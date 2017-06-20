BUY
Nifty, Sensex Continues to be on an Uptrend - Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
20 June 2017
We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were headed higher.  The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Tuesday and closed with marginal losses over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Prolonged outflow of foreign funds and selling pressure on banking and FMCG stocks wiped off the morning gains and led the Indian equity markets to close on a flat-to-negative note on Tuesday. However, positive European markets and healthy buying in consumer durables, IT, and oil and gas stocks limited the downslide. The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched lower by 4.05 points, or 0.04%, to close at 9,653.50 points. The 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 31,392.53 points, closed at 31,297.53 points, down 14.04 points, or 0.04%, from its previous close at 31,311.57 points. The Sensex touched a high of 31,392.53 and a low of 31,261.49 points during intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,428 declines and 1,229 advances. In terms of the broader markets, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed the Sensex. The S&P BSE mid-cap index was up 0.19% and the small-cap index by 0.19%.
Major Asian markets ended on a mixed note. European indices like FTSE 100, CAC 40 and DAX traded higher. On the currency front, the rupee weakened by seven paise to Rs64.50 to a US dollar from its previous close of 64.43. In investments, provisional data with the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold stocks worth Rs312.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought scrips worth Rs477.13 crore.
 
Tata Motors was the top gainer on the Sensex as its parent was said to be considering an initial public offering in luxury car-maker unit Jaguar Land Rover. Shares of Lupin fell by 1.9% after Credit Suisse said the price erosion risk faced by the company is highest as 75% of USA profit is from low-competition products. Shares of the logistics companies rallied anywhere between 2% and 9% as the country geared up for the launch of unified tax regime, GST. European stocks rose, heading for their best three-day rise since April, boosted by gains in media shares and optimism about the US economy.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

Economy & Nation
Is RBI's hawkish stance hurting India's growth prospects?
Amit Kapoor (IANS)
20 June 2017
The role of interest rate in Indias growth is grossly underplayed. The movement of interest rates has been strongly linked to episodes of high growth and slowdowns in the last few decades.
 
There are two major puzzles of the Indian economy that have been surprisingly left unquestioned and can be explained with India's monetary policy actions. 
 
First, contrary to popular belief, the Indian economy did not accelerate in the decade following the economic reforms of 1991 any differently than it was doing in the previous decade. The decadal growth rates of the 1980s and 1990s are more or less similar. 
 
Second, the economy began to accelerate at an unprecedented pace after 2003 without the benefit of any new phase of reforms. There have hardly been any studies to explain the "why" behind these two trends.
 
One of the first studies highlighting the constancy of India's growth rate for the 1980s and 1990s was produced by Surjit Bhalla, who showed that non-overlapping three year averages of any economic indicator -- GDP growth, money supply, fiscal deficits, industrial production -- were an unchanging constant throughout these two decades. 
 
In fact, GDP growth from 1980-89 was 5.7 percent and between 1990-2002 was 5.2 percent. Bhalla (2010) points out that the GDP growth did accelerate to 7.4 percent in each of the three years between 1994 and 1997 in response to economic liberalisation. 
 
However, the Reserve Bank of India perceived the economy to be overheating and tightened monetary policy. As inflation was falling during this period, the real interest rate reached double digits and growth collapsed. The fall in growth also needs to be looked in the light of the Asian financial crisis, which Bhalla ignores, but the contribution of the hawkish stance of the central bank cannot be side-lined. 
 
By 1999, inflation had reached a low of 3.5 percent and the government decided to undertake interest rate reforms. In a span of four years, bond yields fell to 5 percent from the double-digit figures in the previous decade. Savings and investment rate which hovered around 25 percent in the decade from 1993 to 2002, increased rapidly reaching 39 and 42 percent respectively by 2007. Between 2004-07, real interest rates were at 2.1 percent compared to 5 percent in late 1990s. 
 
Clearly, these trends played a crucial role in ushering in the longest period of strong economic growth in Indian history of above 9 percent per annum. 
 
Thus, monetary policy actions can explain the puzzles in the episodic growth and slowdowns of the Indian economy. This is not to argue that interest rates are the only determining factor of economic growth, but estimates show that a 500 basis point decline in real interest rate can boost GDP growth by 1.5 to 3 percent. 
 
So, the pursuit of lowering inflationary expectations with tight monetary policy should not come at the cost of economic growth. The recently established Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) needs to keep this in mind when deciding upon policy rates. 
 
In February, when markets expected the RBI to continue with its dovish stance following excess liquidity with banks due to demonetisation, the central bank changed its stance from accommodative to neutral. The MPC cited three major risks for inflation that led it to do so: a rise in international crude oil prices, volatility in exchange rates on global cues which could lead to imported inflation, and the impact of the seventh pay commission recommendations. 
 
Surprisingly, none of the factors have materialised in the months that have followed the change in MPC's stance. In fact, all of them have moved in the opposite direction. OPEC's supply cuts have failed to raise oil prices, rupee has grown stronger, and inflation has lowered further. 
 
In light of these factors, a dovish stance from the MPC was expected. A continuity in its stance this month as well is only hurting growth at a time when investment sentiments need to be revived. Hopefully, since the latest estimates show that inflation is on track to meet MPC's target of 4 percent inflation by March 2018, the economy will witness much-needed rate cuts in the August policy announcement. 
 
Nevertheless, considering the importance of monetary policy in determining economic growth outlined above, the MPC needs a defined model to pursue its goal of controlling inflation expectation without hurting growth prospects. 
 
It also needs to avoid springing repeated surprises on the market to prevent unnecessary volatility. In February, the abrupt shift in stance triggered a huge sell-off in the bond market that led to a sudden surge in yield by over 50 basis points. 
 
The establishment of MPC was meant to infuse predictability and informed decision-making within the country's monetary policy decisions. That seems to have been missing in the last few policy meetings of the committee. The MPC needs to realise the influence that its decisions have on the country's growth rate and job creation prospects. 
 
India urgently needs to regain the level of growth it witnessed since 2003 and a lot needs to be done including an urgent resolution of bad loans, which seems to have begun. But, avoiding an unnecessary hawkish stance by the RBI would supplement government efforts in reviving investor sentiments. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Governments across countries using Facebook, Twitter for promoting lies, propaganda: Report
IANS
20 June 2017
Governments and individuals are widely using social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for promoting lies, misinformation and propaganda to manipulate public opinion around the world, an alarming nine-countries study has said.
 
According to the new set of studies from the University of Oxford, countries like Russia, where around 45 per cent of active Twitter accounts are bots and Taiwan -- where a campaign against President Tsai Ing-wen involved thousands of heavily co-ordinated accounts sharing Chinese mainland propaganda -- contribute to the dirty politics on social media.
 
The reports, part of Oxford Internet Institute's 'Computational Propaganda Research Project', include Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and the US.
 
Citing Philip Howard, Professor of Internet Studies at Oxford, The Guardian reported on Tuesday that "the lies, the junk, the misinformation" of traditional propaganda is widespread online and "supported by Facebook or Twitter's algorithms".
 
One of the techniques to alter people's opinion is to build fake accounts to automate them to like, share and post on the social networks. 
 
According to the report, these accounts serve to game algorithms to push content on to curated social feeds and drown out real issues by populating social networks with untrue information. As the number of likes and shares is large, users tend to believe the content that manipulates their opinion.
 
The researchers found that in the US, the propaganda took the form of "manufacturing consensus" -- creating the illusion of popularity so that a political candidate can have viability where they might not have had it before.
 
"The illusion of online support for a candidate can spur actual support through a bandwagon effect. Trump made Twitter centre stage in this election and voters paid attention," said the US report. 
 
The report also found evidence of institutional support for the use of bots. 
 
"Bots massively multiply the ability of one person to attempt to manipulate people. Picture your annoying friend on Facebook, who's always picking political fights. If they had an army of 5,000 bots, that would be a lot worse, right?" Samuel Woolley, the project's Director of Research, was quoted as saying in The Guardian.
 
One country that the researchers found different from others was Germany where fear of online destabilisation outpaced the actual arrival of automated political attacks.
 
Germany has implemented world-leading laws, requiring social networks to take responsibility for what gets posted on their sites.
 
"Germany leads the way as a cautionary authority over computational propaganda, seeking to prevent online manipulation of opinion rather than addressing already present issues," the report noted.
 
Last year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel accused technology giants Facebook and Google of "narrowing perspective" and demanded that they make public their privately-developed algorithms. 
 
"These algorithms, when they are not transparent, can lead to a distortion of our perception, they narrow our breadth of information," she had said.
 
Ever since the results of the US presidential elections were declared, Facebook was accused of spreading and promoting fake news that favoured the win of Donald Trump.
 
Though the company has taken a number of measures to prevent fake news from spreading, there are still concerns being raised.
 
The findings were recently presented to a group of "senior" representatives from the technology industry in Palo Alto, California.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

