BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex continue to head higher – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
02 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were in a rally mode again. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound during the week and closed with small weekly gains over last Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

On Monday, Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-positive note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday as healthy buying was witnessed in consumer durables and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. The key indices touched new intra-day highs, with the NSE Nifty scaling 9,637.75 points and the BSE Sensex 31,214.39 points. However, the indices receded from their highs as investors booked profits and healthcare, banking and IT (information technology) sectors continued to extend losses.
 
On Monday, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries shares fell 10% after the company reported a 13.6% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs1,223.71 crore in the quarter ended March. Banking stocks currently pressurised the market sentiments, led by Bank of India, PNB (Punjab National Bank) and Federal bank with more than 2% intra-day downside.
 
On Tuesday, the Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-positive note during the early morning trade session on Tuesday, as gains were capped by broadly negative Asian markets, along with a weak rupee. The key Indian equity indices closed at new highs on Tuesday aided by buying in healthcare, banking and automobile stocks. The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE closed at 31,159.40 points -- a new closing high -- up 50.12 points or 0.16%, after scaling a new intra-day high of 31,220.38 points. The wider 51-scrip NSE Nifty closed at a new high of 9,624.55 points -- up 19.65 points or 0.20%. On the NSE, there were 666 advances, 808 declines and 54 unchanged. The BSE market breadth, however, was bearish -- with 1,454 declines and 1,224 advances.
 
Around 8.50 lakh retail chemists, druggists and pharmacies on Tuesday went on a daylong strike all over India in support of their various demands, said All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) President Jagannath Shinde. A total 8.50 million employees are directly involved in the retail pharmacy business, he said adding that 72,000 of the striking retailers are from Maharashtra. The strike is in protest against the government's decision to make e-portal registration for chemists-druggists mandatory, including uploading all details of medicine sales, etc, and to press for long-pending demands of the industry, Shinde said. The S & P BSE Healthcare Index closed at 13,517.81, up 2.28% on the BSE. 
 
After a negative start, the Indian equity markets on Wednesday traded at new highs during the mid-afternoon session with buying in automobile, consumer durables and capital goods stocks. Market observers opined that investors traded on a cautious note ahead of the release of India's quarterly estimates of GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2016-17, and the index of eight core industries (ECI) figures for April 2017. On the NSE, there were 938 advances, 702 declines and 311 unchanged.
 
On Wednesday, the S & P BSE Sensex touched a new intra-day high of 31,233.68 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,384 advances and 1,119 declines.
 
On Wednesday, all the sectoral indices, led by realty, auto and consumer durables, traded in the positive zone with gains up to 1%. Sensex and Nifty both remained range-bound and market analysts do not expect any high volatility with consolidation on the menu for the market.
 
State-run steel manufacturer SAIL reported a net loss of Rs771.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, which was lower than the loss incurred in the same quarter of 2016, on the back of higher revenues during the last quarter. The company suffered a net loss of Rs1,184.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. For the entire fiscal 2016-17, SAIL has narrowed down its losses by 30% and recorded an overall improvement, including in production, sales and productivity, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. During the quarter in consideration, the company's total income increased to Rs14,543.50 crore, as compared to Rs12,946.50 crore in the same period a year ago. "The unprecedented increase in coal prices during FY17 impacted the numbers and stunted the overall margins," SAIL said. Chairman PK Singh said in a statement that despite sharp hikes in imported and domestic coal prices, SAIL has "managed to compress the loss."  "There is an improvement in the performance on all accounts," he pointed out. The company’s share price closed at Rs57.15, down 2.22% on the BSE on Wednesday.
 
The Indian equity markets closed on a flat-to-negative note on Thursday as disappointing macroeconomic data and a weak rupee eroded investors' risk-taking appetite. On the NSE, there were 849 advances, 664 declines and 80 unchanged. 
 
India's manufacturing sector output slowed down last month due to a softer expansion in new orders and production, a key macro-economic data showed on Thursday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance stood at 51.6 from the index reading of 52.5 reported in April 2017. An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity and below 50 an overall decrease. “The upturn in the Indian manufacturing sector took a step back in May, with softer demand causing lower expansions in output and the amount of new work received by firms. Moreover, there was a renewed decline in new export orders," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report. The negative news from the macroeconomic front depressed investor sentiments further.
 
Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday said its sales in May were down by 8%. In a statement here, Ashok Leyland said it sold 9,071 units last month, down from 9,875 units sold during May 2016. While the sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles slid down 18 per cent, sales of light commercial vehicles went up by 22% in May as compared to sales numbers logged in May 2016, the company said. The company’s shares closed at Rs91.25, down 3.44% on the BSE.
 
The Indian equity markets, which closed the previous trade session on a subdued note, witnessed a gap-up opening during the early morning session to touch fresh highs following positive global cues. There was optimism about a normal monsoon, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out and buying in automobile, healthcare and consumer durables stocks. On the NSE, there were 940 advances, 707 declines and 304 unchanged. The Sensex touched a new high of 31,332.56 points intra-day. The major indices however, failed to consolidate on the intra-day highs and closed with small gains over Thursday’s close. Overall, for the week, the gains were lower than 1%.
 

User

Life
Students learn the ropes on online safety and security
Tanvi Shetty
02 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Calling technology a great leveller, Yogesh Sapkale, Director for Projects at Moneylife Foundation and Deputy Editor of Moneylife, shared some tips and tricks with students to stay safe online. He was speaking at a summer special seminar organised by Moneylife Foundation in Mumbai.
 
Dividing digital transactions into five segments -- mobile banking, net banking, cards and e-wallets, online shopping and digital security-- Mr Sapkale explained safety and security practices to keep money and privacy safe. Most importantly, he advised youngsters never to use free Wi-Fi, especially for financial transactions, as on public networks, as there is always the danger that someone might steal the data. 
 
One interesting observation he shared was on how people often get fooled because they are unaware of the difference between a ‘URL’ and a ‘domain name’. For instance,  http://en.wikipedia.org/ was a URL whereas ‘Wikipedia.org’ was the domain name. “There is a message spreading on WhatsApp that offers Redmi Note 4 mobile for just Rs499 with a link http://amazon.note4-499rs-sale.in. However, in this link, the domain is ‘note4-499rs-sale.in’ and not ‘amazon.com’ or ‘amazon.in’, which people most often fail to notice and fall prey to spams or spurious sales. This domain is nowhere related with Amazon. By the way, note4-499rs-sale.in is registered by one Rahul Kumar from Delhi,” he added. 
 
 
He urged students to follow three simple steps before opening any mail received from an unknown sender- ‘Stop, Think and Click (maybe)’. However these steps change while dealing with ‘Scareware’ (pop-ups that either state that your system is performing slowly or your computer is attacked by a virus) - Stop, Think, and Do not Click. 
 
For the security of one’s personal computer Mr Sapkale advised everyone to install anti-virus and anti-malware software. “Keep updating all software and preferably keep them on auto download mode as this will ensure the security of your device. Avoid clicking on any link or 'submit' button on screen, unless you have initiated the session, especially for financial transactions,” he added.
 
“In case of online shopping, shop only on reputed websites and make sure you do not fall prey to deals that are too good to be true. Moreover, opt for cash on delivery (COD) and open the package in the presence of the delivery person to check if it is same as you ordered. Preserve all communications with the website which will come handy in case there is some issue with the product or service,” he advised. 
 
Talking about protecting personal identification number (PIN) for ATM-debit or credit card, Mr Sapkale told the group never to share it with anyone, including the bank itself. He says, “Change the PIN regularly and enable bank SMS alert on your mobile phone. Also, be aware of your surroundings and cover your keypad while entering the PIN in an ATM. Do not let your card out of your sight.  In case of any mishaps report the same to the bank as well as the bank manager. If no action is taken then escalate the case to the nodal officer of the bank and then to the Banking Ombudsmen. Cyber Act Court under the IT Act and the State IT secretary is in charge and he will hear your case if it is regarding financial frauds”, he added. 
 
Mr Sapkale also explained the difference between plastic cards, one with a magnetic stripe and other with Euro, MasterCard Visa (EMV) chip cards. He told the youngster to opt for chip-based plastic cards as it stores your personal data in a more secure and hard to copy manner, compared with magnetic stripe, where data can be easily copied using a skimmer device. 
 
 
Mr Sapkale then explained the most important part in one’s digital life -- the password. “Never share your passwords with anyone. Create passwords using memorable phrases; mix it with numbers, special characters. Never use a word from a dictionary, either as base or password. Feel free to mix languages. For financial transactions, I would suggest a password with a length of at least 13 characters. For debit or credit card PIN’s, use the keypad of old mobiles to create a new combination," he advised. 
 
Using some popular words from Mahabharata and Indian films, he demonstrated online, how unusual words can be used to create strong password when mixed with special characters and numbers. He also showed the eager audience thee estimated time taken to crack passwords of different length. 
 
“Some people say technology is evil, but I do not agree. If I manage it well and make good use of it, it will only make my life better. Digital technology is a huge boon;  however the road to using it is full of pitfalls. All you need to learn is to navigate to avoid mishaps,” Mr Sapkale concluded.
 

User

Life
Beware of risky financial products, keep your money safe, Sucheta Dalal advises youngsters
Ria Nisar
02 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
“When it encounters physical danger the body acts on its own accord by producing reflex actions to save itself. But there is no such in-built mechanism to tackle financial danger and thus it becomes important to be educated in financial literacy,” said Sucheta Dalal, Founder-Trustee of Moneylife Foundation. She was speaking to a batch of 40 youngsters at a summer special seminar. She explained to the students why it was essential to look at money differently and understand risks.
 
Explaining the difference between consumer products and financial instruments, she said since there are demonstrations or test-drives for the former but not the latter, it becomes important to be cautious before purchasing a financial product. “Most of the important and relevant information about what could pose a threat in the future is lost in the fine print of scheme documents or consumers are manipulated to buy low yielding products as they are constantly bombarded by heavy ad campaigns featuring celebrities,” Ms Dalal said. 
 
 
According to research, high achieving professionals are the most likely to be defrauded, she said. 
 
Citing examples of how about 23-24 people trapped in the Sharda Scam committed suicide when they did not receive even 15% of the money invested, she described how mentally and financially ill a person can become after being cheated. Scamsters are four steps ahead of the authorities.
 
Talking about phishing and vishing practices prevailing, she said it was important to remain debt free on your credit card usage. “Everything you do is being tracked”, she said. She pointed out that four credit rating agencies maintaining your credit score will be notified in case of a default. Social media posts are being tracked and HR agencies read one’s blog post and assess one’s behaviour.
 
Showing a video of the Marshmallow Experiment by Walter Mischel, she says, “Life is about being able to say no to temptations. If you learn to say no, only then you get higher returns.”
 
The students were also shown the 17 features of the new Rs2,000 note and taken through a tour of the earlier currency in India and some fun facts about it. 
 
In case of any confusion regarding financial instruments, she asked participants to contact the National Consumer Helpline or lodge a query with the Government's PG Portal, http://pgportal.gov.in
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More