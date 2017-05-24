Nifty may find support at 9,400 – Wednesday closing report

We had mentioned in Tuesday's closing report that Nifty, Sensex were in a minor downtrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with minor losses over Tuesday's close.

The Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-negative note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday on the back of mixed global cues, skirmishes on the Indo-Pak border. Heavy selling pressure was seen in metal, healthcare and capital goods stocks. Besides, a flat rupee, coupled with caution ahead of derivatives expiry, capped gains. On the NSE, on Wednesday, there were 277 advances, 1,231 declines and 52 unchanged. On the BSE, on Wednesday, there were 685 advances, 2,037 declines and 147 unchanged. Overall, the market was bearish but there was resistance to a sell-off and falling indices. Oil-gas and aviation sector stocks were firm. Banking stocks traded with mixed sentiments on short covering, observed market analysts.

China has received a downgrade on its credit rating, on worries about the future state of its economy from credit rating agency Moody's. Moody's brought down China's long-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings by one notch to A1 from Aa3. It also changed its outlook to stable from negative. Moody's said China's economy-wide debt levels were expected to increase further in the years ahead, with reforms only likely to slow the growth rate, a CNBC report added. The credit rating agency estimated the Chinese government debt burden to rise toward 40% of its GDP by 2018. With slowing GDP growth, the Chinese stock markets are likely to be less bullish in the medium term.

Software major Infosys Ltd has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance for using Blockchain database across verticals, said the IT firm on Wednesday. "The alliance connects Fortune 500 enterprises, start-ups, academics and technology vendors with Ethereum, a decentralised platform that runs smart contracts," said the city-based company in a statement. Applications on the Ethereum platform run as programmed without downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference. "The alliance will enable us to adopt Blockchain in enterprises across industries, including insurance, pharma, retail, energy, utilities and services sectors," said the company. As a distributed database, Blockchain maintains records in the form of blocks, which are secured from tampering and revision. Each block contains a timestamp and a link to a previous block.

The India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir is a matter of concern, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may create further tension between the two countries and ignite political instability in the South Asia region, a UN report has said. The report released by the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap) on Tuesday said instability in Afghanistan could limit the potential benefits of transit corridors to population centres near Kabul or Kandahar, Dawn online reported. This is one more input to analysts who have been closely watching the deteriorating India-Pakistan relations and its impact on the Indian stock markets. A bad relationship could imply a sharp correction in the major indices in the Indian stock markets.

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Wednesday said that RInfra InvIT has received the final approval from securities market regulator SEBI to float its Rs2,500 crore plus Initial Public Offering (IPO). Sources told IANS that the proposed IPO is expected to be launched in two weeks' time. "RInfra InvIT has received the final observation letter from SEBI for its proposed IPO of units representing an undivided beneficial interest in the Trust. The proposed issue size is Rs25,000 million with an option to retain over subscription up to 25% of the issue size," the company said in a statement. Reliance Infrastructure’s shares closed at Rs493.55, down 6.46% on the BSE.

The central government's ambitious crop insurance scheme for farmers -- Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana -- has put pressure on states even though it succeeded in expanding the farm insurance coverage 50% in a year since its launch. A senior Agriculture Ministry official said some of the states have complained they have ended up paying up to half of their budgetary allocations for agriculture sector for premiums to insurance companies, creating a pressure on the coffers and existing infrastructure. Under PMFBY, launched in January 2016, farmers have to pay just 2% of the sum insured for Kharif crops, 1.5% for Rabi crops and 5% for horticulture and commercial crops, while the central and state government pay the remaining amount equally. "Last year, about 20% of farmers in the country had opted for crop insurance. However, PMFBY has led to the coverage to increase to 30%. The Centre paid Rs13,500 this year. As states have to share 50% of government share, they had to divert major share of agriculture funds to pay premium for PMFBY," said the official, requesting anonymity. Also, India stood eighth till last year in terms of volume of crop insurance. However, the country jumped to third position after PMFBY. These measures could again increase aggregate demand in the Indian economy from the greater purchasing power of farmers, and the Indian stock markets could be selectively bullish in the medium term.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices

The closing values of the major Asian indices