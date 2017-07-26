MySpeed (TRAI): Keep an Eye on Your Service-provider

Nifty, Sensex may stagnate – Tuesday closing report

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Tuesday and closed flat. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

After touching record highs during the early morning session, the key Indian equity indices succumbed to profit booking and traded with marginal losses during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday. Expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive global cues, lifted both the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex to experience "gap-up" opening from their previous session's close and touch new record highs during early hours of trade. Besides, factors such as hopes of a lending rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its next policy review meet, along with inflows of foreign funds and consistent projection of economic growth, enhanced investors risk taking appetite.

Indian shares have hit multiple records this year amid optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. A big factor for the phenomenal rise in stock value has been the shift of Indian savers to more financial assets as prices of gold and property moderated after the government's ban on high-value currency notes. Also, market participants expect healthy quarterly results going forward. On the NSE, there were 621 advances, 851 declines and 59 unchanged.

Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL) on Tuesday announced the launch of its first two Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPVs) at their shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat. The two NOPVs -- 'Shachi' and 'Shruti' -- are among five ships being constructed by RDEL under the P-21 project of the Indian Navy, the company said in a statement. Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited is the first private shipyard in India to obtain defence production licence and sign a contract for defence ships in 2011. The company is also engaged in construction of one training ship and 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard, the statement said. The company’s shares closed at Rs60.95, up 0.49% on the BSE.

Tata Communications reported a 22.27% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs32.94 crore in the quarter ended June 30, as compared to Rs42.38 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income also fell by 4.34% to Rs4,354.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs4,552.30 crore in the same period a year ago. "On a year-on-year basis core revenues declined, as expected, primarily due to de-growth in the voice business; in-line with the industry trends," the company said in a statement. It also said that its data services revenue improved by 4.6% on year-on-year basis. The company’s shares closed at Rs671.50, up 3.69% on the BSE.

Lending major HDFC Bank reported a rise of 20.22% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The bank's net profit rose to Rs3,893.84 crore from Rs3,238.91 crore reported in the fourth quarter of FY 2017-18. The income increased by 14.81% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs22,185.38 crore during the quarter under review from Rs19,322.63 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2017. "Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 grew by 20.4% to Rs9,370.7 crore, from Rs7,781.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2016, driven by average loan growth of 20.7% and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.4%," the company said in a statement. "Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 were Rs5,367.5 crore, an increase of 12.6% over Rs4,768.9 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year." "The core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 42.7% as against 46.2% for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2016." The bank’s shares closed at Rs1,739.35, up 0.28% on the BSE.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given approval for the Vodafone-Idea merger. "Idea Cellular is pleased to confirm receipt of the letter from the Competition Commission of India dated July 24, 2017, according approval to the proposed merger of Vodafone India, Vodafone Mobile Services Limited, and Idea Cellular under sub section (1) of section 31 of the Act," Idea Cellular said in a statement. "The transaction is expected to close during calendar year 2018 subject to customary approvals," it added. Vodafone India and Aditya Birla Group-promoted Idea Cellular on March 20 announced their much-awaited amalgamation. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, will be its Chairman. "Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular announced they have reached an agreement to combine their operations in India (excluding Vodafone's 42% stake in Indus Towers) to create India's largest telecom operator," a joint statement by the companies had earlier said. "The combined company would become the leading communications provider in India with almost 400 million customers, 35% customer market share and 41% revenue market share," it added. The merger will create an entity with over Rs80,000 crore revenue. "Vodafone will own 45.1% of the combined company after transferring a stake of 4.9% to the promoters of Idea and/or their affiliates for Rs3,874 crore in cash concurrent with the completion of the amalgamation," the statement said. "The promoters of Idea will hold 26% of the company and the balance will be held by the public." Idea Cellular shares closed at Rs97.80, up 6.48% on the BSE.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: