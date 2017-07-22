BUY
NCLT admits SBI's insolvency application against Electrosteel Steels
IANS
22 July 2017
The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday issued an interim order admitting State Bank of India's (SBI) insolvency application against the city based Electrosteel Steels Limited for initiating the corporate insolvency resolution process.
 
"The petition filed by the Financial Creditor (in the case SBI) under section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 is hereby admitted for initiating the corporate resolution process and declare a moratorium and public announcement...," the order said.
 
According to the order, Dhaivat Anjaria of PwC has been appointed as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for ascertaining the particulars of creditors, convening a committee of creditors for evolving a resolution plan and submit the resolution passed by the committee.
 
Electrosteel Steels is among the 12 NPA (non performing asset) accounts identified by the RBI, initially, to be referred under the IBC, 2016.
 
Citing the petitioner's filing relating to the Independent Auditor's Report on financial results of the corporate debtor, the order said the corporate debtor company incurred a net loss of Rs 1,463.48 crore during the year ended March 31, 2017 and as of that date, its current liability exceeded its current assets by Rs 5,552.32 crore.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Bata India: Planning a Comeback?
Moneylife Digital Team
22 July 2017
Bata India, a household name, was a hot stock until 2015, but has remained subdued since...
Public Interest
Madras High Court declines relief to Karti Chidambaram
IANS
21 July 2017
The Madras High Court on Friday declined to provide any immediate relief to Karti Chidambaram on his petition to quash the fresh summons by the CBI in a case involving foreign investment clearance when his father P. Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister.
 
Pointing out the case was filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi, the court said it would have to check whether it can proceed with the matter and posted the matter to July 28.
 
The CBI wants to examine Karti Chidambaram in a case related to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media for allegedly receiving funds from Mauritius when his father headed the Finance Ministry.
 
The agency had issued summons to Karti Chidambaram and four others for questioning on June 27 and June 29, but they did not turn up.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

