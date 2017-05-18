BUY
Nearly 17 mn Zomato usernames, passwords stolen
IANS
18 May 2017
About 17 million Zomato user records were stolen from their database which includes email addresses and hashed passwords, the company said on Thursday.
 
"No payment information or credit card data has been stolen/leaked. Payment related information on Zomato is stored separately from this (stolen) data in a highly secure PCI Data Security Standard (DSS) compliant vault," Zomato said in a blog post on Thursday. 
 
So far, it looks like an internal (human) security breach -- some employee's development account got compromised, the post added. 
 
As a precaution, the company has reset the passwords for all affected users and logged them out of the app and website. 
 
The team at Zomato was actively scanning all possible breach vectors and closing any gaps.
 
The hashed password cannot be converted/decrypted back to plain text -- so the sanctity of password is intact in case users' use the same password for other services. 
 
"But if you are paranoid about security like us, we encourage you to change your password for any other services where you are using the same password," the post read. 
 
"Over the next couple of days and weeks, tha company will further enhance security measures for all user information stored within our database and will add a layer of authorisation for internal teams having access to this data to avoid the possibility of any human breach," Zomato said.
 
This is not the first time that Zomato has been hacked. 
 
In 2015, the company was hacked by a white hat hacker who reported the details back to the company which later addressed the weaknesses.
 
This time, the details may be sold online.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

Hayath MS

6 hours ago

Credit cards has two factor authentication in India, if same credit card details are inserted in foreign merchants site, no authentication,

Life
MacroDroid: Useful Multi-tasker
Yazdi Tantra
18 May 2017
MacroDroid is a simple task automation tool which relies heavily on a simple user interface and enhanced usability. Other automation tools like Tasker, which are more advanced, have a steep learning curve and, hence, are more complex.
 
The simple aim of MacroDroid is to create macros (repetitive tasks) which operate automatically. For example, you would like to turn on/off a data/Wi-Fi connection when you reach a particular place or you would like to automatically answer a call when Bluetooth is connected.
 
The app comes with several in-built macro templates for you to use which gets you up and running immediately, instinctively.
 
Creating a custom macro is easy: ‘Add Macro’; Select a trigger from the list (e.g., battery level); configure trigger specific settings (e.g., battery level < 10%); select an action from the list (e.g., configure Wi-Fi); Configure action-specific setting (e.g., disable Wi-Fi) - That’s it. There are further variations (constraints) which you can use, as you get better acquainted with the app.
 
Remember to send an SMS to your wife, when leaving office—if you use MacroDroid, it can be done automatically! Android: https://goo.gl/gdKSV4

Public Interest
Why Lawyers Charge the Way They Do!
Bapoo Malcolm
18 May 2017
We wrote about judges not necessarily knowing all the laws, and got quite a bit of flak. No matter. At least, we are being read.
 
The third editorial in daily newspapers has, historically, been a tongue-in-cheek offering. While many a truth is hidden in jest, wry humour, every day, is difficult to create. So, when a finance daily takes on the lawyers, the courts and yoga, one needs to reflect on the column.
 
The Supreme Court was hearing a petition about yoga; overburdened, it has to suffer the indignities emanating from frivolous issues. The brethren had to decide whether or not yoga should be mandatory in schools. With such earth-shaking disputes on hand, the bench thought that levity was not in order. The opposing advocates were asked if any of them actually knew anything about yoga.
 
You be the judge. And judge the judges on this: Did the bench have the right to ask such a question?
 
You be the judge on this too: Should the lawyers have known more than they did?
 
Not being Baba Ramdev, someone mumbled something about pranayama, but the odds are that he must have heard it in passing, without actually understanding its true meaning. About whether the advocates failed in their duty, we think they did. If we firmly believe that every judge need not know every law, we equally strongly believe that every lawyer must be superbly versed in the brief that he holds. Otherwise, he is doing his client grave disservice.
 
It is incumbent upon every lawyer, advocate and counsel, to keep himself abreast of the intricacies of the dispute; he needs to grill his client more than questioning the opponent in cross-examination. The client needs to be both truthful and comprehensive in his explanations. He must, first of all, draw up a chronology of events leading to the dispute. He must collect all the documents pertaining to the case. Every scrap of paper is important. As I sit at home and type this, I realise that we have a roof over our heads because of one single envelope; one that I was using as a bookmark. Nothing is unimportant. The lawyer’s duty, next, is to segregate the wheat from the chaff, check the evidentiary documents against the chronology. He needs to punch holes in his own client’s story, fill in the gaps and make a coherent narrative to be presented to the court. He has to put himself in the shoes of the judge.
 
The next stop is the library. The lawyer must check on available material that relates to the case. He may have to go back years, even a hundred years, to dig out previously decided cases that bolster his own. Foundations may have been laid; he now needs to build the house. Nearly 40 years ago, a young advocate had upbraided me with some very wise words. “Never think you know everything. The other advocate will know what you do not.”
 
Overworked counsels sometimes rush through briefs; read only the prayers. The client should not force the pace. He should understand that humans can do only so much and give the advocate time to digest the matter. If not prepared, encourage asking for an adjournment. It will be granted. No litigant can suffer for the fault of his advocate. Courts are understanding and accommodative. There is, of course, a limit.
 
If the lawyer has to know all about the complexities and pitfalls, he needs help from the client. After all, the client has been in the thick of the situation and knows best. This is not a visit to the doctor where one pays the fees and gulps down the medicine. Legal warfare is against astute opponents and their appointees. Unlike germs, these forces fight back. Preparation is the key.
 
With this, we say ‘Good luck’ and hope readers understand why lawyers charge the way they do! 

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

9 hours ago

An interesting and well thought write up justifying exactly, why lawyers charge the way they do.

Vaibhav Dhoka

9 hours ago

These days lawyer need not know the law,but his talent lies in managing the JUDGE.We are now era of Management.

ksrao

10 hours ago

As the saying goes, a bad lawyer knows how to milk his client. A good lawyer knows the law. A better lawyer knows the judge.

ksrao

10 hours ago

As the saying goes, a bad lawyer knows how to milk his client. A good lawyer knows the law. A better lawyer knows the judge.

Govinda Warrier

11 hours ago

Interesting thoughts, indeed. I would extend the argument to the "homework" expected of all dependent on "remuneration" for work done. There should be some relationship between work and reward. Not only judges, every vigilant citizen need to worry about so called professionals, who do not do their homework, or do not do justice to the "service" they provide. Here, I include politicians and journalists.

