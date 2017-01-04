BUY
Nifty, Sensex Continue to Struggle – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We had mentioned yesterday that the market is in a resistance zone. Indian markets were pulled marginally lower on Wednesday on the back of weak domestic cues. Disappointing domestic services data for December and a lack of consensus at the GST council meet subdued investors' sentiments. The key indices provisionally closed marginally in the red, as banking, finance and energy stocks witnessed selling pressure. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down by 1.75 points or 0.02 per cent to 8,190.50 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,723.37 points and a low of 26,606.06 points during the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,575 advances and 1,161 declines. On Tuesday, positive global indices, along with value buying and short covering, buoyed the benchmark indices.
 
In the broader market, the S&P BSE 500 closed 3 points lower at 11,116.92. The S&P BSE SmallCap index bucked the trend to close 60 points higher at 12,375.22. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 11 points lower at 12,194.63. Banking stocks bled the most while realty stocks emerged as the top gainer followed by consumer durables. The S&P BSE BANKEX index closed 170 points lower at 20,446.24 
 
Jubilant Life Sciences zoomed 12% after the company signed a long-term contract in Radiopharma business with Montreal Canada for distribution of products used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for thyroid, myocardial perfusion, lung, kidney and bone scans.
 
Ramco Systems shot up 9% on the BSE. Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia has signed a multi-million-dollar strategic deal with Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia part of India-headquartered HR software major Ramco Systems to digitize and transform HR and Payroll operations for nearly 20,000 employees nationwide on a unified platform. 
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
China stocks ended higher extending Tuesday's gains, as improving liquidity in money markets and moderating interest rates lifted market sentiment. Japan's Nikkei rose 2.5% to 19.594.16, making the biggest gains in about two months and closing at its highest level since early December 2015. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% to 3,368.31 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 per cent to 3,158.79 points.  European markets were steady at the open. 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
NBFCs fail to perform in FY15-16, first half FY16-17
Abhirup Ghosh
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Given the level of performance over the past one and a half years, it can be easily forecast that the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will continue to follow a downward trend. Further, the second half of the current year will also remain affected due the Government’s demonetisation move and, therefore, one can easily expect the decline to be sharp at the end of the FY16-17.
 
During the past few years, the NBFC sector has constantly been in the news, which was mainly due to the promise that the sector has shown to stakeholders, both domestic and international. Over the years, the sector has gained a lot of importance and confidence among regulators, which has urged them to streamline the regulatory directives for the NBFCs. There have been multiple attempts to do that. However, despite the fact the sector received sufficient attention, it has failed to live up to its potential. At least, that is what the recently published Financial Stability Report, December, 2016 and the Report of Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2015-16 have to say.
 
In this article, we intend to analyse the performance of the Indian NBFC sector on the basis of these two reports.
 
Size of the NBFC Sector
 
The reports suggest that the number of the NBFCs has been falling over the past few years. The cautious approach of the RBI in handling NBFCs and also its intention to consolidate the NBFC segment can be attributed to this decline. As seen in Figure 1, the number of NBFCs fell from 11,842 at the end of FY14-15 to 11,682 at the end of FY15-16 and 11,555 at the end of the first half of FY16-17.
 
 
Performance of the NBFC Sector
 
The industry has reported decreasing growth. The reports state the overall balance sheet size of all the NBFCs grew 15.5% during FY15-16 and 8.5% during the first half of FY16-17.
 
Further, the sector reported 10.5% growth in loans and advances at the end of September 2016 as against 16.6% at the end of March 2016.  However, during the last one and half years it also reported a rate of gross non-performing assets (GNPA) that is in line with the normal trend. During the first half of FY16-17, the NBFCs reported GNPA of 4.9% which was 4.6% at the end of FY15-16. Figure 2 shows the trend in GNPA and NNPA reported by NBFCs during the past four years as compared to the growth in loans and advances.
 
 
It is the assumed that the deterioration in the asset quality is mainly due to the inter-connectedness of the NBFC sector with the banking sector and the poor performance of the banking sector in terms of asset quality. As per the Financial Stability Report, the GNPA of the banking sector was 9.1% at the end of the first half of FY16-17, expected to go up to 9.8% at the end of FY16-17 and to 10.1% at the end of FY17-18. 
 
One of the major causes of the poor overall performance of the banking sector is the weak performance by public sector banks which reported GNPAs of 11.8% of the total advances at the end of the first half of FY16-17. This is expected to rise to 12.5% by the end of FY16-17 and 12.9% by the end of FY17-18.
 
In terms of capital adequacy, the sector has not been able to perform well during the past one and a half years. The performance has been deteriorating in comparison to the existing trend. The overall capital adequacy stood at 23.1% at the end of first half of FY16-17 and 24.3% at the end of FY15-16. Figure 3 shows the trend in overall CRAR of NBFCs in India during the past few years.
 
 
Though the overall capital adequacy of the NBFCs were much above the regulatory requirement of 15%, given the downward trend and the rising level of NPAs, it is certainly a matter of concern for the industry.
 
(Abhirup Ghosh is research analyst at Vinod Kothari & Company)
 

COMMENTS

Aditya

6 hours ago

If this is the case then why Moneylife recommends GRUH, Bajaj to invest in. Just because they are one of the smartest in NBFC industry.

Economy & Nation
Waive it off or make it mandatory: Restaurateurs on service charge
Nivedita (IANS)
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
From increase in the base price of food items, creating chaos and dispute during billing, increase of tip culture and an affect in the operating cost of the restaurants and employment -- these will be some of the ramifications in the food and beverage sector if paying of service charge is made optional, say restaurateur.
 
Eatery owners, who have their outlets in different parts of the nation, are in a fix since the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) issued a statement saying that customers dissatisfied with service at any hotel or restaurant can opt for the service charge not being levied as this is optional or discretionary.
 
Priyank Sukhija, who owns Lord of the Drinks, Tamasha, The Flying Saucer cafe and Warehouse cafe, told IANS: "Making service charge optional or discretionary will affect employment. Service charge is not a way for us to earn money, but it's for staff welfare and motivation. Leaving it on customer discretion, in my opinion, is not right.
 
"The decision should have been clear enough in the way that either the government should have completely waived it off or make it mandatory. They could have been better way like may be reduction of service tax."
 
The decision by DCA was taken in lieu of complaints received from consumers that many hotels and restaurants charged "service charge in the range of 5-20 per cent, in lieu of tips" and consumers were "forced to pay irrespective of the kind of service provided".
 
Varun Puri, owner of Imly, feels the step will lead to unnecessary chaos and disputes during the billing. 
 
"Who is going to decide why guests shouldn't be billed with service charge. This is also going to affect the operating cost for the restaurants. Earlier what the customers paid as service charge, will now fall upon the head of the company to increase staff's salary," Puri told IANS.
 
Bhuvnesh Bhalla, director of Delhi-based restaurant Aanch, said: "With the implication of this rule, our staff will ask for more hikes as this income was purely their incentive apart from their monthly income. As any waiter earns approximately Rs 3000-4000 through this service charge per month in addition to their monthly income, it will come onto the owners of restaurants."
 
For Laurent Samandari, founder of L'Opera, one consequence could be an increase in the base prices at restaurants, to make up for the lost revenue."
 
Some restaurant owners feels that the service charge used to "omit the iridescent behaviour of the server (staff) who would demand tips with their body language", but now things won't be same.
 
Prashant Khurana, executive Chef at Andrea's Eatery, told IANS: "The service charge was also helpful for making up for restaurant breakages of crockery and glassware. Also, the most important thing was that the compulsory service charge has almost omitted the indecent behaviour of the server (staff) demanding the tip from a guest with his most inappropriate body language."
 
The move could also have a positive effect.
 
"This rule will bring in a little positive approach in the F&B industry as now every restaurant and hotel authorities will improvise on their services and quality, which will help them to get more customer footfall and revenue generation," Ashish Massey, director, The Ancient Barbeque, told IANS.
 
Inderjeet Banga, owner of Prankster and The Pirates of Grill, agreed.
 
"For restaurants and hotels who take guest satisfaction for granted, this is a big wake-up call. Also, if we see the long-term effect, this shall make better relations between service boys and guests on the floor. The others who don't want to perform, have to perish," Banga told IANS.
 
Umang Tewari, who owns The Junkyard Cafe, Garam Dharam, Vault Cafe and more under Big Fish Ventures, has already removed the service charge from all his restaurants as he does "not believe in over-burdening our consumers". But there's also Ajay Sharma, franchise owner of Playboy Cafe, who said: "As long as service charge is mentioned in our menu, it cannot be termed as unfair."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

Aditya

6 hours ago

I think this is a good move as it will make restaurant owners to focus on quality of service.If this is removed completely then they will make it up by raising the prices but now they cannot do that, instead they have to step up. A good move, though there will be some dispute on billing as the rule says it will be decided by customer not sure why Varun Puri says who will decide ! Folks step up, Amazon provides free return delivery and refund in case not satisfied.They have been working on drone delivery aggressively , I am afraid there will be food marketplace at AMAZON and drone delivers the stuff !

