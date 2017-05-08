BUY
Nifty, Sensex continue to be directionless – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
08 May 2017
We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might give up some gains. The major indices in the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Monday and closed with minor gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Positive global cues, a strong rupee and healthy buying in banking, automobile and consumer durables stocks lifted the Indian equity markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,577 advances and 988 declines. The equity benchmark indices started off the first day of the week on a firm note tracking positive global cues. Appreciation of Indian rupee against the US dollar also supported the firmness. Banking stocks resumed the firmness on strong buying support, pointed out market analysts. Most IT (information technology) sector stocks traded with firm sentiments, while aviation sector stocks extended previous session's gain on strong buying support. On the NSE, there were 913 advances, 569 declines and 82 unchanged.
 
The country's largest home loan provider State Bank of India (SBI) has announced reduction in the home loan rates by 25 basis points (bps) from 8.60% to 8.35% per annum, which will come into effect from Tuesday. "The largest home loan provider in India has taken a giant leap to give a fillip to the affordable housing. SBI has announced rate cut by 25 basis points to 8.35% per annum. With this reduction, SBI's offering is the lowest in the market," the public lender said here in a statement on Monday. "The new rate will be effective from May 9," the statement said. The effective interest rate for all eligible salaried customers will be 8.35% per annum for loans up to Rs30 lakh. Over and above, an eligible home loan customer can also avail of an interest subsidy of Rs2.67 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. The interest rates for customers availing a home loan above Rs30 lakh have also been reduced, it said. "To supplement the affordable housing push, SBI has also come out with special offerings for construction finance to the builders for affordable housing projects. This will give a dual push both for construction finance and also for home finance for affordable homes," SBI said. SBI shares closed at Rs298.65, up 0.91% on the BSE.
 
Tata Global Beverages on Monday said it proposes to launch a ready-to-drink tea-based beverage, Tata Tea Fruski on May 10. It added that the product will cater to the domestic market only. The company’s shares closed at Rs152.75, up 0.46% on the BSE.
 
Retail and home financing offers better earning opportunity for banks as earnings for corporate lenders are expected to be volatile, said investment banking firm Jefferies. In its latest report on the recent initiative of the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for resolution of non-performing loans (NPL) Jefferies said: "It seems, the Government will favour legal workarounds and if required will introduce newer laws to remove road blocks. While better, such steps are almost always long drawn." "We think provision costs will remain elevated as haircuts will get baked in, especially for corporate assets. As a result, earnings for corporate lenders are expected to be volatile and possibly weak. Pure retail financing and home loan segment offers the best earnings visibility, in our view." On May 5, the central government introduced two new sections in the Banking Regulation Act. Bank Nifty closed at 22,767.35, up 0.72% on the NSE.
 
Key macro-economic data points coupled with ongoing fourth quarter results and global cues are expected to affect the course of Indian equity markets during the upcoming trade week, analysts said. In the near-term, investors will follow global markets' sentiment and quarterly results, observed market analysts. Price movement of the Indian rupee against the US dollar will be another crucial factor for the equity markets next week. In the coming week, companies like Hero MotoCorp, Airtel, Asian Paints, ABB India, Infratel, HCL Technologies and Dr Reddy's Labs are expected to announce their quarterly results. Apart from earnings' results, investors will be looking forward to the upcoming macro-economic data points such as the full financial year deficit numbers, monthly industrial output and inflation figures. Starting from Monday, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) will disclose India's fiscal deficit for the April-March 2016-17 financial year.  The deficit figures will be followed by the release during the week of macro-economic data points -- the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI). Besides, global political and economic indicators like the results of the French presidential elections and cues on the next US interest rate hike will influence investors' sentiments, point out market analysts.
 
The management of Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday denied media reports about closure of some of its branches in south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts. Reacting to media reports that 40 branches of the J&K Bank and Ellaquai Dehati Bank had been closed following threats from militants, Sajad Bazaz, in-charge corporate communications of J&K Bank said: "We deny such reports. No branch has been closed in any district including Shopian and Pulwama." Bazaz said that there was a security advisory that "we should temporarily shift cash transactions from branches operating in some vulnerable areas. Only cash transactions of such branches are being carried out at other branches at the moment." Expressing hope, the communication in-charge said "we are resuming cash transactions at these branches within the coming seven days". Earlier reports had said these branches had been temporarily closed after an advisory from the security forces. The bank’s shares closed at Rs82.65, up 0.61% on the BSE.
 
German auto component major Bosch Ltd on Monday resumed operations at its two manufacturing plants near a polluted lake in Bengaluru after a two-day shut down on the directive of the state pollution control watchdog. "We have resumed operations at our Adugodi and Koramangala facilities in the city on receiving clarification from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board that the provisions of its May 5 notice were not applicable to the plants here," said the company's India arm in a statement. The company on Saturday temporarily closed its twin plants located in the vicinity of the 910-acre polluted Bellandur lake in the city's south-east suburbs on the Board's notice against it and other firms in its catchment areas. The Board issued the notice on the April 19 order of the National Green Tribunal to shut down all industries in the lake's vicinity for saving and restoring it. Asserting that it had the highest standards to protect the environment, Bosch said it was confident of operating the plants within the prescribed norms. Bosch’s shares closed at 23,300, up 0.15% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices in the Indian stock markets are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
Lalu to face trial in all fodder scam cases: SC
IANS
08 May 2017
In a setback for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, the Supreme Court on Monday set aside a Ranchi High Court ruling and ordered that he be tried in all the remaining five fodder scam cases.
 
The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief has already been convicted in one of the fodder scam cases and his appeal against this is pending in the Supreme Court. 
 
Setting aside the High Court order which said that since Lalu Prasad has already been convicted in one fodder scam case there was no need to try him in the other cases, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Amitava Roy held that the trial would take place in all the cases on all the charges.
 
The bench also directed that the trials be completed in nine months.
 
The apex court wondered how could the same judge on the same facts of the case take one view in respect of one accused and a contrary view in case of Lalu Prasad. 
 
The bench also took exception to delay by the Central Bureau of Investigation in filing the appeal against the High Court order.
 
It ordered CBI Director to hold an enquiry and fix responsibility for the delay.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Deepak Narain

14 hours ago

Our legal system is criminal-friendly. Cases are deliberately delayed and the culprits enjoy life and power as ever before. Things will improve a great deal if the law of BAIL was done away with. The accused should remain in jail until proved innocent.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Natco Pharma launches generic hepatitis C drug
IANS
08 May 2017
Natco Pharma on Monday said it has launched a generic version of sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg tablets in India, which is used for treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.
 
The pharmaceutical company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE that it will market the sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg fixed dose combination in India under the brand name 'Velpanat'.
 
According to the company, the product is the generic version of the fixed dose combination sold by Gilead Sciences globally under the brand name 'Epclusa'.
 
"Epclusa is the first all-oral, pan-genotypic, single tablet regimen for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection," the BSE filing said.
 
The company said the generic drug is priced at Rs 18,500 for a bottle of 28 tablets in India.
 
"Natco has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., to manufacture and sell generic versions of its chronic hepatitis C medicines in 101 developing countries," the company added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

