Nifty, Sensex Decline May Reverse – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
28 June 2017

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might try to rally a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with minor losses over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

With the country's biggest indirect tax reform -- Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- just around the corner and derivatives expiry a day away, the Indian equity markets were pulled lower on Wednesday. Besides, investors' sentiments were dampened by negative global cues, weak rupee and selling pressure in consumer durables, oil and gas, and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 721 advances, 696 declines and 59 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,331 declines and 1,287 advances.
 
State run lender Allahabad Bank is looking to achieve a business growth of 12.23% in the current financial year and is also planning to raise capital up to Rs2,000 crore, a top official said here on Wednesday. "The bank is looking to achieve a year-on-year business growth of 12.23 per cent and reach a level of Rs4.05 lakh crore by the end of FY 18 (2017-18). We are looking at a growth of 13.45 per cent and 10.68% in deposits and credit respectively," Allahabad Bank's MD and CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian said while addressing the shareholders of the bank at the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here. She said the bank would primarily focus on building up low cost deposits or CASA deposits and would continue to discourage reliance on high cost deposits. In terms of capital adequacy, she said, "...the bank is fairly placed given the business growth and the environment we are operating. But I would not say we are very comfortable....we need to raise capital." At a special business resolution, the bank has sought shareholders' nod in the AGM for raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs2,000 crore through different modes like QIP or FPO or Rights issue etc. The shares of the bank closed at Rs66.95, down marginally on the BSE.
 
Lending major SBI on Tuesday said it may have to make a little more provisioning towards large NPA (non-performing asset) accounts referred by the RBI for resolution and that this should not "badly impact" earnings. According to State bank of India (SBI) Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, "pretty large provisions" have already been made for these accounts. SBI shares closed at Rs276.40, down 1.07% on the BSE.
 
Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said that new aircraft under "a large order" placed with Boeing will start to join its fleet by mid-2018. "We have placed a large order for the Boeing 737 MAX, in fact, the biggest ever placed by an Indian airline with Boeing. The new planes start to join the fleet in the middle of 2018 and with that our operating cost will further go down," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. "It seems to us that things this year, so far, appear to be better than they were last year. We do hope and expect that the bottom line is going to be better than what it was last year." In all SpiceJet has placed an order for up to 205 planes with Boeing worth $22 billion. SpiceJet shares closed at Rs130.10, up 5.39% on the BSE.
 
India-based multinational L&T said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 2,552 crore across various business segments. According to the company, its transportation infrastructure and water effluent treatment businesses have jointly bagged an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order worth Rs1,223 crore from Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd (AITL). "The scope of work includes construction of roads, drains, bridges, potable water network, sewage and common effluent treatment plants, sewerage and recycled water network, firefighting system and power distribution system including GIS substation, in the Bidkin industrial area of Aurangabad, Maharashtra," the company said in a statement. "This is the second mega order in this category received by L&T Construction after the prestigious Dholera SIR Infrastructure project, Gujarat." The company’s shares closed at Rs1,698.60, down 0.19% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
Mumbai's JNPT hit by cyber attack
IANS
28 June 2017
The government on Wednesday said operations at one of the container terminals at Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) port was impacted due to a global cyber attack.
 
According to the Ministry of Shipping, a private terminal operator at the the JNPT was taking steps to address the issue.
 
It was anticipated that there could be bunching of in-bound and out-bound container cargos. 
 
"An unforeseen situation has developed at the JNPT owing to disruption in the operations of one of the private terminal operator, APM Maersk," said a Ministry statement.
 
"It has been informed by the private terminal operator that this disruption is a consequence of a worldwide disruption being faced by them because of a cyber attack," it added.
 
The Ministry said the JNPT was taking steps to ensure minimum disturbance to trade, transporters and local citizens. 
 
"Since the congestion could create difficulties in traffic management, JNPT has opened up its parking lots for cargo destined to this private terminal.
 
"Further, container freight stations have been advised to hold the cargo in their yards."
 
JNPT was also working with the City and Industrial Development Corp of Maharastra Ltd (CIDCO) to identify more parking areas. 
 
Traffic control teams were being deployed to address potential road congestion.
 
The situation was being closely monitored and further steps to deal with the traffic situation would be initiated based on an assessment during the next few days.
 


Dd Mohanty

7 hours ago

If Sahara India is having ghost investors thn how sebi paid 85 crores to investors... Since the investors are genuine and the company has already paid the money.... It's just a simple answer... But our Indian government always trouble to good company...

Economy & Nation
Mukesh Ambani keeps salary unchanged at Rs 15 crore
IANS
28 June 2017
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has kept his own salary unchanged at Rs 15 crore, said the company's annual report for 2016-17.
 
This is the ninth consecutive year since Ambani's compensation package has been set at Rs 15 crore.
 
"The Chairman and Managing Director's compensation has been set at Rs 15 crore as against Rs 38.75 crore as approved, reflecting his desire to continue to set a personal example for moderation in managerial compensation levels," said the company's annual report.
 
Ambani's compensation includes salary and perquisites, allowances, retiral benefits, commission (payable) and performance linked incentive (payable).
 


