BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Companies & Sectors
Economy & Nation
NBFCs fail to perform in FY15-16, first half FY16-17
Abhirup Ghosh
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Given the level of performance over the past one and a half years, it can be easily forecast that the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will continue to follow a downward trend. Further, the second half of the current year will also remain affected due the Government’s demonetisation move and, therefore, one can easily expect the decline to be sharp at the end of the FY16-17.
 
During the past few years, the NBFC sector has constantly been in the news, which was mainly due to the promise that the sector has shown to stakeholders, both domestic and international. Over the years, the sector has gained a lot of importance and confidence among regulators, which has urged them to streamline the regulatory directives for the NBFCs. There have been multiple attempts to do that. However, despite the fact the sector received sufficient attention, it has failed to live up to its potential. At least, that is what the recently published Financial Stability Report, December, 2016 and the Report of Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2015-16 have to say.
 
In this article, we intend to analyse the performance of the Indian NBFC sector on the basis of these two reports.
 
Size of the NBFC Sector
 
The reports suggest that the number of the NBFCs has been falling over the past few years. The cautious approach of the RBI in handling NBFCs and also its intention to consolidate the NBFC segment can be attributed to this decline. As seen in Figure 1, the number of NBFCs fell from 11,842 at the end of FY14-15 to 11,682 at the end of FY15-16 and 11,555 at the end of the first half of FY16-17.
 
 
Performance of the NBFC Sector
 
The industry has reported decreasing growth. The reports state the overall balance sheet size of all the NBFCs grew 15.5% during FY15-16 and 8.5% during the first half of FY16-17.
 
Further, the sector reported 10.5% growth in loans and advances at the end of September 2016 as against 16.6% at the end of March 2016.  However, during the last one and half years it also reported a rate of gross non-performing assets (GNPA) that is in line with the normal trend. During the first half of FY16-17, the NBFCs reported GNPA of 4.9% which was 4.6% at the end of FY15-16. Figure 2 shows the trend in GNPA and NNPA reported by NBFCs during the past four years as compared to the growth in loans and advances.
 
 
It is the assumed that the deterioration in the asset quality is mainly due to the inter-connectedness of the NBFC sector with the banking sector and the poor performance of the banking sector in terms of asset quality. As per the Financial Stability Report, the GNPA of the banking sector was 9.1% at the end of the first half of FY16-17, expected to go up to 9.8% at the end of FY16-17 and to 10.1% at the end of FY17-18. 
 
One of the major causes of the poor overall performance of the banking sector is the weak performance by public sector banks which reported GNPAs of 11.8% of the total advances at the end of the first half of FY16-17. This is expected to rise to 12.5% by the end of FY16-17 and 12.9% by the end of FY17-18.
 
In terms of capital adequacy, the sector has not been able to perform well during the past one and a half years. The performance has been deteriorating in comparison to the existing trend. The overall capital adequacy stood at 23.1% at the end of first half of FY16-17 and 24.3% at the end of FY15-16. Figure 3 shows the trend in overall CRAR of NBFCs in India during the past few years.
 
 
Though the overall capital adequacy of the NBFCs were much above the regulatory requirement of 15%, given the downward trend and the rising level of NPAs, it is certainly a matter of concern for the industry.
 
(Abhirup Ghosh is research analyst at Vinod Kothari & Company)
 

User

COMMENTS

Aditya

6 hours ago

If this is the case then why Moneylife recommends GRUH, Bajaj to invest in. Just because they are one of the smartest in NBFC industry.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Waive it off or make it mandatory: Restaurateurs on service charge
Nivedita (IANS)
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
From increase in the base price of food items, creating chaos and dispute during billing, increase of tip culture and an affect in the operating cost of the restaurants and employment -- these will be some of the ramifications in the food and beverage sector if paying of service charge is made optional, say restaurateur.
 
Eatery owners, who have their outlets in different parts of the nation, are in a fix since the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) issued a statement saying that customers dissatisfied with service at any hotel or restaurant can opt for the service charge not being levied as this is optional or discretionary.
 
Priyank Sukhija, who owns Lord of the Drinks, Tamasha, The Flying Saucer cafe and Warehouse cafe, told IANS: "Making service charge optional or discretionary will affect employment. Service charge is not a way for us to earn money, but it's for staff welfare and motivation. Leaving it on customer discretion, in my opinion, is not right.
 
"The decision should have been clear enough in the way that either the government should have completely waived it off or make it mandatory. They could have been better way like may be reduction of service tax."
 
The decision by DCA was taken in lieu of complaints received from consumers that many hotels and restaurants charged "service charge in the range of 5-20 per cent, in lieu of tips" and consumers were "forced to pay irrespective of the kind of service provided".
 
Varun Puri, owner of Imly, feels the step will lead to unnecessary chaos and disputes during the billing. 
 
"Who is going to decide why guests shouldn't be billed with service charge. This is also going to affect the operating cost for the restaurants. Earlier what the customers paid as service charge, will now fall upon the head of the company to increase staff's salary," Puri told IANS.
 
Bhuvnesh Bhalla, director of Delhi-based restaurant Aanch, said: "With the implication of this rule, our staff will ask for more hikes as this income was purely their incentive apart from their monthly income. As any waiter earns approximately Rs 3000-4000 through this service charge per month in addition to their monthly income, it will come onto the owners of restaurants."
 
For Laurent Samandari, founder of L'Opera, one consequence could be an increase in the base prices at restaurants, to make up for the lost revenue."
 
Some restaurant owners feels that the service charge used to "omit the iridescent behaviour of the server (staff) who would demand tips with their body language", but now things won't be same.
 
Prashant Khurana, executive Chef at Andrea's Eatery, told IANS: "The service charge was also helpful for making up for restaurant breakages of crockery and glassware. Also, the most important thing was that the compulsory service charge has almost omitted the indecent behaviour of the server (staff) demanding the tip from a guest with his most inappropriate body language."
 
The move could also have a positive effect.
 
"This rule will bring in a little positive approach in the F&B industry as now every restaurant and hotel authorities will improvise on their services and quality, which will help them to get more customer footfall and revenue generation," Ashish Massey, director, The Ancient Barbeque, told IANS.
 
Inderjeet Banga, owner of Prankster and The Pirates of Grill, agreed.
 
"For restaurants and hotels who take guest satisfaction for granted, this is a big wake-up call. Also, if we see the long-term effect, this shall make better relations between service boys and guests on the floor. The others who don't want to perform, have to perish," Banga told IANS.
 
Umang Tewari, who owns The Junkyard Cafe, Garam Dharam, Vault Cafe and more under Big Fish Ventures, has already removed the service charge from all his restaurants as he does "not believe in over-burdening our consumers". But there's also Ajay Sharma, franchise owner of Playboy Cafe, who said: "As long as service charge is mentioned in our menu, it cannot be termed as unfair."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Aditya

6 hours ago

I think this is a good move as it will make restaurant owners to focus on quality of service.If this is removed completely then they will make it up by raising the prices but now they cannot do that, instead they have to step up. A good move, though there will be some dispute on billing as the rule says it will be decided by customer not sure why Varun Puri says who will decide ! Folks step up, Amazon provides free return delivery and refund in case not satisfied.They have been working on drone delivery aggressively , I am afraid there will be food marketplace at AMAZON and drone delivers the stuff !

REPLY
Economy & Nation
India needs to prepare itself to face 2017 environment disaster
Kushagra Dixit (IANS)
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
While environment diplomacy at the UN climate change conference in Marrakech last November became uncertain after Donald Trump, a climate change sceptic, won the US presidential elections, experts have suggested that India must tread its own path and start investing to prepare for the future.
 
"India needs to invest in infrastructure and prepare itself to face climatic repercussions this year. During the drought last year, the country's net water reserve capacity was only 20 per cent; in March, hailstorms destroyed the wheat crop," Sanjay Vashist, Director, Climate Action Network South Asia, told IANS.
 
Over 330 million people in India were affected by one of the worst droughts that spilled over to neighbouring Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal as well.
 
Experts like S.K. Sarkar, Director, Water Division, at The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), had cautioned that by 2050, India will be water-scarce.
 
"Extreme events which are more random now force millions to migrate -- and for Bangladesh and Nepal, India is the destination. India needs to pull up its socks. We just faced cyclone Vardha, Chennai Floods in 2015 were devastating and so on," Harjeet Singh, Global lead on Climate Change at Action Aid, told IANS.
 
A study released at the 22nd Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP22) at Marrakech, Morocco, says that natural disasters annually force about 26 million people into poverty.
 
Both the economic and human cost due to such disasters are underestimated by 60 per cent.
 
"The impact of extreme natural disasters is equivalent to a $520-billion global loss in annual consumption," a World Bank report said at COP22. It also noted that poor people pay the heaviest price.
 
According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the global temperature is 1.2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level, making 2016 the warmest year followed by 2015 and 2014. The Island Nations now fear of their existence.
 
"We have to start worrying about such trends. India need to focus on mitigation or adaptation if the environmental damage is irreversible... our solution will depend on resources and we have other priorities like food security," said Karan Mangotra, from TERI's Centre for Global Environment Research.
 
According to Mangotra, to avoid such dangerous trends, India needs to streamline all regulatory aspects for collective efforts, strengthen research capabilities and evolve a business model for affordable technology.
 
In the midst of all this, with Trump's triumph, the Paris agreement that aims at keeping the global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius -- as also the developed world's $100 billion per year commitment for the developing nations for switching to greener technologies, could be curtailed.
 
"What we saw at Marrakech has to be operationalised, but embracing Paris Agreement under Trump's administration is highly unlikely, especially given the key people he is appointing to his office like the CEO of ExxonMobile," Harjeet Singh said.
 
A UN report has estimated the requirements of developing countries at between $140 billion and $300 billions by 2030 and between $280 billion and $500 billion by 2050 to make up for the climate change.
 
The report also held lack of funds as a major stumbling block in meeting goals under the Paris Agreement and said that developed countries have failed to undertake the measures required to achieve the global temperature goals.
 
"For India, clearly finance remains an important issue... most of the economic sectors in India depends on weather. If the US does pull out of the Paris deal, a huge financial burden will be created; India has to be ready," Singh said.
 
India at COP22 was praised for its commitments and initiatives in clean energy and coal dependency reduction and it was said that the country is set to "over-achieve" its emission intensity targets.
 
The Government also approved the negotiating position adopted by India at the 28th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol held last year in October at Kigali in Rwanda. The Montreal protocol aims to phase out the ozone depleting substances (ODS).
 
Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave also hinted at India's preparedness as 2016 ended.
 
"If Bengaluru wants to save itself from 2017 monsoon floods then it will have to unclog the drains," the minister, who had listed the Bengaluru crisis as a "preferred task" while taking office in July 2016, said in a tweet on New Year's Eve.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More
  Loading...