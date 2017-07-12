BUY
Nabbed in Rajastan, Jio hacker to face charges in Mumbai
IANS
12 July 2017
Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), Cracking the Reliance JIO data breach case within 24 hours, the Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cyber police teams have zeroed in on the prime suspect in Rajasthan who will be brought to Mumbai on Wednesday.
 
Confirming the developments, Maharashtra Cyber Superintendent of Police Balsing Rajput said that following an FIR lodged by the Navi Mumbai Police, the cyber sleuths got a lead which was thoroughly analysed to pinpoint information on the culprit.
 
Rajput said that with the help of Rajasthan Police, one man was arrested from Churu district of that state and further investigations were on.
 
"A team of Maharashtra Cyber, Navi Mumbai Police and Reliance Jio officials are in Rajasthan conducting raids with the help of Rajasthan Police, while a team from QuickHeal is providing technical help in the probe," Rajput said.
 
The suspect, identified as an engineering student Imran Chimpa hails from Sujangarh in Churu and the Navi Mumbai Police have sought his transit remand from Rajasthan to Mumbai.
 
He would be brought to Navi Mumbai later on Wednesday where the case was registered following a complaint by Reliance JIO.
 
The accused had posted a message on an online message board on July 5, claiming to offer personal user details of anybody having a Jio SIM card and said it was available from the customer's original details.
 
This raised apprehensions that Jio customers' data may have been compromised, but the company has made it clear that subscribers' data was safe and maintained with highest security.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
SC chides EC for going back on lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers
ians
12 July 2017
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Wednesday chided the Election Commission for retracting from its earlier position supporting a plea for lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers from contesting elections.
 
"It is within the domain of the Election Commission, if you don't want to be independent, (and remain) constrained by the legislature, (then) say so," said a bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Navin Sinha as counsel for EC told the court it was supporting the cause of the petitioner to decriminalise politics. 
 
"When a citizen comes to the EC seeking lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers, is silence an option? Either you can say 'yes' or 'no'. Can you afford to be silent?" the bench said as it read a paragraph from the response of the EC which supported the plea for lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers on contesting elections.
 
However, the counsel for the EC told the bench that the said paragraph should not be read in isolation and should be read as a part of the entire response of the Commission.
 
The court said that the EC wanted the court to read in between the lines, and there was no reason why they should do so.
 
The court said this in the course of the hearing of a PIL by BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay seeking lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers and setting up of special courts for trying lawmakers accused of criminal offences.
 
Public Interest
Government Agencies Also Play Dirty
SD Israni
12 July 2017
All of us are familiar with the private sector indulging in sharp practices and taking...
