BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
NIA arrests seven Hurriyat leaders for terror funding
IANS
24 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested seven prominent Kashmiri separatists on charges of receiving funds from Pakistan to sponsor terrorist activities and stone-pelting protests in the Kashmir Valley.
 
Speaking to IANS, Jammu and Kashmir Police sources in Srinagar and an NIA official in Delhi identified the seven as Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah and Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal.
 
Shah is the son-in-law of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with Pakistan, and Islam is a close aide of moderate Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Akbar is the spokesperson for the Geelani-led Hurriyat.
 
Karate was arrested from Delhi and the others from Srinagar. The six would be taken to Delhi, an NIA official said.
 
While New Delhi has for decades accused Islamabad of funding, arming and training Kashmiri separatists, it is the first time so many senior members of the Hurriyat Conference have been arrested on charges of receiving money from Pakistan.
 
The Geelani-led Hurriyat suspended Nayeem Khan after he confessed in a TV sting operation that Hurriyat leaders had been receiving funds from Pakistan for subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley.
 
The NIA had questioned the arrested persons after the May 2017 expose. Shah was questioned earlier in Delhi for nearly two weeks. 
 
In June, the NIA conducted raids in Srinagar, Jammu, Delhi and Haryana and reportedly seized incriminating evidence against those involved in receiving, acting as intermediaries and final beneficiaries of funds coming from Pakistan.
 
The NIA FIR names Hafeez Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ul Dawah, the front of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as an accused besides organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference, Hizbul Mujahideen and Dukhtaran-e-Milat. 
 
During the raids, the NIA had recovered unaccounted account books, Rs 2 crore in cash and letterheads of banned terrorist groups including LeT and Hizbul. 
 
The NIA also seized property-related documents, pen drives, laptops, mobile phones, phone diaries, receipts and vouchers from the residences showing hawala payments.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Lok Sabha adjourned for day after ruckus over MPs' suspension
IANS
24 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday after opposition members created pandemonium as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended six Congress MPs for five consecutive sittings for improper conduct.
 
The MPs had thrown some torn papers towards the Speaker's podium.
 
Soon after the house met at 2.30 p.m., the opposition members rushed towards the Speaker's podium protesting against her decision.
 
Deputy Chairman M. Thambidurai, who was on the chair, urged the suspended members not to attened the proceedings but the opposition members were on their feet.
 
Amid the din, he adjourned the House for the day.
 
After the House was adjourned, the opposition members gathered around Congress President Sonia Gandhi and held discussions inside the house while the ruling BJP's women members rushed towards the Speaker's Chamber.
 
Earlier, the house was adjourned till 2.30 p.m. as the opposition members protested against the suspension of Congress members.
 
The six MPs -- Gaurav Gogoi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ranjit Ranjan, Sushmita Dev, M.K. Raghavan and K. Suresh -- would have to remain out of the lower House for the whole of this week.
 
During Zero Hour, as the Congress MPs were protesting demanding a discussion on attacks on Dalits and Muslims by cow vigilantes, the six MPs tore up papers and threw them in the air and towards the Speaker's podium.
 
"This conduct is not right. It is highly unbecoming and against the rules of the house which seeks to undermine the dignity of the House," Mahajan said.
 
She said the members were "wilfully obstructing" the house and had caused disorder. She announced their suspension under rule 374 A for "five consecutive sittings".
 
Earlier, the Lok Sabha witnessed noisy scenes as the Opposition members led by the Congress created pandemonium, demanding a discussion on the atrocities against Dalits and Muslims by cow vigilantes.
 
Congress members staged a sit-in near the Speaker's podium throughout the Question Hour as she refused to permit a discussion on the issue.
 
While Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge spoke on the issue as Zero Hour started, Opposition members trooped near the Speaker's podium as a discussion was not allowed and kept raising "anti-government slogans" and threw torn bits of paper, irking the chair.
 
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar demanded action against the members who threw papers towards reporter's table.
 
"This behaviour was not expected from Congress. This is shameful. There must be action against those who threw the papers. The members should be named," Kumar said.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Government introduces Banking Regulation Bill
IANS
24 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday introduced a bill under which the Centre may authorise the Reserve Bank of India to direct banks to initiate recovery proceedings against loan defaulters.
 
The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill will replace an ordinance that earlier enabled this. 
 
The recovery proceedings would be under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 that provides for a time-bound process to resolve defaults.
 
Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy opposed the introduction of the Bill. "It is a desperate step by a desperate government," Roy said.
 
"The same RBI is being authorised to regulate banks which has till date not been able to give (the total) amount of money deposited in banks after demonetisation," Roy said.
 
He demanded the bill to be sent to a parliamentary committee.
 
Jaitley responded saying that the objections raised by Roy had nothing to do with the introduction of the bill.
 
"The issues raised by him can be discussed when the bill comes up for discussion," the Minister said, after which it was introduced in the House.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More