Nifty, Sensex headed higher – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
15 May 2017
We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were getting overbought. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Monday and closed with small gains of around 0.50% over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
Positive domestic macro-economic data and a strong rupee cheered the Indian equity markets on Monday. Investors' sentiments were buoyed by official data released after market hours on Friday -- Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- which showed that inflation eased in April. The data on annual rate of inflation was calculated on a revised base year of 2011-12. However, India's factory output growth slowed to 2.7% in March on the back of poor manufacturing performance in the new Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with revised base year of 2011-12. The key indices traded with gains of close to half a per cent each during the mid-afternoon trade session, as buying was witnessed in banking, metal and healthcare stocks.
 
Equity benchmark indices started off the first day of the week on a firm note tracking positive macro-economic data. Appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar also supported the firm opening of the equity markets, according to market analysts. Most banking stocks traded with firm sentiments lead by Kotak Bank. Auto, power, oil-gas and cement sector stocks complemented the firmness of the markets, pointed our market analysts.
 
In a survey conducted during March and April 2017, industry chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) predicted India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be around 7.4% for fiscal 2017-18, with a minimum and maximum level of 7% and 7.6% respectively. Reasoning out the growth, FICCI's Economic Outlook Survey said: "While agricultural sector is estimated to clock 3.5% growth in 2017-18; the pick-up in overall GDP growth will also be supported by an improvement in industry and services sector growth. The industry and services sector are expected to grow by 6.9% and 8.4% respectively in 2017-18.” The survey was conducted amongst economists belonging to the industry, banking and financial services sector and the participants feel that with the process of re-monetisation almost complete, consumption activity has witnessed an uptick and will further build up going ahead. Also, the India Meteorological Department's latest forecast of monsoon arriving on time and being sufficient provides some reprieve amidst earlier reports of the El Nino having a dampening effect this year. Overall, macroeconomic trends in India project a long term bullish trend in the Indian stock markets.
 
Thousands of commuters in Tamil Nadu were stranded on Monday as transport workers unions began an indefinite strike pressing for higher wages. The transport corporation workers unions began their indefinite strike from Sunday midnight to press for higher wages and perks to combat rising inflation and price rise. Very few staff members arrived for duty at the bus depots, resulting in most of the long-distance inter-state public transport services getting crippled. On Monday, students who had to appear for an examination at 10 a.m. lamented as their daily commute took around two hours. Listed corporate entities with manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu are likely to vibrate in line with the labour and infrastructure problems in the state and show poorer quarterly corporate earnings.
 
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Monday said that it has reduced interest rates by up to 30 basis points (bps) for home loans of up to Rs30 lakh. "With this reduction, salaried borrowers can avail home loans at among the lowest rates in the industry. Salaried women borrowers will get home loans at 8.35% and others at 8.40%," the private sector lender said in a statement.  According to ICICI Bank, customers from economically weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG) can avail the dual benefit of low interest rates and credit linked subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. ICICI Bank shares closed at Rs302.05, up 1.82% on the BSE.
 
China's retail sales, a key indicator of consumption, grew 10.7% year on year in April, 0.2 percentage points slower than the March level, official data showed on Monday. Total retail sales of consumer goods hit 2.73 trillion yuan ($395.4 billion) last month, Xinhua news agency cited the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as saying. It increased 0.79% month on month. In the first four months, total retail sales of consumer goods rose 10.2% year on year, 0.2% points faster than the growth in the first quarter, according to Xing Zhihong, a spokesperson with the NBS. Consumption activities were relatively stronger in rural areas, with retail sales expanding 12.6% in April, outpacing urban areas, where retail sales climbed 10.4% year on year. Online spending was robust. From January to April, online retail sales surged 32% year on year to 1.92 trillion yuan. Xing said the April figure indicates continued expansion of domestic consumer demand, which was partly driven by consumption upgrades and new business patterns such as online sales. China is trying to shift its economy toward a growth model driven by consumer spending, innovation and services, while weaning it off reliance on exports and investment.  Chinese stock market indices are on a long term bullish trend and are important to the Indian stock markets as they close early in the trading day for our stock markets.
 
News from US markets was also not good on Friday amidst negative news on the political front with the FBI director’s termination from work. According to Reuters, “The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index and the Dow edged lower as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N), J.C. Penney (JCP.N) and other department stores after weak earnings reports.  The S&P closed lower and fell for the first week in four as weak economic data weighed on financial shares.”
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
ICICI Bank reduces home loan rates by 30 bps
IANS
15 May 2017
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Monday said that it has reduced interest rates by up to 30 basis points (bps) for home loans of up to Rs 30 lakh.
 
"With this reduction, salaried borrowers can avail home loans at among the lowest rates in the industry. Salaried women borrowers will get home loans at 8.35 per cent and others at 8.40 per cent," the private sector lender said in a statement. 
 
According to ICICI Bank, customers from economically weaker section (EWS) and low income group (LIG) can avail the dual benefit of low interest rates and credit linked subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
 
Commenting on the initiative, ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar said: "ICICI Bank is committed to support the government's vision to provide housing for all by 2022. In line with this commitment, we have reduced the home loan interest rates for the affordable housing segment."
 
On May 8, the country's largest home loan provider State Bank of India (SBI) announced a reduction in the home loan rates by 25 bps from 8.60 per cent to 8.35 per cent per annum.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Is your Aadhaar information being used without your consent?
Derick Thomas
15 May 2017
As Aadhaar is increasingly used coercively to seek your identity information from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the provisions of the Aadhaar Act that require you to provide consent are being pushed aside. Here is a quick guide to your consent rights and how to protect them.
 
Why does consent matter?
 
In a civilised society, each individual is entitled to dignity. Dignity of an individual is one of the basic rights of a human being and is guaranteed by the Constitution. When you interact with a person, be it a family member, friend or an outsider, both parties are expected to honour the dignity of the other. A person's willingness to interact is considered as consent. Consent, therefore, is essential to preserve dignity in civilised societies. Consent is also important to preserve the security of individuals.
 
Is Aadhaar Authentication legal without your consent?
 
When your Aadhaar number is used to authenticate you, the organisation requesting your Aadhaar information from the UIDAI is expected to obtain your consent. According to Chapter III 8 (2) (a) of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016, consent has to be restricted for purposes of authentication.  
 
According to the Act (section 8(2)) and Authentication Regulations (section 5), before authenticating, the service provider is expected to provide you the nature of the information that will be available to the requesting organisation  upon authentication from the UIDAI, the ways in which the information shall be used by the requesting organisation and alternatives to submission of identity information, should you not wish to use an Aadhaar number. 
 
Once you understand the nature of the information and manner in which it shall be used, according to the Authentication Regulations (section 6), the service provider is supposed to hand you a consent form, which you shall fill. The authentication regulations mandate that the service provider use a template provided by UIDAI to take your consent. The consent may be recorded either in paper form or electronic form. In either case, the requesting organisation is required to offer alternate methods of identification, should you not wish to use Aadhaar. The service provider is supposed to keep a log of consent information. And, according to Aadhaar Act (section 32(2)), you have a right to access that information, if you wish to, in case you are willing to undergo Aadhaar authentication.
 
The Aadhaar Authentication Regulations (section 16 (5)) gives you the right to revoke your consent to the organisation that has obtained your identity information from the UIDAI. When you revoke your consent, the requesting organisation would be required to delete your identity information that it obtained from the UIDAI. For example, if you decide to stop using your once favourite mobile connection for whatever reason, you can revoke the consent you granted them and inform them accordingly. Once they receive your request for revoking consent, they shall delete all your information received during e-KYC (know-your-customer) process, which you followed to get the connection in the first place. This ensures that your identity information is not misused. 
 
Interestingly, UIDAI, which provides the e-KYC service to authenticate you, does not provide any means to revoke your consent. UIDAI does not mention the turnaround time for completing the revocation request, too. The UIDAI-supplied consent form template does not mention any method to revoke your authentication. There is, therefore, no best practice available to requesting organisations to allow you to revoke your consent. This amounts to denial of your legal rights. 
 
On a related note, neither the UIDAI nor Government of India has defined standards to irrevocably delete your data from a service provider’s systems. Ask a cyber forensic expert, and he will show you how the deleted data can be recovered from disks. Even our Information Technology (IT) Act and subsequent rules are silent on this matter.
 
So it is illegal use of your Aadhaar number if your Aadhaar number has been used to obtain your identity information from UIDAI without your consent.
 
Can your identity information be used for any purpose?
 
There are three actors in the process of your authentication -- you, the service provider and UIDAI. Only two of the actors (you and service provider) know the purpose. You have a right to know how the data will be used by the service provider. The purpose of authentication has to be recorded by the service provider, but it is not sent to UIDAI (Aadhaar Act, section 32(3)). Since you do not digitally sign the purpose, it may be difficult to prove in a court of law whether your identity information obtained from UIDAI has been misused.
 
Organisations requesting your identity information from the UIDAI cannot include a phrase like “the usage will be subject to privacy policy and terms and conditions”, as the purpose of using the identification information must be explicit and unchanging under the Aadhaar Act.
 
Although, the Act says that the information can be used only for the purpose for which it is granted, there is no way for the UIDAI to enforce such requirements. The Act does not provide for an alternate redressal mechanism in case an organisation requesting your identity information misuses it. This leaves the users at the mercy of the service provider, without any remedies. Under section 47 of the Aadhaar Act, you are not allowed to approach courts except under authorisation of the UIDAI. It, therefore, leaves those with grievances without any remedies.
 
What UIDAI should do?
 
UIDAI should advertise in the media about the rights of citizens to provide and revoke consent for obtaining and retaining identity information using the Aadhaar number. In addition, UIDAI should learn from the experiences of other regulators to protect the Aadhaar holder from phishing and other frauds that illegally obtain and misuse identity information. 
 
UIDAI should acknowledge the design flaws in the Aadhaar framework, its application-programming interface (API) and various systems and processes built around it. The UIDAI cannot live in denial any longer. The rights of those with Aadhaar numbers depends on the actions of UIDAI to protect them. If users’ identity information is used without consent, it is UIDAI’s problem too. Such unauthorised use amounts to a leak of data from the UIDAI.
 
Various authentication agencies are audited as required under the Regulations. UIDAI should make the audit findings, particularly on consent, public. Such actions will enhance the trust of ordinary citizens in the processes of UIDAI.
 
Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act violates the Aadhaar Act and Regulations requirement to obtain consent, to specify purpose of use of identity information as well providing an alternative to authentication using Aadhaar. The UIDAI should move the courts to prohibit such illegal use of the Aadhaar number. 
 
How can you protect your right to informed consent?
 
You can deny any requesting organisation the use of your Aadhaar number to obtain the identity information stored with the UIDAI if they do not provide you with a form asking for your consent, or do not state the specific purposes to which the information will be used and do not provide you a mechanism to revoke your consent anytime. You can demand an alternate way to submit identity information if you do not wish to use the Aadhaar number. 
 
Now that you are aware of your rights, it is time to demand your rights. Always ask for clarifications, in written mode. When you leave a service, revoke your consent to the service provider and demand that it acknowledge the deletion of all records from its systems. If you have an Aadhaar, call 1947 now and ask them questions. If you are on social media, tweet to @uidai and @ceo_uidai with the hashtag #AadhaarFailures #NoConsent.
 
(Derick Thomas is a communication engineer with expertise in network architecture, privacy and secure communication technologies. He can be reached on https://twitter.com/derick_thomas)
 

