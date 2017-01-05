BUY
New Year resolutions doctors must stick to
Rajat Arora (IANS)
05 January 2017
It is easy to preach, hard to practise. Though, as a doctor, I pretty much practise what I preach, there are instances that knuckles me to the fact that I am still human!
 
Nevertheless, when I had a patient recently ask if doctors resolve to beat their long hours of work and give health a wee bit priority at the dawn of a fresh year, it got me pondering...
 
How many doctors are able to get at least six-and-half hours of sleep? All the lessons learned at medical college on how lack of sleep throws out of gear everything from your metabolism to your concentration now seem to remain in academic books, stashed away on library shelves. It is only after the doctor takes up the profession, does he/she realise that, practically, life is far from what is scripted in theory.
 
So, I impress upon the medical fraternity to resolve to a minimum of six-and-half hours of calm, peaceful and sound sleep each night to keep sanity intact!
 
Patient care is of utmost interest to any medical professional. There could be an average of 150 outpatients a day, leaving us with very little time to even answer nature's call. It is not possible to deny consultation. There cannot be a "come back another day" with patients. This being the case, have we even thought of relaxing our mind with simple breathing techniques?
 
It is not uncommon for doctors to come across patients and attendants who are over-inquisitive; come armed with sheets of queries based on the half-baked information that is thrown open liberally by the world wide web! It is now that a doctor needs to be patient, calmly explaining the nuances and that took us five years to learn in our MBBS course! And in such circumstances, simple breathing techniques help.
 
So, I insist that the doctors practise breathing techniques that have a direct influence on your mood and emotions.
 
Shape matters. Even for doctors! Pot belly jutting out of tucked-in pants may be quite an embarrassment. More so when you have a conference and you are all set in your suit and boot.
 
Will a medical professional with poor physique and a protruding tummy be taken seriously, no matter how phenomenal his presentation is? People may accept law enforcers with a swaggering belly but certainly not doctors!
 
So, resolve to get yourself a personal trainer to goad you into a fitness regimen.
 
Tea is the most important beverage consumed by a huge majority of the Indian population. Now, here, I am not talking about creamy milk tea that helps you take a break. Go in for its green counterpart that is known to improve brain function, helps in losing fat and lowers risk of cancer.
 
So, for the next 365 days, learn to appreciate the subtle fragrance of good quality green tea and use the tea time to unwind and meditate as a respite from your stress!
 
Though patients look upon doctors as gods, they do not come with immunity to diseases and health issues. Suffice to say that periodic health check-up for doctors is as important as it is for patients. It is important for professionals with such busy schedules to maintain a healthy lifestyle depending on their age and family history.
 
So, make an appointment for a master health check-up, preferably in another hospital, such that you are not dragged into consulting an emergency just as you are preparing yourself for day-long check-ups!
 
Last but not the least: make sure you have a health checklist. And to make the resolutions stick, set small goals based on your daily routine.
 
Ditch the pie-in-the-sky resolutions you make every year, follow these for a healthier and a happier year ahead!
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Life
Udyogvardhini Is Creating Entrepreneurs in Solapur
Moneylife Digital Team
05 January 2017
Will women apply for jobs, or will they remain housewives and always dependent? Neither; if Udyogvardhini of Solapur has its way. This is an NGO that helps and trains women to become entrepreneurs through self-help groups. It is the brainchild of Chandrika Chauhan, an award-winning entrepreneur, politician and an amazing success story in her personal life. 
 
Chandrika was born and brought up in Ahmedabad in a family that was almost illiterate. She moved to Solapur after marriage to Shambhu Singh Chouhan, who has dedicated his life for various nationalist voluntary organisations. Ms Chauhan, known as ‘bhabhiji’ to those who work with her, had to become the bread-winner of her family due to her husband’s frail health. For several years, she worked with a consumer forum and the Jankalyan Samiti. Soon she began to take up tailoring work and catering contracts with the help of women in her neighbourhood. This not only helped turn her into an entrepreneur, but also exposed her to the problems and hardships that women from lower-income groups faced in their domestic lives. Over time, she built a larger network and also helped women become entrepreneurs in their own right. 
 
The network that she built up, and the people she helped through her work, helped her enter politics. She was elected as a corporator and served the Solapur Municipal Corporation for two terms. 
 
In 2006, she gave her work a formal profile by starting Udyogvardhini initially aimed at making rural women independent. Catering is an important part of its activities and core strength. The organisation is famous for its ‘kadak bhakari’ which it has managed to market as a packed local speciality from Solapur. It also made a name for itself for being able to deliver large food orders (hygienically cooked and well-packed) or chapatis (unleavened bread). On one occasion, it produced a massive 100,000 chapatis for a mass wedding organised by the Lokmangal Foundation.
 
Under Ms Chauhan’s leadership, Udyogvardhini quickly expanded its activities to a range of activities including stitching, making cotton handbags, files, purses, shopping bags, etc; running beautician’s courses. Women are encouraged to explore business opportunities and trained in all these activities. The focus on women’s empowerment includes running adult literacy programmes and even teaching women to ride two-wheelers to become independent. In fact, women who are capable of turning entrepreneurs are specifically trained in activities such as buying raw materials, marketing, billing, taking orders, supplying finished products and even filing tax returns. 
 
Helping the old and needy through its old-age home and providing food to the destitute is also a part of its social activities. In an interesting experiment, it offered shelter to visually challenged girls and trained them to be self-sufficient. These girls were accommodated at the old-age home; many of them are now married and have moved away. Udyogvardhini aspires to set up a proper training centre to provide job-oriented training and also train self-help groups. It also plans to expand its old-age home and to set up an orphanage. 
 
Asked about the challenges that the organisation faces, Ms Chauhan’s team says, “Solapur is a labour-dominated town and the per capita income is low,” consequently, raising funds and getting donations from people is one of the biggest challenges. It has to find donors from large cities and attracting their attention to its work is no easy task. Due to lack of funds, Udyogvardhini is not able to employ trained staff, as salary is the main concern. But the NGO and its founder have seen innumerable awards and honours come their way and got support from the local government for its work. 
 
Readers who wish to donate to Udyogvardhini will get tax benefits under Section 80-G of the Income-tax Act. 
 
Udyogvardhini
157, South Kasaba,
Dutt Chowk, Solapur 413007
Maharashtra
Mobile: 09370066670, 9422069455

Investor Interest
Navneet Education: Slow Learning
Moneylife Digital Team
05 January 2017
Navneet Education Limited provides educational, syllabus-based content in print and digital...
