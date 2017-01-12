N Chandrasekaran is the new Chairman of Tata Sons

Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the Tata Group on Thursday appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran (N Chandrasekaran) as its Chairman, say media reports.

Chandrasekaran is the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Born in 1963, Chandra is one of the youngest CEOs of the Tata Group.

On 25 October 2016, he was appointed as Additional Director on the Tata Sons Board. Under his leadership, TCS has generated consolidated revenues of $16.5 billion in 2015-16.

In a surprise boardroom coup on 24 October 2016, directors of Tata Sons voted to oust Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of the group holding company. This has resulted in a bitter war between Mr Mistry, whose family is the largest individual stakeholder in Tata Sons and Ratan Tata, the chief of Tata Trusts that holds the majority stake in the group holding company.