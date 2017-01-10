Nifty has to close above 8,300 to head higher - Tuesday closing report

15% of cash-based transactions have moved to digital since demonetisation: SBI Survey

Since demonetisation, about 15% of cash-based transactions have moved to digital, reveals a primary survey conducted by State Bank of India (SBI). "This means that Rs25,000 crore of cash-based transactions have moved to digital in the last two months. If this is so, this is a good beginning," says SBI in its Ecowrap report.

SBI conducted a survey in Mumbai and Pune among different formal and informal business groups to ascertain the effects of demonetisation on their daily business and whether this move has resulted in increase in digital modes of payments. A total of 175 responses were recorded and analysed, of which 40% respondents were from premier business locations of Mumbai and remaining 60% were from Pune and nearby areas.

SBI found that merchants are facing certain challenges like non- or less availability of point of sales (PoS) machines and lack of training and knowledge and lack of trust. Although banks have supplied more than one lakh PoS terminals since demonetisation the supply is still low compared to high demand.

"We would suggest that the Government should thus build incentives for the Banks investing in creation of card acceptance infrastructure by deploying PoS terminals and creating acceptance points. We would suggest the Government to very quickly on-board new merchants, particularly small and marginal traders, and grocery shops on digital platform by a more targeted approach. This could be incentivised and the same can be met by support funds from Government. An even better approach could be to charge the large merchants, which could be used to cross subsidize the small merchants. It could be a sustainable model, otherwise new merchants need to be convinced about the uncertainty beyond March 2017," SBI says.

The results reveal a number of interesting facts post demonetisation. The survey reveals that 69% of the respondents did affirm that their business has been impacted. Even then, there is an overwhelming support about 63% of the sample, towards this move. However, the respondents were very clear that supply of only Rs2,000 denomination notes without intervening notes of Rs500 has resulted in more chaos, the report says.