Nifty has to close above 8,300 to head higher - Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
10 January 2017
Hopes of positive third- quarter results, along with expectations on more spending support from the upcoming Union Budget and a strengthened rupee lifted the Indian equity markets on Tuesday. Healthy buying was witnessed in the automobile, capital goods and metal stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged up by 52.55 points or 0.64% to 8,288.60 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,914.95 points and a low of 26,804.17 points during the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,668 advances and 1,146 declines. In the Nifty500 index, 313 stocks closed in the green, while 180 settled below the neutral line. On Monday, profit-booking, coupled with rupee depreciation subdued the Indian equities markets.
 
In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap outperformed the headline indices and added 0.8%, and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, eight sugar stocks hit their respective 52-week highs on the BSE with heavy volumes. BSE Metal and BSE Industrials were the top performers with the indices gaining by 1.42% and 1.57%.
 
Engineers India (EIL) added 2.8% to Rs157 after the company said it has received a project worth Rs2,500 crore from the state-owned oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for execution of Vizag Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP).
 
IndusInd bank declared results today beating street estimates. The stock closed at Rs1160.70 with marginal gain of 0.13%.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Britain's FTSE 100 continued its climb to record highs on Tuesday while Europe's top benchmark failed to hold early gains with financials the biggest drag. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.5%, but Japan's Nikkei resumed its declines, closing down 0.8% as the yen strengthened. China's CSI 300 was little changed, largely shrugging off further signs of improvement in the industrial sector. 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

Economy & Nation
15% of cash-based transactions have moved to digital since demonetisation: SBI Survey
Moneylife Digital Team
10 January 2017
Since demonetisation, about 15% of cash-based transactions have moved to digital, reveals a primary survey conducted by State Bank of India (SBI). "This means that Rs25,000 crore of cash-based transactions have moved to digital in the last two months. If this is so, this is a good beginning," says SBI in its Ecowrap report.
 
SBI conducted a survey in Mumbai and Pune among different formal and informal business groups to ascertain the effects of demonetisation on their daily business and whether this move has resulted in increase in digital modes of payments. A total of 175 responses were recorded and analysed, of which 40% respondents were from premier business locations of Mumbai and remaining 60% were from Pune and nearby areas. 
 
SBI found that merchants are facing certain challenges like non- or less availability of point of sales (PoS) machines and lack of training and knowledge and lack of trust. Although banks have supplied more than one lakh PoS terminals since demonetisation the supply is still low compared to high demand.
 
"We would suggest that the Government should thus build incentives for the Banks investing in creation of card acceptance infrastructure by deploying PoS terminals and creating acceptance points. We would suggest the Government to very quickly on-board new merchants, particularly small and marginal traders, and grocery shops on digital platform by a more targeted approach. This could be incentivised and the same can be met by support funds from Government. An even better approach could be to charge the large merchants, which could be used to cross subsidize the small merchants. It could be a sustainable model, otherwise new merchants need to be convinced about the uncertainty beyond March 2017," SBI says.
 
The results reveal a number of interesting facts post demonetisation. The survey reveals that 69% of the respondents did affirm that their business has been impacted. Even then, there is an overwhelming support about 63% of the sample, towards this move. However, the respondents were very clear that supply of only Rs2,000 denomination notes without intervening notes of Rs500 has resulted in more chaos, the report says.
 

It says the good thing is that prevalence of digital modes of payments in chemist shops and even in case of automobile stores has possibly resulted in only a marginal impact on their sales.
 
According to the primary survey, overall the decline in business is less than 50% for the majority of the businesses that were impacted. Construction sector and the informal roadside vendors seem to be the most hit with 55% and 71% respondents saying that the business got reduced by more than 50%, SBI said.
 
The Survey received varied responses from the textile and readymade garments sector and the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. It says, "Within the textile sector, shopkeepers dealing with retail segment have been more impacted than those in the wholesale segment. Moreover, the wedding season has been disappointing with sales dipping significantly compared to the last year wedding season sales."
 
SBI says about 41% sellers already had PoS machines available even before 8 November 2016 but their usage has seen an increase only post demonetisation, in fact, 15% moved to electronic payments, viz. m-wallets, PoS in the ensuing weeks. 
 
"This means that Rs25,000 crore of cash based transactions has moved to digital in the last 2 months. This number could have been even higher because the behavioural shift has not happened yet and many merchants still prefer cash transactions when the transaction amount is not large. So they are mostly discouraging people to use PoS for small transaction value of say less than Rs200 or so. Also, a number of merchants are facing connectivity issue at PoS machines," SBI says.
 
Recently, RBI has revised the per month limits on mobile wallets spend to Rs20,000 for users and to Rs50,000 for merchant bank transfers. However, given the quantum jump in digital wallets usage in recent days, SBI feels that RBI should enhance the user limits further to make it easier for both users and merchants to shift more of their cash transactions to digital wallets.
 

 

Economy & Nation
Automobile sales rose over 9% in 2016: SIAM
IANS
10 January 2017
 The Indian automobile sector sold a total of 21,901,572 units across segments and categories to record a growth of 9.17 per cent during 2016, industry data showed on Tuesday.
 
The industry had sold a total of 20,061,389 units across segments and categories during 2015.
 
According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total passenger vehicle sales, which includes cars, utility vehicles and vans, rose by 7.01 per cent to 2,966,637 units in 2016.
 
The industry data revealed that sales of overall commercial vehicles increased by 7.67 per cent. The segment is a key indicator of economic activity.
 
The commercial vehicles segment's off-take for 2016 was 702,640 units.
 
The three-wheelers' segment sales logged a rise of 6.12 per cent to 545,732 units in 2016.
 
Overall, sales of two-wheelers, which include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds, increased by 9.70 per cent to 17,686,563 units.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

