News items prove that annoying people are often useful (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
02 June 2017
I have an ethics issue. What do you do when you're having an argument on Facebook and an incredibly stupid, annoying person joins in, but they're on your side? It's shocking that society has no answers for the huge moral dilemmas of today.
 
It's an odd truth that annoying people often turns out to be useful. A case in point was sent to me by reader Ann Chin recently. A daring robber raided a bank in the US state of Vermont and got away.
 
Elsewhere in the same town, a woman who was the sort of annoying person who gets called an "eco-Nazi" (my family is full of them) was throwing away a piece of garbage in her bin.
 
She noticed someone had thrown away a paper coffee cup in the LITTERBIN instead of THE PAPER RECYCLING bin. Outraged, she retrieved it and found it contained a crumpled piece of a paper with writing on it: "This is a robbery give me the money and no one will get hurt." Police guessed it was the robber's practice note and immediately set off in pursuit of the woman's house-cleaner's boyfriend.
 
The moral of this story? Always put draft copies of criminal threats you write in the correct bin.
 
You can even make money being annoying. I remember the Inland Revenue Service in Karachi hiring hijras, persons of non-standard gender, to stand outside the homes of non-taxpayers and be as annoying as possible until people paid up. A Spanish debt collection agency employed a dog with an annoying yap and a bagpiper for similar purposes.
 
More recently, the Minnesota police department in the US announced that arrested people may be subjected to a really annoying Justin Bieber video "all the way to the jail". There was no follow-up report on whether the crime rate fell, but I worry that there may have been an unexpected boom in crimes committed by teenage girls.
 
Now the last time I mentioned this sort of thing, someone pointed out that there's a United Nations convention which specifically bans the repeated playing of unwanted music as torture. But apparently it only applies in war situations. My local police are running a "war on bad parking" but I don't think that counts.
 
The one group of Annoying People who I find Not Useful are folk who are Excessively Politically Correct. The British Medical Association recently issued a guidance document telling doctors and nurses they could refer to mamas-to-be as "pregnant people" to include "transmen who might become pregnant". This is a bit much. Of course it is possible that I may be swamped with angry letters from pregnant "transmen" but I will take that risk.
 
It would be annoying to lose the word "mama", a term you find in almost every language around the world. (The exception is Buckingham Palace in London, where the Queen's babies have to address her as "ma'am" or find themselves on the "to be beheaded" list.)
 
One day the lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody will go: "Parent-Person, just killed a Person." Just not the same.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Ravi Narain resigns from NSE Board
Moneylife Digital Team
02 June 2017
Ravi Narain, Vice Chairman and former Managing Director & chief executive (CEO) of the National Stock Exchanges has resigned from the Exchange Board. Mr Narain, one of the founding members of NSE, had sent his resignation to NSE Chairman Ashok Chawla last night, say sources. This follows a show cause notice issued by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to Mr Narain and 13 others, in the algorithm (algo) or high frequency trading (HFT) case. 
 
Others who were issued notice from SEBI includes NSE's former MD & CEO Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Varanasi, present chief of business development, Suprabhat Lala, present chief of regulation, Ravi Apte and Umesh Jain, both former chief technology officer and Subramanian Anand, former chief operating officer at the Exchange. 
 
Media reports say SEBI had sent notices to some officials in the technology and business divisions of NSE to get their reactions on the co-location (Colo) misuse allegations. "Till March 2013, Ravi Narain, one of the founder-members, was the CEO of the exchange. Narain, who stepped down a year before his term ended, continued to be a director on the NSE board. He was succeeded by Chitra Ramkrishna during whose term NSE switched over to a technology that was far less prone to manipulation. She resigned abruptly as CEO in December 2016, almost 15 months before the end of her term," says a report from the Economic Times.
 
An investigation report by SEBI had come to the conclusion that NSE had given preferential access to some stock brokers to its servers, making it possible for a stock broker to log into multiple servers through multiple internet protocols assigned to him, during 10 December 2012 to 30 May 2014, the newspaper says.
 
Mr Narain was at the helm during this period. He was chief of NSE from 2001 till 1 April 2013. 
 
Economy & Nation
Murthy tells IT honchos to take less salary and avoid layoffs
IANS
02 June 2017
Seeking to allay fears of slowdown in the Indian IT industry affecting jobs of techies, software major Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Thursday advised executives to take home less pay and avoid lay-offs at the middle and lower rungs.
 
"IT firms can protect jobs of their middle rung and junior level employees if their executives take a salary cut and pass it on to them to protect their jobs," said Murthy in an interview to business news channel "ET Now" here.
 
Noting that slowdowns and layoffs were not new to the industry, he said many IT firms went through such ups and downs in the past, especially in the post-2008 global financial crisis and technology meltdown in 2011.
 
"There is no cause for anxiety as our industry had gone through similar crisis in the past only to bounce back and grow. As we have lot of smart and experienced leaders at the helm of the companies, I am sure they will find solutions to the problems the industry is facing," he said.
 
Murthy's observations came in light of software majors like TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL mulling layoffs in thousands on the basis of "non-performance" and disruptive technologies like automation, artificial intelligence and cloud computing making many of the processes redundant.
 
Citing his experience as Chairman and Chief Executive of Infosys in dealing with the issue of layoffs, Murthy told the news channel that his company protected jobs of its employees in hundreds by making its executives take salary cuts. 
 
"It is possible for us to protect the jobs of youngsters if the senior executives make adjustments by taking salary cuts," he reiterated.
 
He recalled how his company's senior management decided to make some sacrifice to protect the jobs of its youngsters when the tech market shrunk in 2001.
 
"We had offered jobs to 1,500 engineers at a time (2001) when other IT firms were postponing the joining day of their new employees. We said let us not do that, let us demonstrate the commitment to youngsters by senior people taking salary cuts based on the disposable income as we go down the hierarchy and welcome those 1,500 engineers," he said.
 
The co-founder also hoped that the $150 billion Indian software industry would identify new areas of business and train their employees to adopt emerging technologies for adding value to their company and look out for another job if they fail to deliver.
 
"It is not fair to send somebody home and then let them become anxious, because they may have families depending on them. They may have children, parents and spouses. So it is incumbent on the industry leaders to find reasonable solutions to the layoff issue," added Murthy.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

