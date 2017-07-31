Nifty, Sensex continue to trend higher – Monday closing report

We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might pause. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Monday and closed with gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:

Indian equity markets traded with appreciable gains during the mid-afternoon session on Monday as hopes of a rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy review of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), coupled with expectations of healthy quarterly results, kept investors' sentiments buoyed. Besides, the key equity indices pared their Friday losses on the back of intense buying activities in banking, capital goods and metal stocks. On the NSE, there were 679 advances, 789 declines and 65 unchanged.

The benchmark Nifty climbed to 10,043 and the Sensex surged over 133 points in the opening session, with the help of a strong dose of better-than-expected corporate earnings. The rally came on buying in capital goods, metal, oil and gas, consumer durables and banking stocks, pointed out market analysts. L&T, the engineering and construction conglomerate, rose 3.97% after the company on Friday reported better-than-estimated earnings for the first quarter with a 50.59% jump in consolidated net profit, which in turn helped the NSE index.

Some of the largest investors, intermediaries and issuers in Asia Pacific are confident of India's stable economic growth in the region of 6.5% and 7.5% over the next 12-18 months, Moody's Investors Service said in a statement on Monday. According to the global credit rating agency Moody's, the views were gathered in a poll conducted jointly with its Indian affiliate, ICRA Ltd. "More than 60% of market participants that Moody's and ICRA surveyed in Mumbai and Singapore believe that India's (Baa3 positive) GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate will range between 6.5% and 7.5% over the next 12-18 months," Moody's said. "Given the economic and institutional reforms in India, and further changes that could follow, India will likely grow faster than similarly rated peers over the next 12-18 months despite a short-term drag caused by demonetisation," said Marie Diron, a Moody's Associate Managing Director. On the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Moody's said that over the medium term, the GST will contribute to productivity gains and faster GDP growth by making it easier to do business, thereby unifying national markets and enhancing India's attractiveness as a foreign investment destination.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Monday reported an increase of 37% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. According to the airline, the net profit during the quarter under review increased to Rs811.14 crore from Rs591.77 crore in the like period of last fiscal. The low cost carrier's (LCC) total revenue during the quarter under review grew by 25.6% to Rs5,955.54 crore from Rs4,741.45 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17. InterGlobe Aviation shares closed at Rs1,290.75, up 0.31% on the BSE.

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced a 50 basis points (bps) cut in the interest rates for savings accounts having deposits below Rs1 crore, effective immediately. The revised interest rate for savings accounts having up to Rs1 crore deposit now stands at 3.5% while those having above Rs1 crore balance in their savings accounts will continue to enjoy the 4% interest rate. "The bank is introducing a two-tier saving bank interest rate with effect from July 31, 2017. While balance above Rs1 crore will continue to earn interest at 4% per annum, interest at 3.5% per annum shall be offered on balances of Rs1 crore and below," the largest public lender said in a BSE filing. "The decline in the rate of inflation and high real interest rates are the primary considerations warranting a revision in the rate of interest on savings bank deposits," SBI said. SBI shares closed at Rs312.55, up 4.46% on the BSE.

Power utility major NTPC on Saturday reported a 12% rise in its standalone net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017-18. According to the company, its profit after tax for the quarter increased to Rs2,618.17 crore from Rs2,338.61 crore during the corresponding period in 2016-17. NTPC informed the BSE that its total income for Q1 of 2017-18 rose by 7% to Rs20,541.93 crore from Rs19,220.80 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. "During Q1 of FY 2017-18, NTPC group generated 71.606 billion units against 71.501 billion units generated in the corresponding period of the previous year," the company said in a statement. "On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 64.411 billion units," it said. Besides the Q1 results, NTPC informed the BSE that its Board of Directors had approved the issue of secured, unsecured, redeemable, taxable, tax-free, cumulative, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs15,000 crore during the period commencing from the date of passing of special resolution in the ensuing annual general meeting till completion of one year thereof or the date of next annual general meeting in the financial year 2018-19, whichever earlier. NTPC shares closed at Rs164.10, up 0.18% on the BSE.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review and the ongoing quarterly results season are expected to determine the trajectory of equity indices this week. According to market observers, global geopolitical situation and macro-economic data points will also impact investors' risk-taking appetite. RBI's monetary policy review slated for next week is going to be one of the most important events that will influence the equity markets. Markets have already discounted the possibility of a 25 basis points cut. Investors will also look forward to the language and cues that RBI will give on the future inflation scenario and rate cut outlook.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: