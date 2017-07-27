NCW still mum on sexual harassment case; CIC slaps penalty, orders compensation

BUY
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has slapped a penalty of Rs25,000 each on three officers at the National Commission for Women (NCW) and asked it pay a compensation of Rs50,000 to the appellant for not providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and for failing to take action against erring officials. 
 
Despite a show-cause notice from the CIC, the NCW has not provided information or taken action against the officer. 
 
Last week, Moneylife had highlighted the plight of an RTI applicant, working until recently as Research Assistant Officer at NCW, who was allegedly harassed by her senior colleague, Deputy Secretary VVB Raju, who incidentally is also the First Appellate Authority under the RTI Act in the NCW. (Read: Appellate Authority at NCW is accused of sexual harassment. Is there any hope for the victim?)
 
The RTI applicant, an alleged victim of sexual harassment, had sought file notings, correspondence regarding extension (or non-extension) of contract of her employment, inquiry report instituted against Mr Raju, statements of witnesses, action taken on report, amongst the 16 points of information. As per Section 7 (1) of the RTI Act, 2005, the CPIO was to give the requested information within 48 Hours of the application, However, no information was received. Nor was it given even after 30 days, under Section 6 of the RTI Act.
 
In his order on 20 June 2017, Professor M Sridhar Acharyulu, Central Information Commissioner, noted that when Raju met the RTI applicant, she should have been allowed to inspect the files. He said, “It is not known why NCW office was acting totally against the rights of the appellant and there was not an iota of effort to address her grievance or complaint or problem and why the RTI wing of the NCW has totally blocked the access to information to the appellant. And above all the Member Secretary is silent on her complaint.”
 
Mr Acharyulu has also asked the NCW to give a “token compensation” of Rs50,000 within 15 days. He states, “For the harassment caused by denial and victimising her further for filing complaints and RTI requests, she has to be compensated and provided with the costs, without any prejudice to her right to claim damages under Torts law. She was denied information for more than six months. Till today complete information was not given. It is difficult to calculate exact loss she suffered at the hands of various officers. Hence the Commission awards a token compensation of Rs50,000 and directs the public authority to pay Rs50,000 to the appellant-victim, within 15 days from date of receipt of this order.”
 
Besides, the CIC has imposed a penalty of Rs25,000 on Mr Raju, to be paid in  five monthly instalments. The CIC has directed the member secretary of NCW to recover this amount from Raju’s salary. NCW’s former CPIO, G Nagarajan, has been slapped with a penalty of Rs25,000 for non-compliance. The present CPIO (Raju again) has additionally been punished with Rs25,000 penalty. 
 
The CIC also mentioned that the National Commission for Women’s workplace had an “unhealthy environment”.”
 
The CIC observed that the National Commission for Women has a Constitutional duty to explain reasons for breach of two statutes on sexual harassment and Right to Information in the present case.  
 
The appeal is posted for hearing on 28 August.  
 
Link to the order: CIC/NCFWO/A/2017/135800
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005, and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book, “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte”, with Vinita Kamte, and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.) 
 

Lok Sabha takes up Companies (Amendment) Bill
IANS
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on a bill to amend the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to structuring, disclosure and compliance requirements for firms.
 
Moving the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said once passed, the amendments will improve the "ease of doing business ranking" for India.
 
Congress leader K.V. Thomas said the bill aimed at diluting many provisions of the act.
 
The Companies Act, 2013, limits the number of intermediary companies through which investments can be made in a company. Similarly, the act limits the number of layers of subsidiaries a company can have. The bill removes these limits.
 
The Act also requires an individual who has a beneficial interest in the shares of a company to disclose these.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Finally, Maharashtra farmers get promised aid
IANS
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Public sector banks in Maharashtra have finally started disbursing the emergency aid of Rs 10,000 - promised by the state government on June 11 - for the eligible nine million farmers, a top official said on Thursday.
 
"The work has begun in full swing after a meeting of the Bankers Committee last week. Till now, around 7,000 farmers have been given Rs 10,000. We are confident that by next week the work will be completed," the Pune-based Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner Vijay Zade told IANS.
 
The development came after the issue was first highlighted by IANS (July 22) on the massive delays in disbursing the Rs 10,000 immediate aid as part of the comprehensive farm loans waiver scheme announced on June 11 by the state government.
 
According to the latest official figures, a total of 6,990 farmers have been disbursed Rs 6,74,99,000 from district cooperative banks, rural banks and nationalized banks.
 
"The ball has been set rolling after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis summoned a meeting of all banks at the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on July 21. Upset over the delays he ordered all banks to take immediate measures to clear the Rs 10,000 immediate aid," Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalambi Mission Chairman Kishore Tiwari told IANS from Nagpur.
 
Zade said some banks did not implement the directives earlier as they did not receive the SLBC and the respective individual banks' clearance on time though the state government had already provided its guarantee to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
After the matter became an embarrassment for the government, the banks have finally fallen in line and started the disbursal to the farmers.
 
Till date, distressed farmers in 30 districts, excluding a few like Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Mumbai and Mumbai suburban, have started getting the promised aid announced on June 11.
 
The government had issued its order on June 14 asking the eligible farmers to collect this amount the next day (June 15) but the banks did not entertain them.
 
Strangely, despite the government orders of June 14, it managed to provide the bank guarantee only after three weeks - on July 4 - but the disbursal process began only after another 20 days, Tiwari pointed out.
 
Earlier, of the nine million eligible farmers, a paltry 3,200 had been given as immediate aid, mostly by the Vidarbha-Konkan Gramin Bank, Maharashtra Gramin Bank and District Central Cooperative Banks.
 
"However, the insensitive banks and bureaucrats had made a joke of even the small amount of Rs 10,000. Owing to their negative temperament, the farmers' suicides continue unabated," Tiwari added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

