Nano-technology will soon make GM obsolete: M.S. Swaminathan
Saurabh Katkurwar (IANS)
24 April 2017
Noted agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, hailed as the mentor of the Green Revolution that saw India achieve self-sufficiency in foodgrain, feels GM technology, which has generated much heat in the country, will soon become "obsolete" with the advent of nano-technology and other solutions.
 
He also felt that it was "very important" that the loans of farmers across the country be waived -- as the new Uttar Pradesh government has done -- due to the prolonged drought, climatic aberrations and adverse market conditions.
 
Speaking on the efforts by a group of scientists pushing for commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) crops in India as well as the opposition to this by environment activists, Swaminathan said there was no clear public policy on GM crops.
 
Swaminathan said new technologies were coming, which could be used to achieve the objective of food security but noted that this required concrete political intervention.
 
"We have only one (GM crop) in cotton now, which is failing as new pests have come. Now, nano-technology is coming, which will make GM technology obsolete. Gene therapy technology has come, so it is not necessary to go to the GM's root," Swaminathan, who served as Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (1972-79), told IANS in a telephonic interview.
 
"Things are happening in the scientific world, but in the political world we require some legislation or regulation as we have for our nuclear entity. We need a technology regulatory authority."
 
At the same time, he said GM crops should be supported on a case-by-case basis.
 
"Any new technology leads to progress, as there is nano-technology. There are so many other technologies. So, do not condemn or praise technology per se but appreciate the technology for its benefits. We do not condemn nuclear power because somebody uses it. Similarly, GM can do a lot of good or create difficulties (by the manner in which it is employed)," he said.
 
Swaminathan was firm in his support for the farmers.
 
"In India, food production is not just about food but the basis of livelihood, very fundamental livelihood of farmers. The farmers are going through a difficult period. These difficulties have arisen from climatic aberrations, more drought, less water, more heat. So it is important that their issues get much more attention. That is why a loan waiver is important," he contended.
 
Another factor adding to the farmers' agony was poor returns for their yield despite assurances from the government, he said.
 
"The market conditions are affecting them as they are not getting the announced price (minimum support price). Media reports say the purchase of pulses and oil-seeds is poor as farmers are not getting the announced price," said Swaminathan.
 
A group of 40-odd farmers from Tamil Nadu has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over a month, demanding a loan waiver.
 
He also felt that the central and state governments should work together to adopt a number of measures -- both short term and long term -- including the human issues of farmers, various steps to provide incentives, alleviation of human distress and revival of agriculture. Import and export policies, food pricing and food policy are also important," he added.
 
Noting that that the monsoon and the market were the two important determinants for farmers' well-being, Swaminathan said: "I am happy to see that monsoon will be normal this time."
 
Speaking about the various initiatives launched by the central government such as an insurance scheme for farmers, More Crop and Income Per Drop of Water and the Soil Health Card "very useful" to achieve the goal of doubling the income of agriculturists.
 
Swaminathan was chairman of the committee that prepared a report on the More Crop and Income Per Drop of Water initiative.
 
He said there should now be an "Evergreen Revolution" and defined this as "increase in productivity in perpetuity where ecology and technology go hand-in-hand".
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

COMMENTS

Francis Xavier

5 hours ago

M.S. Swaminathan is the person who introduced fertilizers and pesticides which led the foundation for most of the disease in India.

Economy & Nation
Poll panel to buy 16,15,000 VVPATs from two PSUs
IANS
24 April 2017
New Delhi, The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a letter of intent to purchase 16,15,000 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) at an estimated cost of Rs 3,173.47 crore during 2017-18 and 2018-19 from central PSUs BEL and ECIL, an official statement said on Sunday.
 
According to the letter sent to the Chairmen and Managing Directors of the Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) on April 21, the poll panel has indicated its willingness to purchase 8,07,500 VVPATS from each of the PSUs by September 18.
 
"These VVPATs shall be manufactured by both PSUs only as per the design approved by the Commission based on recommendation of the Technical Experts Committee on Electronic Voting Machines constituted by the Commission and comprising of eminent technical professors from Indian Institute of Technology (IITs)," said the statement, adding that the ECI will closely monitor production of VVPATs for timely delivery well before General Elections 2019.
 
"This will enhance transparency and uphold the voters' right to know which party he or she has voted, thereby increasing voters' confidence in the free and fair electoral process," said the statement quoting Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi.
 
On April 19, the Union Cabinet approved an outlay of Rs 3,173.47 crore for procuring 16,15,000 VVPATS, to be used in the General Elections 2019. 
 
The decision came in the wake of allegations of EVM-tampering by various opposition parties, including the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Admi Party. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
Consider January-December financial year, Modi urges states
IANS
24 April 2017
New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the states to consider advancing the financial year to January-December, saying that in a country where agricultural income is exceedingly important, budget should be prepared immediately after its receipt for the year.
 
Making the observation while delivering the closing remarks at the third meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog here, he said there have been suggestions to have the financial year changed to January-to-December -- in place of the existing April-to-March -- and urged the states to take the initiative in this regard. 
 
The Prime Minister said that because of poor time management, many good initiatives and schemes had failed to deliver the anticipated results.
 
He also reiterated the idea of holding simultaneous parliamentary and state assembly elections, saying that the country had suffered from economic and political mismanagement for long now, and that a constructive discussion had already begun on the subject.
 
"The Prime Minister said if the elections are held simultaneously, then political parties could just focus on them once in five years and then use the rest of the period to do serious work," NITI Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya told reporters after the meet.
 
Modi also called upon the state governments to work with the Centre as to build "the India of the dreams of our freedom fighters" by 2022, the 75th anniversary of Independence.
 
He urged states, local governments and all government and non-government organisations to decide goals for 2022, and work in mission mode towards achieving them. 
 
He called upon the states to use the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) platform to reduce corruption and increase transparency in government procurement, adding that the use of technologies such as BHIM and Aadhaar would result in significant savings for the states. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

