Nifty has to close above 8,300 to head higher - Tuesday closing report

15% of cash-based transactions have moved to digital since demonetisation: SBI Survey
Since demonetisation, about 15% of cash-based transactions have moved to digital, reveals a primary survey conducted by State Bank of India (SBI). "This means that Rs25,000 crore of cash-based transactions have moved to digital in the last two months. If this is so, this is a good beginning," says SBI in its Ecowrap report.
SBI conducted a survey in Mumbai and Pune among different formal and informal business groups to ascertain the effects of demonetisation on their daily business and whether this move has resulted in increase in digital modes of payments. A total of 175 responses were recorded and analysed, of which 40% respondents were from premier business locations of Mumbai and remaining 60% were from Pune and nearby areas.
SBI found that merchants are facing certain challenges like non- or less availability of point of sales (PoS) machines and lack of training and knowledge and lack of trust. Although banks have supplied more than one lakh PoS terminals since demonetisation the supply is still low compared to high demand.
"We would suggest that the Government should thus build incentives for the Banks investing in creation of card acceptance infrastructure by deploying PoS terminals and creating acceptance points. We would suggest the Government to very quickly on-board new merchants, particularly small and marginal traders, and grocery shops on digital platform by a more targeted approach. This could be incentivised and the same can be met by support funds from Government. An even better approach could be to charge the large merchants, which could be used to cross subsidize the small merchants. It could be a sustainable model, otherwise new merchants need to be convinced about the uncertainty beyond March 2017," SBI says.
The results reveal a number of interesting facts post demonetisation. The survey reveals that 69% of the respondents did affirm that their business has been impacted. Even then, there is an overwhelming support about 63% of the sample, towards this move. However, the respondents were very clear that supply of only Rs2,000 denomination notes without intervening notes of Rs500 has resulted in more chaos, the report says.
It says the good thing is that prevalence of digital modes of payments in chemist shops and even in case of automobile stores has possibly resulted in only a marginal impact on their sales.
According to the primary survey, overall the decline in business is less than 50% for the majority of the businesses that were impacted. Construction sector and the informal roadside vendors seem to be the most hit with 55% and 71% respondents saying that the business got reduced by more than 50%, SBI said.
The Survey received varied responses from the textile and readymade garments sector and the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. It says, "Within the textile sector, shopkeepers dealing with retail segment have been more impacted than those in the wholesale segment. Moreover, the wedding season has been disappointing with sales dipping significantly compared to the last year wedding season sales."
SBI says about 41% sellers already had PoS machines available even before 8 November 2016 but their usage has seen an increase only post demonetisation, in fact, 15% moved to electronic payments, viz. m-wallets, PoS in the ensuing weeks.
"This means that Rs25,000 crore of cash based transactions has moved to digital in the last 2 months. This number could have been even higher because the behavioural shift has not happened yet and many merchants still prefer cash transactions when the transaction amount is not large. So they are mostly discouraging people to use PoS for small transaction value of say less than Rs200 or so. Also, a number of merchants are facing connectivity issue at PoS machines," SBI says.
Recently, RBI has revised the per month limits on mobile wallets spend to Rs20,000 for users and to Rs50,000 for merchant bank transfers. However, given the quantum jump in digital wallets usage in recent days, SBI feels that RBI should enhance the user limits further to make it easier for both users and merchants to shift more of their cash transactions to digital wallets.
