Govt pays due attention to these problems, the health of PSBs can improve to a greater extent.

REPLY

Meenal Mamdani

In Reply to Ramesh Jaradhara 2 days ago

I totally agree with your comment.
The PSBs are being starved of technology and good management deliberately as this enables the bank to hide the extent of NPAs. It also reduces morale so honest and diligent employees are reluctant to take on additional unappreciated work to make the system work properly.
Perhaps the bank employees association should hold periodic meetings with its customers, just the way Parent-Teacher Associations do, to find out what problems affect the customers and how these can be improved.
Customers that patronize a particular bank should form an informal group to meet, say every 3 months, to document the problems and submit them in writing to the manager of the branch, with a copy to the head office and to the local newspapers.
Indians should stop accepting shoddy and uncaring service from the banks. After all the bank employees from the Managing Director on down have a job because the customers have entrusted their hard earned money to the bank.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Tata Sons asks Cyrus Mistry to return confidential documents
Moneylife Digital Team
29 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the Tata Group has asked its ousted Chairman Cyrus P Mistry to return all the confidential information in his possession. The legal notice sent by the Tatas also ask Mr Mistry to give a written confirmation that he had not shared this information to his family, family members, other affiliates and Shapoorji Pallonji Group companies.
 
The notice sent by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, asks Mr Mistry to give the written undertaking within next two days on returning all the confidential documents. The notice says, "Our client has a strong reason to believe that you are in possession of highly valuable information and documents pertaining to our client and Tata Group companies, and have disclosed such information without prior authorisation and direction from the board of the directors of the company."
 
The office of Mr Mistry, however, has said the Tata letter, termed as a notice is a request "not to draw the attention of courts and tribunals to documents and records on the ground that they are 'confidential' in nature".
 
"Neither will we comment in public nor will we provide our correspondence to the media to make news. We will keep focus on the real and core issues in the relevant forums alone. That their letters claiming confidentiality have been widely circulated to the media is ironical. We believe such conduct is unbecoming and interferes with justice administration," a statement issued by Mr Mistry's office says.
 
Last week, after stepping down from all post in Tata companies, Mr Mistry's investment companies filed a petition before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act. 
 
Reacting to this, Tata Sons accused Mr Mistry of passing confidential corporate information in public domain, which, according to the holding company was violation of law.
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More
  Loading...