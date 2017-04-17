BUY
NDTV to sell certain strategic assets
Moneylife Digital Team
17 April 2017
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) is planning to sale certain strategic assets of its subsidiaries, the company says in a regulatory filing. 
 
In the regulatory filing, the company says, "NDTV has informed the Exchange that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 17 April 2017 till the conclusion of 48 hours from the date of Board meeting of the Company that is being convened to consider, inter alia, potential sale of certain strategic assets by certain material subsidiary (ies) of the Company."
 
Last week, the TV channel informed the Exchanges that it had filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court, against an order passed by Delhi High Court. It says the apex court had directed the High Court to dispose the matter related with Income Tax Department within 10 days from 10 April 2017.
 
In March, the Delhi High Court has vacated a stay granted by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on the Rs525 crore penalty on NDTV saying that the Tribunal does not have any powers in this matter. The Delhi High Court was hearing the case (W.P.(C)­1327/2017) related with a stay granted by the ITAT on 15 September 2016. In its order, the ITAT had directed Income Tax (I-T) Department not to pass any order for the proposed penalty of Rs525 crore against NDTV till final disposal of the main appeal pending before the Tribunal. 
 
NDTV closed Monday marginally higher at Rs72.15 on the BSE, while the 30-scrip Sensex ended marginally down at 29,413.
 

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex may rise a bit - Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
17 April 2017
We have mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex may remain under pressure. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound and made minor loses over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
The Indian Equity markets closed with marginal losses on Monday after a long weekend as geopolitical tensions gave rise to risk aversion in global equities and rise in inflation in the country, shown by the official data. The BSE Sensex ended 47 points lower at 29,413.66 and the broader index Nifty closed below 9150 at 9139.  
 
Among others, Asian Paints, NTPC, Lupin and ONGC were down 1-3% whereas Reliance Industries was the leading contributor to Sensex' gains, up 2% followed by GAIL (up 3.6%).
 
Shares of Indiabulls Real EstateBSE rose about 49% to hit the highest level since November 2010 after the company said it would either consider placing Indiabulls Commercial Assets as a separate holding company for commercial and leasing business segment, or reorganise existing businesses via demerger. The stock eventually closed the day 40% higher at Rs148. 
 
Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.72% after the company announced that the audit of its API Srikakulam plant in Andhra Pradesh by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was completed on Friday, 14 April 2017, with no observations. The announcement was made on Friday, 14 April 2017.
 
Government data on Monday showed wholesale prices rose a lower-than-expected 5.70% year-on-year in March, compared with a 0.45 fall a year ago, dragged down mainly by easing fuel prices. Meanwhile, India's merchandise exports increased at 65-month high pace of 27.6% to US$ 29.23 billion in March 2017 over a year ago. Merchandise imports jumped 45.3% to US$ 39.67 billion. The trade deficit more than doubled to US$ 10.44 billion in March 2017 from US$ 4.40 billion in March 2016. 
 
DCB Bank fell 3.56% after net profit declined 23.98% to Rs 52.86 crore on 20.2% increase in operating income to Rs 612.64 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. The result was announced on Friday, 14 April 2017. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 254.20 crore as on 31 March 2017 as against Rs 227.93 crore as on 30 December 2016 and Rs 197.38 crore as on 31 March 2016.
 
TCS to announce Q4 results tomorrow, 18 April /2017. Technology stocks continued to be tepid after subdued earnings and guidance by Infosys and ahead of TCS earnings. The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
Among global cues, crude oil prices fell on Monday in quiet trading after the three-day Easter break on signs the US is continuing to add output, undermining OPEC efforts to support prices, and as the market digested North Korea's failed missile launch on Sunday. China's economy grew 6.9% in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, slightly faster than market expectations, as higher government spending and a frenzied property market fuelled a construction boom. 
 
The BSE market breadth was marginally was bullish with 1473 advances, 1425 decline and 191 unchanged. Similarly, on NSE, there were 837 advances, 860 declines and 94 unchanged. The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 
 
 

Economy & Nation
SC wants Sahara's Aamby Valley property auctioned
IANS
17 April 2017
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday asked the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court to auction the Aamby Valley property of the Sahara group to recover the money it has to pay to market regulator SEBI to be returned to investors.
 
Directing Subrata Roy Sahara to be personally present in the court on April 27, Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice A.K. Sikri demanded to know why the money had not been paid so far.
 
The top court had in 2012 asked Sahara to return the investors' money that Sahara India Real Estate Corp Ltd and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd had raised in 2008 and 2009. 
 
Asking Roy to be present in the court on April 27, the bench said: "Now we are tired. We have heard a lot."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

