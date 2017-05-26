New Sustainability Index from S&P BSE expected in 2017-18

Nifty, Sensex in a rally mode again – Weekly closing report

We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might dip a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were volatile during the week, dipping in the early part of the week and then rising sharply in the last two trading days. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

Positive global cues and buying in FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), consumer durables and capital goods stocks lifted the Indian equity markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday. On the NSE, on Monday, there were 408 advances, 1,080 declines and 61 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,462 declines and 1,042 advances. On Friday, the benchmark indices had closed on a flat note after a volatile trade session, as investors booked profits. It was observed that the market was overbought on a daily and weekly basis and was vulnerable to a decline that could happen on any bad news, mainly global.

The state run lender Bank of India on Monday reported a standalone net loss of Rs1,045.54 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as compared to Rs3,587.11 crore of net loss incurred in the year-ago period. Its total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs12,335.71 crore, up by 8.35% from Rs11,384.91 crore in the corresponding period of previous financial year. The bank's operating profit at Rs3127.48 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal was up 11% from Rs1464.19 crore in the year-ago quarter of the previous fiscal. The lender reduced the provisions for bad loans to Rs4,483.53 crore in January-March quarter as against Rs5,441.67 crore a year ago. The lender in the country also reported that its gross NPAs (non-performing assets) figured at Rs52,044.52 crore in the March quarter as against Rs49,879.12 crore in the year-ago. The gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans stood at 13.22% as compared to 13.07% in the year-ago quarter. As on March 31, 2017, the bank's return on asset remained negative. The lender said no dividend has been proposed for 2016-17 due to "non-availability of profit". The bank’s shares closed at Rs158.45, down 11.23% on the BSE.

On Tuesday, equity benchmark indices started of the day on a flat note tracking muted global cues. The indices extended losses in early trades on selling pressure from traders. Depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar in initial trades also pressured the equity market sentiments, according to market analysts. On the NSE, on Tuesday, there were 223 advances, 1,253 declines and 31 unchanged. On the BSE, on Tuesday, there were 605 advances, 2,113 declines and 158 unchanged. Overall, on Tuesday, the market trends were bearish.

On Tuesday, state-run gas utility Gail India (GAIL) declared a 69% fall in net profit at Rs260 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on account of an impairment charge on an investment, as compared to a net profit of Rs832 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's net income, however, rose by 16% to Rs13,674 crore, from Rs11,802.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2015-16, as revenue from petrochemicals rose by 57% to Rs1,766 crore and natural gas marketing by 12.7% to Rs10,370.56 crore. GAIL, in a stock exchange filing, said the fall in net profit was due to accounting of impairment of investments in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Ltd (RGPPL) of Rs783 crore in the fourth quarter. The net profit without the impact of impairment rose 25% to Rs1,043 crore in the quarter in question over the fourth quarter of 2015-16. The GAIL board of directors recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs2.7 per share for the year ended March 31, 2017. The company’s shares closed at Rs380.45, down 2.74% on the BSE.

The Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-negative note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday on the back of mixed global cues, skirmishes on the Indo-Pak border. Heavy selling pressure was seen in metal, healthcare and capital goods stocks. Besides, a flat rupee, coupled with caution ahead of derivatives expiry, capped gains. On the NSE, on Wednesday, there were 277 advances, 1,231 declines and 52 unchanged. On the BSE, on Wednesday, there were 685 advances, 2,037 declines and 147 unchanged. Overall, the market was bearish but there was resistance to a sell-off and falling indices. Oil-gas and aviation sector stocks were firm. Banking stocks traded with mixed sentiments on short covering, observed market analysts.

On Wednesday, China received a downgrade on its credit rating, on worries about the future state of its economy from credit rating agency Moody's. Moody's brought down China's long-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings by one notch to A1 from Aa3. It also changed its outlook to stable from negative. Moody's said China's economy-wide debt levels were expected to increase further in the years ahead, with reforms only likely to slow the growth rate, a CNBC report added. The credit rating agency estimated the Chinese government debt burden to rise toward 40% of its GDP by 2018. It was observed that with slowing GDP growth, the Chinese stock markets were likely to be less bullish in the medium term.

The Indian equity markets on Thursday traded with gains on the back of positive global cues, a strong rupee and healthy buying in capital goods, banking and IT (information technology) stocks. The key indices traded with substantial gains on the day of expiry of May futures and options (F&O) contracts. Equity benchmark indices started off the last trading session of the current month expiry on a firm note, tracking positive global cues and appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. Both the indices witnessed some recovery in early trades. It was observed that banking stocks were currently witnessing strong buying support with shares of SBI (State Bank of India), Yes Bank and ICICI Bank trading with over 1% intra-day gains. IT, auto and realty sector stocks were currently supporting the recovery in Indian equity markets, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 1,124 advances, 320 declines and 68 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,878 advances and 804 declines.

Shares of pharma major Lupin hit a 33-month low on Thursday after plunging nearly 10% on reports that the company has received six USFDA Form 483 observations for its Indore plant. The plant was inspected by the US drug regulator between May 8 and May 19. Lupin shares closed at Rs1,137.95, down 7.31% on the BSE.

Buying in metal and automobile stocks and a strong rupee took the Indian equity markets to a record high during the mid-afternoon trade session on Friday. The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE crossed the 31,000 mark for the first time to touch a new high of 31,074.07 points intra-day. The Nifty, too, touched a new high of 9,604.90 points intra-day. Clearly, the market has turned bullish, but the volatility in the market over a week/ fortnight cannot be ignored.

The central government said the Indian automobile sector is projected to contribute 12% to the country's GDP (gross domestic product) over the next decade. This was stated by Girish Shankar, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) 'International Automotive Supply Chain Conclave 2017'. According to Shankar, under the "Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026", it is projected that India will become the third largest automobile manufacturers with the sector contributing 12% of the GDP and creating 65 million direct and indirect jobs in the country. He pointed out that the automobile market has "rebounded strongly after a short blip" seen in sales in the immediate aftermath of the demonetisation drive which commenced in November 2016. On Friday, the S & P BSE Auto closed at 23,810.72, up 1.34% on the BSE.