Nifty, Sensex getting overbought – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
12 May 2017
We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might give up some gains. The major indices of the Indian stock markets continued to rally during the week to close with gains of 1.10%-1.24% over last Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Positive global cues, a strong rupee and healthy buying in banking, automobile and consumer durables stocks lifted the Indian equity markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,577 advances and 988 declines. The equity benchmark indices started off the first day of the week on a firm note tracking positive global cues. Appreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar also supported the firmness. Banking stocks resumed the firmness on strong buying support, pointed out market analysts. Most IT (information technology) sector stocks traded with firm sentiments, while aviation sector stocks extended previous session's gain on strong buying support. On the NSE, there were 913 advances, 569 declines and 82 unchanged.
 
Tata Global Beverages on Monday said it proposes to launch a ready-to-drink tea-based beverage, Tata Tea Fruski on May 10. It added that the product will cater to the domestic market only. The company’s shares closed at Rs152.75, up 0.46% on the BSE.
 
German auto component major Bosch Ltd on Monday resumed operations at its two manufacturing plants near a polluted lake in Bengaluru after a two-day shut down on the directive of the state pollution control watchdog. The company on Saturday temporarily closed its twin plants located in the vicinity of the 910-acre polluted Bellandur lake in the city's south-east suburbs on the Board's notice against it and other firms in its catchment areas. Asserting that it had the highest standards to protect the environment, Bosch said it was confident of operating the plants within the prescribed norms. Bosch’s shares closed at 23,300, up 0.15% on the BSE.
 
The major indices of the Indian stock markets were narrowly range-bound on Tuesday and ended flat. On the NSE, there were 826 advances, 659 declines and 86 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish, with 1,477 advances and 1,355 declines.
 
State-run Vijaya Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs204 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2016-17, registering a whopping 187% year-on-year (YoY) jump from R 71 crore in the like period a year ago. In a regulatory filing in the BSE, the city-based bank said net profit for the fiscal 2016-17 shot up 97% YoY to Rs751 crore from Rs382 crore in the previous fiscal year 2015-16. Operating profit for the quarter under review (Q4) also zoomed 129% YoY to Rs703 crore from Rs314 crore in the same period a year ago and 56% YoY for the fiscal 2017 to Rs2,421 crore from Rs1,549 crore, said the filing. Total income for Q4, however, increased 8.6% YoY to Rs3,505 crore from Rs3,229 crore in the corresponding period a year ago and 8.3% YoY for the fiscal 2017 to Rs14,031 crore from Rs12,957 crore in FY 2016. "Interest earned for Q4 grew 3.4% YoY to Rs3,055 crore from Rs2,956 crore in the same period a year ago and 2.4% YoY for the fiscal 2017 to Rs12,380 crore from Rs12,084 crore in FY 2016," it said. Vijaya Bank shares closed at Rs92.25, up 4.36% on the BSE.
 
Industrial technology major ABB India reported an increase of 3.18% in its net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017 from Rs85.45 crore to Rs88.17 crore. Besides, the firm's total income edged-up by 9.29% during the quarter under review to Rs2,337.36 crore from Rs2,138.53 crore earned during Q1 of last year. ABB India disclosed a significant y-o-y (Year-on-Year) increase in its orders book during the period under review, driven by government initiatives and investments. The company revealed that it has received orders worth Rs2,342 crore during the first quarter and had an order backlog of Rs12,023 crore, as on March 31, 2017. "We have continued to grow in a market of select sectoral growth with a keen focus on cash and cost with a view to deliver value-additions to our customers," said Sanjeev Sharma, CEO and Managing Director, ABB India.  "The traction in transportation and infrastructure has led to us to deliver multiple projects of national importance." On Tuesday, ABB India shares closed at Rs1,537.80, up 9.71% on the BSE.
 
With the IMD's (Indian Meteorological Department) prediction of 100% rainfall giving a boost to investors' sentiments, the Indian equity markets zoomed higher during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday. The benchmark indices touched record intra-day high levels, as positive global cues and buying in automobile, capital goods and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks, too, supported the upward trajectory. On the NSE, there were 917 advances, 569 declines and 97 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish, with 1,560 advances and 1,054 declines.  The equity benchmark indices started off the day on a firm note tracking positive Asian cues, with the CNX Nifty hitting fresh all time high levels during the morning session. IT (information technology) and banking sector stocks currently traded with mixed sentiments due to profit booking at higher levels, while media-entertainment and power sector stocks complimented the firmness of the markets, pointed out market analysts.
 
Bharti Airtel's net profit dropped by 71.7% to Rs373 crore in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 as compared to Rs1,319 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal with the mounting competition from Reliance Jio, a company statement said on Tuesday. "The sustained predatory pricing by the new operator has led to a decline in revenue growth for the second quarter in a row. The telecom industry as a whole also witnessed a revenue decline for the first time ever on a full year basis.  The deteriorating health of the industry was compounded by the tsunami of incoming voice traffic from the new operator as a result of which significant investments had to be made just to carry the incoming traffic on our network," Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, said in a statement. The company's overall customer base in the fourth quarter stood at 372.4 million across 17 countries, up 8.5% as compared to the corresponding period in 2015-16. However, on Wednesday, the company’s shares closed at Rs372.70, up 7.87% on the BSE.
 
The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday and ended flat, compared to Wednesday’s close. On the NSE, there were 572 advances, 910 declines and 55 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,247 advances, 1,583 declines and 162 unchanged. Market observers pointed out that the upward trajectory of the key indices was backed by healthy monsoon forecast and buying in automobile, banking and metal stocks. The equity benchmark indices started on a firm note and continued their run tracking positive Asian cues and appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. Both the indices hit fresh all-time highs in the morning session. Good corporate earnings, sustained fund inflows and normal monsoon forecast supported the firm sentiments, pointed our market analysts. Most banking stocks traded with firm sentiments lead by Canara Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. Realty, media-entertainment and cement sector stocks complemented the firmness of the equity markets, observed market analysts. 
 
On Thursday, bucking the trend, global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ruled out laying-off employees in the near future and instead plans to create more jobs. "No, certainly no," Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS, told IANS here on Thursday when asked if there were any plans of laying-off employees or downsize as some other big players in India's IT sector have said they would do. "We are here to create jobs, not to downsize," he asserted after TCS launched a BPO centre here to create new opportunities as part of the government's Digital India push. TCS’ shares closed at Rs2,351.25, up 0.80% on the BSE.
 
Indian equity markets on Friday slipped as investors were cautious ahead of the release of major domestic macro-economic data. Sentiments were hampered by negative global cues and selling pressure in banking, consumer durables and healthcare stocks. Overall, the major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Friday and closed with small losses over Thursday’s close. On the NSE, there were 437 advances, 1,053 declines and 57 unchanged.
 

Investor Interest
SAT says Pancard Clubs is pure CIS and must refund Rs7,035 crore to investors
Moneylife Digital Team
12 May 2017
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has upheld an order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that Pancard Clubs Ltd (PCL) is a collective investment scheme (CIS), which needs to be wound up and the Rs7,035 crore that the company had collected, should be refunded to investors across the country.
 
"In our considered view, the argument put forth by PCL fails to take away from the fact that the share capital of the Company stands at a meagre Rs50 lakh, while the money mobilized under their holiday scheme is over Rs7,000 crore. Further, investments to the tune of over Rs1,000 crore have been made towards acquiring hotels and resorts, thereby expanding their inventory of properties on offer in the holiday scheme by utilising the proceeds of the impugned scheme. Needless to say that the corpus of money accumulated by PCL by way of contributions to the holiday scheme is well above the limit of Rs100 crore set under the proviso of clause 1 of subsection 2 of Section 11AA of the SEBI Act, crossing which, a scheme is deemed to be a CIS," the Bench of Justice JP Devadhar, Jog Singh and DR CKG Nair said in its order. 
 
The Bench further stated, "...the appellants transferred these investments to other schemes but have given a false affidavit that investors have voluntarily switched over to the non-refundable schemes. This seems to be an afterthought manoeuvring by the appellants with a view to deprive the investors of benefits which were originally promised by the appellants under the earlier schemes which in fact govern the relationships or obligations and entitlements". 
 
Four intervention petitions were filed before the SAT. The Interveners, contended that they were doubtful of whether the PCL would be able to repay all its investors the amount of about Rs7,035 crore. PCL has disposed of its assets to repay investors disregarding several conditions that were to be complied with as put forth by SEBI before such disposal, the interveners argued.
 
They further contended that PCL had failed to submit details of their property to SEBI in time and it is on persistence by SEBI that they belatedly supplied truncated details casting doubt upon the genuineness of the appellants’ intentions, through advocate Rabindra Hazari.
 
"The Interveners through their miscellaneous applications have brought on record, though belatedly before this Tribunal, instances where the original receipts and the other documents of the investors were collected by the appellant company leaving the investors high and dry even without the documents. Mr Hazari has shown us many documents to bring home his points. The additional documents which the interveners wanted to bring on record were not produced before SEBI while the proceedings were going on for many years. However, Mr Hazari has fairly submitted that he would fully support the SEBI order so that the interest of all investors in the appellants’ various schemes could be protected effectively and since we are going to dismiss the appeals by upholding the order of SEBI, all these intervention applications shall, accordingly, stand disposed of," the SAT Bench said.
 
Earlier in November 2015, the SAT had asked Pancard Clubs to immediately repay investors who had filed the intervention application. During the hearing Fredun Devitre, Counsel for SEBI, complained that PCL was deliberately avoiding and evading order issued by the market regulator on 29 February 2016, inter alia, to provide full inventory of all the assets and details of properties held by PCL's directors by making bald references to "Bungalow at Versova, Mumbai", and "5 Star Property at Pune" without disclosing any specific particulars whatsoever. The SAT Bench then had warned PCL that such deliberately incomplete disclosures are evidence of bad faith and further fraud by the company and its directors.
 

Public Interest
Why is there no action against officer trapped by ACB in Nashik Information Commission?
Vinita Deshmukh
12 May 2017
The prime objective of the Right to Information (RTI) Act is to bring in transparency and thereby root out corruption. However, the Maharashtra State Information Commission office at Nashik has the dubious distinction of its desk officer seeking a bribe of Rs15,000 to dispose of an appeal in favour of the appellant, with an assurance that there would be no penalty against her school. 
 
The complainant in this case was a headmistress of a school in Dhule who was slapped with a Rs25,000 penalty by the Nashik Information Commissioner for not providing information under RTI, in a 2015 case. Ravindra S Sonar, the Desk Officer at the Commission, demanded a bribe of Rs15,000 from the headmistress to settle the issue by disposing of the appeal in her favour and not levying the penalty. Finally, he agreed for Rs10,000. The headmistress approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). ACB officers laid a trap on 7 May 2017 at the entrance of the Nashik Information Commission office, where the headmistress would hand over the bribe to Sonar. Sonar was arrested by the police while accepting the bribe. 
 
While RTI activists across Maharashtra are agitated over the issue, no stern action against Sonar has been taken and he continues to be the Desk Officer at the Nashik Information Commission. RTI activists feel that the very arm of transparency and the last hope of citizens is under threat, as this case could be just the beginning. 
Vijay Kumbhar, a leading RTI activist from Pune, says, “Inaction by the State government in not taking stern action immediately after ACB nabbed Sonar, highlights the double standard of the Chief Minister, as his rhetoric time and again to weed out corruption comes a cropper by this inaction. Also, the state government has never been serious about providing good quality staff to information commissions – generally deadwood are posted here. Similarly, several retired bureaucrats with tainted records have adorned the role of Information Commissioners. So, how can one expect a corruption-free information commission?”
 
Indeed, this incident is a blot on the reputation of information commissions.
 
Another leading RTI activist, Major General Sudhir Jatar (retd), feels that this must be happening in many cases, where Information Commissioners do not fine defaulters.
 
Mumbai based RTI Activist Afzal Mohammed rues, “It is indeed a sorry state of affairs that an esteemed institution like the Information Commission, which is supposed to deliver truth to the common man, gets trapped in this fashion. I personally believe there are a few rotten eggs in all baskets, but we cannot generalise.”
 
According to Karnataka-based RTI activist N Vikram Simha, this incident is unfortunate but it is believed it happens also in the Karnataka Information Commission. “It is unfortunate that Maharashtra, which is a leading state in pioneering RTI, should be so tainted,” he says.
 
RTI activist Manoj Pai says, “Most offices of Information Commissioners do not have any sanctioned staff. The Commission has to make do with staff from other departments on deputation. It is believed that all such Information Commission offices, across the country, are a kind of dumping ground for unwanted or inefficient staff. Some staff get themselves posted there to escape punishment for pending cases against them in their parent department. The list is long. Unless improvement is done in the quality of staff in the information commissions, this sorry state of affairs will continue.”
 
Section 15 (6) of the RTI Act, which deals with State Commissions, states:
 
“The State Government shall provide the State Chief Information Commissioner and the State Information Commissioners with such officers and employees as may be necessary for the efficient performance of their functions under this Act, and the salaries and allowances payable to and the terms and conditions of service of the officers and other employees appointed for the purpose of this Act shall be such as may be prescribed.”
 
However, this is time and again violated. 
 
So, besides the huge list of pending appeals, corruption now is another factor that is denying the common man his right to seek information.
 
Bhaskar Prabhu, Convener, Mahiti Adhikar Manch, has called for an investigation by all commissioners on such practices. He says "The recent incident of a desk clerk of the Nasik bench of SIC accepting a bribe to reduce the penalty is very deplorable. It calls for an Investigation by all Commissioners about the practices being followed in their offices as to how desk officers can waive or reduce penalties, as this will put into question the credibility of the orders passed and also raise doubts about the possible involvement of the IC in such arrangements. This also raises the issue of non-compliance of orders in cases where penalties are imposed. As there is no serious follow up, there are cases where the PIO has retired without the recovery of the penalty and the enquiries thereafter are just manipulated.''
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005, and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book, “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte”, with Vinita Kamte, and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.) 
 

 

