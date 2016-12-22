BUY
NCLT has not granted any interim relief to Mistry: Tata Sons
IANS
22 December 2016
Tata Sons on Thursday said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has not granted any interim relief to its ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry.
 
"The National Company Law Tribunal today (Thursday) did not grant any interim reliefs," Tata Sons said in a statement. 
 
"The parties have been directed to file replies and rejoinders in a fixed time table in January, 2017. The court also ordered the petitioner (Mistry) not to seek for any further interim reliefs in the subject matter."
 
On Tuesday, Tata Sons had been served with a petition filed before the NCLT by Mistry's investment companies under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act.
 
According to the holding company of the industrial conglomerate Tata Group, the petition is 'not maintainable in law' and the court will hear Tata Sons on this issue at the next hearing.
 
The development comes a few days after Mistry had stepped down from positions held by him in Tata Group companies which have called extra-ordinary general meetings (EGMs) to remove him from their respective Boards.
 
Tata Sons' board had ousted Mistry on October 24 and appointed Ratan Tata as interim Chairman. 
 
Tata Trusts holds 66 per cent stake in the holding company of the industrial conglomerate Tata Sons, whereas Mistry's family holds over 18 per cent interest.
 
"Having deeply reflected on where we are in this movement for cleaning up governance and regaining lost ethical ground, I think it is time to shift gears, up the momentum, and be more incisive in securing the best interests of the Tata Group," Mistry had said on Monday.
 
"Towards this end, the objective of effective reform and the best interests of employees, public shareholders and other stakeholders of the Tata Group (the very people I sought to protect as Chairman) would be better served by my moving away from the forum of the extra-ordinary general meetings."
 
"It is with this thought in mind that I have decided to shift this campaign to a larger platform and also one where the rule of law and equity is upheld. I had initially not thought that one would need to seek an external forum to adjudicate issues that should never have arisen in the first place." 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigns
IANS
22 December 2016
Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday resigned and said he will return to academics, "his first love".
 
In a brief statement, Jung thanked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with whom he had been locked in a turf battle for months.
 
"He thanks the Prime Minister for all help and cooperation he received during his tenure as the Lt. Governor," the statement said.
 
Jung became the Lt Governor on July 9, 2013 when a Congress-led coalition was in office. The Modi government retained him even as it replaced most Governors in the states.
 
"He also thanks the Chief Minister of Delhi for his association in the last two years," the statement said.
 
Jung thanked the people of Delhi too for "their support and affection, especially during the one year's President Rule" leading to the assembly elections that led to a AAP victory in February 2015.
 
A former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre and a former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, Jung gave no reason for his sudden decision to step down.
 
Jung's tenure was marked by a sharp escalation in tensions between his office, which reported to the central government, and the Aam Aadmi Party government of Kejriwal.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
No overlooking of privacy and customer security, while digitizing the economy, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Moneylife Digital Team
22 December 2016
Laying emphasis on not overlooking privacy and security issues, while digitizing the Indian economy, Member of Parliament (MP) Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote to the Finance Minister (FM) Arun Jaitley. He was apprising the FM of certain key issues that will arise as the government and RBI (Reserve Bank of India) move to increasingly digitizing the economy as well as the transformation of the banking and payments eco-system.
 
Mr Chandrasekhar welcomed the government’s and RBI’s move to transform and digitize the economy. In his letter to the FM, Mr Chandrasekhar sought the minister’s attention to five key issues:
1.  Defining use and operation of JDY (Jan Dhan Yojana) accounts
2.  Defining the use of Aadhaar in the banking and financial system
3.  Planning for issues of transaction fraud, data security and privacy
4.  Growing the Internet infrastructure and access to digital payment hotspots
5.  Planning for anticipated surge in digital black economy
 
With regard to defining the use and operation of JDY accounts, Mr Chandrasekhar said “It seems that RBI and/or the banks have not adequately established this definition for banks to follow, which is the only reason why the JDY accounts all around the country are being used for receiving other deposits and in turn be used for laundering demonetization linked deposits. So, RBI must clearly and without ambiguity define JDY accounts in terms of their restrictive functionality in precise terms to Banks that are opening and operating them, so that JDY accounts are ring-fenced from the other banking system.”
 
Speaking on the use of Aadhaar in the banking and financial system, he said “The numerous fake Aadhaar entries in the Aadhaar database, including the recent Pakistani spies who had Aadhaar cards issued in fake names with their biometrics shows that the Aadhaar database is a very poorly verified database in terms of identifying the person whose biometrics are in the database. I am sure that the Government and RBI are aware of this point as well. The RBI must ensure Aadhaar can and must be used ONLY ALONG WITH other proof of ID for people to enter the financial system.
 
Talking about the issues of transaction fraud, data security and privacy, Mr Chandrasekhar said “There are serious gaps in the IT (information technology) Act and the dispute resolution institutions like the Cyber Appellate Tribunal. As we move large parts of our economy and transactions online, there will be legitimate issues of transaction fraud, data security, privacy and disputes between consumers and banks, banks and banks, merchants and consumers, merchants and banks etc. that will explode in volume. The data security issue in itself represents a serious challenge to our banking system and the RBI must work with government to plan pro-actively on issues of infrastructure, capacity building and legislative requirements to deter and prosecute the perpetrators”
 
He also spoke about growing the Internet infrastructure and access to digital payment hotspots. He said “Since Internet coverage and access is still not available to almost 900 million Indians, there is talk of use of USSD to serve those that are not connected to the Internet. The real solution is to create Internet hotspots all around the country and the infrastructure to take the Internet there. I would suggest that Finance Ministry and Department of Telecommunication work closely to create a more focused investment and rollout strategy of the public networks and private networks using the USO funds and other incentives.”
 
Concluding his letter, he sought the Finance Minister’s attention to start planning for anticipated surge in Digital Black Economy. “There are already reports of a surge in domestic bitcoin trade and move of black economy to the Dark Internet. The surveillance and policing requirements are challenging and I suspect the Government and RBI are ill-equipped currently to deal with this. I am drawing your attention to the need to be ahead of the curve on this rather than behind and so the RBI must develop the capabilities on this urgently,” he said.
 
For those who need to read the full text of his letter to Arun Jaitley, please click here
 

