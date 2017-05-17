BUY
Nifty, Sensex continues to be in an uptrend - Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
17 May 2017

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were trading higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with small gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The key Indian equity indices touched new intra-day highs during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday, as a strong rupee and healthy buying in metal and automobile stocks buoyed investors' sentiments. Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty rose by 15.40 points or 0.16% to 9,527.65 points. Investors remained firm ahead of a crucial GST (Goods and Services Tax) panel meet in Srinagar starting on Thursday. Both the benchmark indices touched all-time high levels. Appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar also supported the firmness, according to market analysts.
 
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced new plans for its home broadband users, offering up to 100% more high-speed data benefits within the same monthly rentals. "Our new plans are aimed at putting India onto the digital super highway and complement our superfast broadband offerings like ‘V-Fiber'," said Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel (India). In-home high speed data consumption in India is increasing exponentially and to serve this growing demand and enable a seamless high speed data experience in a multi-device environment, Airtel has built a future ready network and introduced ‘V-Fiber' that delivers consistently superfast broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps to homes, the company statement said. Airtel's refreshed broadband plans are designed for ‘V-Fiber' superfast broadband. Bharti Airtel closed at Rs376.00, up 0.35% on the BSE.
 
Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to launch doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection, for intravenous use, in the US market. Doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Doxil® (doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection). The USFDA approval is an outcome of extensive collaboration with the company's partner, Natco Pharma Ltd. on R&D and manufacturing capabilities, the Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's said in a statement on Wednesday. "This approval represents the first of its kind for Dr Reddy's in the complex depot injectables arena," explains Alok Sonig, Executive Vice President and Head of the North America Generics business at Dr Reddy's Laboratories. "It is a testament to our commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients. The approval further validates our capabilities to successfully develop and manufacture complex liposomal formulations. We are preparing for a commercial launch soon," he said. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories closed at Rs2,731.95, up 0.32% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

Cyber war: After 'WannaCrypt', world faces massive cryptocurrency attack
IANS
17 May 2017
After facing a massive "WannaCrypt" ransomware attack that exploited a vulnerability in a Microsoft software and hit 150 countries, the same Windows vulnerability (MS17-010) has also been exploited to spread another type of malware that is quietly but fast generating digital cash from machines it has infected.
 
According to a report in The Registrar on Wednesday, tens of thousands of computers globally have been affected by the "Adylkuzz attack" that target machines, let them operate and only slows those down to generate digital cash or "Monero" cryptocurrency in the background. 
 
"Monero" -- being popularised by North Korea-linked hackers -- is an open-source cryptocurrency created in April 2014 that focuses on privacy, decentralisation and scalability. 
 
It is an alternative to Bitcoin and is being used for trading in drugs, stolen credit cards and counterfeit goods.
 
"Initial statistics suggest that this attack may be larger in scale than WannaCry[pt], because this attack shuts down SMB networking to prevent further infections with other malware (including the WannaCry[pt] worm) via that same vulnerability," US-based cyber security firm Proofpoint researchers were quoted as saying in the report.
 
This is how a cryptocurrency attack works.
 
The hackers need to mine cryptocurrency using computers/computing devices (IoT included).
 
"Mining of cryptocurrency simply means solving complex cryptography problems designed within the algorithm of a cyber-currency that requires a lot of computing," Saket Modi, CEO and Co-founder of Delhi-based IT risk assessments provider Lucideus, told IANS. 
 
To draw a parallel, there can only be 21 million Bitcoins that can be mined out of which 16 million have already been mined, informed Modi. 
 
"Monero", on the other side, is slightly different than Bitcoin but for simplification's sake, it can be assumed that it follows a similar architecture and similar mining process.
 
"Hence, there is a new wave of cyber attacks where the hacker is least interested in the personal information of the victim and instead his only motivation is to gain access to the CPU of the victim's computer/mobile/IoT device so that they can use it to mine more currencies (and correspondingly make more money)," Modi told IANS. 
 
This looks like something more dangerous than "WannaCrypt" as the victim doesn't come to know that they have been hacked, but, on the other side, "the good part is that the hacker here is not interested in the victim's personal data," Modi told IANS. 
 
To achieve this, the hackers find a vulnerability in one of the servers in the targeted organisation or they would infect a website which employees of a targeted organisation often visit.
 
"They would then infect the IT infrastructure of the target with malware and would identify where a server running SWIFT software is installed. They would download additional malware to interact with SWIFT software and would try to drain the organisation's accounts," Altaf Halde, Managing Director of Kaspersky Lab (South Asia), told IANS.
 
According to Proofpoint, the "Adylkuzz" attack is still growing.
 
"Once infected through use of the 'EternalBlue' exploit, the cryptocurrency miner 'Adylkuzz' is installed and used to generate cybercash for the attackers," Robert Holmes, Vice President of products at Proofpoint, was quoted as saying.
 
According to experts, the "Adylkuzz" began its attack on or before May 2, more than a week before "WannaCrypt" arrived and hit 150 countries, including India. 
 
"Indications are that the crooks behind 'Adylkuzz' have generated a lot more money than the 'WannaCrypt' ransomware fiends," The Registrar report noted.
 
According to cyberscoop.com, "Monero" doubled in price over the last month to around $23 while other digital currencies, including bitcoin, saw a mixed month.
 
"Cybercriminals intrigued by the currency's promises of greater anonymity are using it more often on black markets." it said. 
 
This is how organisations can save themselves from such cryptocurrency attacks.
 
"If your organisation has software tools for conducting money transactions like SWIFT software, invest into additional protection and regular security assessment in addition to standard protection measures implemented on all other parts of the organization's network," Halde informed.
 
Protect backup servers as they contain information that can be of use for attackers: passwords, logins, and authentication tokens. 
 
"When deploying specialised software for money processing follow recommendations and best security practices from your software vendor and security professionals," Halde added.
 
In case of suspicion of intrusion, request for professional assistance with incident response. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Ransomware hoax spreading faster than 'WannaCry'
Moneylife Digital Team
17 May 2017
More than the actual attack of the WannaCry ransomware, it is the hoax now floating around social media and WhatsApp that is creating panic among uninformed users. The hoax messages warn not to use shopping sites, online banking and automated teller machines (ATMs). The attack by WannyCry ransomware held to ransom millions of computers and businesses worldwide, demanding ransom to be paid in bitcoins worth $300-$600 to unlock the data. 
 
Anti-virus and content security provider eScan’s research team has unravelled the truth behind these hoax messages.
 
Here are some of the clarifications to ensure you do not fall prey to these texts: 
RBI orders Shutdown of ATMs until they are patched and safe.
o Status: Hoax
o Reason: RBI has issued clarification that they have not issued such orders.
Avoid using ATMs and do not do any online transaction
o Status: Hoax
o Reason: Any computer system infected with Ransomware would display the message that it has been infected.
Don't do any online transaction. Don't open any shopping cart.
o Status: Hoax
o Reason: Webserver infected with Ransomware would simply be not able to serve the pages. Shopping carts do not store Ransomware.
 
However, while browsing and downloading software make sure that executable files are scanned by an antivirus.
Except Africa all countries IT companies are hacked.
o Status: Hoax
o Reason: No explanations required because it’s fully fake news. When IT organisations get hacked it is all over the internet, TV channels etc. Such news is not limited to your group of friends.
Dance of the Hillary video
o Status: Hoax.
o Reason: There is no such video existing
 
eScan says it has even received an advisory in its mailbox which says:
Power off smart TVs, tablets, and every other smart device.
Turn off Bluetooth, wi-fi, tethering (also known as Hotspot) on your mobile phones.
Switch off your servers (or any other computers that you may leave on 24x7).
Disconnect LAN (network, CAT6, CAT5) cable plugging computers or laptops in the network. If it is a laptop, it may have a physical slide switch or button press to switch off Wi-Fi card inside the laptop - Switch That Off.
 
This advisory, off course is not relevant for stopping an attack from WannaCry. 
 
If possible, wait for news from the eastern world
o Status: Hoax
o Reason: This simply means that we should lead the life of an ascetic.
 
Keep the antivirus software active and updated on all your devices:
Status: 100% True.
Preferably buy a good antivirus, keep it updated, keep your operating system updated, take precautions, never divulge your personal information.
Keep all your important data in back up (if your system has an auto back option available, keep it as auto enabled)  

Mohan Sivanand

4 hours ago

Correction: it is Windows Defender. It's as good as any antivirus you can pay for. And Microsoft is updating it regularly for new attacks.

Mohan Sivanand

4 hours ago

If you already use licensed Microsoft Windows and/or the Microsoft Office pack, you need not spend on any anti-virus software again because Microsoft gives you their own Windows a Defender (new) and Microsoft Security Essentials. Download them for free if you haven't already or Lok in your PC for them. Keep them updated, as also your Windows operating system.

