Municipal corporations can issue prepaid payment instruments to staff: RBI
IANS
28 December 2016
Companies which are not listed on the stock exchanges as well as municipal corporations and other urban local bodies can make use of prepaid payment instruments (e.g. prepaid cards) to pay their staff, employees or contract workers, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) said on Tuesday.
 
In order to facilitate greater adoption of digital payments, banks may extend the provisions of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) to include other employers such as unlisted corporates, partnership firms, sole proprietorships, public organisations like municipal corporations and urban local bodies to issue it to their staff, employees or contract workers, said the RBI in a notification.
 
The modification in PPIs rules shall come into effect from Tuesday, it said. 
 
According to the earlier guidelines PPIs could be issued only to those companies which were listed on the stock exchanges. 
 
"Banks shall extend this facility only to those employers that have a bank account with them and after obtaining an undertaking that they are not availing of this facility from any other bank," it said.
 
Verification of the identity of the staff, shall be the responsibility of the employer concerned, while the bank should put in place proper systems to capture and maintain details of the employees to whom the cards are issued by the employer along with copies of photograph and identity proof of such employees, the central bank stated.
 
"The employer is also required to make available details of bank accounts (if any) of the employees to the bank," it added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Public Interest
Facebook Doesn’t Tell Users Everything it Really Knows About Them
Julia Angwin, Terry Parris Jr  and  Surya Mattu (ProPublica)
28 December 2016

Facebook has long let users see all sorts of things the site knows about them, like whether they enjoy soccer, have recently moved, or like Melania Trump.

 

But the tech giant gives users little indication that it buys far more sensitive data about them, including their income, the types of restaurants they frequent and even how many credit cards are in their wallets.

 

Since September, ProPublica has been encouraging Facebook users to share the categories of interest that the site has assigned to them. Users showed us everything from "Pretending to Text in Awkward Situations" to "Breastfeeding in Public." In total, we collected more than 52,000 unique attributes that Facebook has used to classify users.

 

Facebook's site says it gets information about its users "from a few different sources."

 

What the page doesn't say is that those sources include detailed dossiers obtained from commercial data brokers about users' offline lives. Nor does Facebook show users any of the often remarkably detailed information it gets from those brokers.

 

"They are not being honest," said Jeffrey Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy. "Facebook is bundling a dozen different data companies to target an individual customer, and an individual should have access to that bundle as well."

 

When asked this week about the lack of disclosure, Facebook responded that it doesn't tell users about the third-party data because it's widely available and was not collected by Facebook.

 

"Our approach to controls for third-party categories is somewhat different than our approach for Facebook-specific categories," said Steve Satterfield, a Facebook manager of privacy and public policy. "This is because the data providers we work with generally make their categories available across many different ad platforms, not just on Facebook."

 

Satterfield said users who don't want that information to be available to Facebook should contact the data brokers directly. He said users can visit a page in Facebook's help center, which provides links to the opt-outs for six data brokers that sell personal data to Facebook.

 

Limiting commercial data brokers' distribution of your personal information is no simple matter. For instance, opting out of Oracle's Datalogix, which provides about 350 types of data to Facebook according to our analysis, requires "sending a written request, along with a copy of government-issued identification" in postal mail to Oracle's chief privacy officer.

 

Users can ask data brokers to show them the information stored about them. But that can also be complicated. One Facebook broker, Acxiom, requires people to send the last four digits of their social security number to obtain their data. Facebook changes its providers from time to time so members would have to regularly visit the help center page to protect their privacy.

 

One of us actually tried to do what Facebook suggests. While writing a book about privacy in 2013, reporter Julia Angwin tried to opt out from as many data brokers as she could. Of the 92 brokers she identified that accepted opt-outs, 65 of them required her to submit a form of identification such as a driver's license. In the end, she could not remove her data from the majority of providers.

 

ProPublica's experiment to gather Facebook's ad categories from readers was part of our Black Box series, which explores the power of algorithms in our lives. Facebook uses algorithms not only to determine the news and advertisements that it displays to users, but also to categorize its users in tens of thousands of micro-targetable groups.

 

Our crowd-sourced data showed us that Facebook's categories range from innocuous groupings of people who like southern food to sensitive categories such as "Ethnic Affinity" which categorizes people based on their affinity for African-Americans, Hispanics and other ethnic groups. Advertisers can target ads toward a group — or exclude ads from being shown to a particular group.

 

Last month, after ProPublica bought a Facebook ad in its housing categories that excluded African-Americans, Hispanics and Asian-Americans, the company said it would build an automated system to help it spot ads that illegally discriminate.

 

Facebook has been working with data brokers since 2012 when it signed a deal with Datalogix. This prompted Chester, the privacy advocate at the Center for Digital Democracy, to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission alleging that Facebook had violated a consent decree with the agency on privacy issues. The FTC has never publicly responded to that complaint and Facebook subsequently signed deals with five other data brokers.

 

To find out exactly what type of data Facebook buys from brokers, we downloaded a list of 29,000 categories that the site provides to ad buyers. Nearly 600 of the categories were described as being provided by third-party data brokers. (Most categories were described as being generated by clicking pages or ads on Facebook.)


The categories from commercial data brokers were largely financial, such as "total liquid investible assets $1-$24,999," "People in households that have an estimated household income of between $100K and $125K, or even "Individuals that are frequent transactor at lower cost department or dollar stores."

 

We compared the data broker categories with the crowd-sourced list of what Facebook tells users about themselves. We found none of the data broker information on any of the tens of the thousands of "interests" that Facebook showed users.

 

Our tool also allowed users to react to the categories they were placed in as being "wrong," "creepy" or "spot on." The category that received the most votes for "wrong" was "Farmville slots." The category that got the most votes for "creepy" was "Away from family." And the category that was rated most "spot on" was "NPR."

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

COMMENTS

GLN Prasad

2 hours ago

Fortunately or unfortunately FB is having the capacity to study the personalities and their mentalities on the basis of posts, likes etc.

REPLY
Investor Interest
Nifty bounced from oversold zones – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
27 December 2016

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might bounce because it was reaching an oversold zone. Short covering and value buying lifted the Indian equity markets on Tuesday. The key indices provisionally closed with substantial gains of around 1.5 per cent each, as buying was witnessed in automobile, banking and healthcare stocks. The Nifty recaptured 8000 while the Sensex surged up 400 points Tuesday. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged by 124.60 points or 1.58 per cent to 8,032.85 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,249.03 points and a low of 25,803.19 points during the intra-day trade. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:

 

 
The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,692 advances and 875 declines. Out of 1,362 stocks traded on the NSE, 320 declined and 986 advanced today. On Monday, both the Sensex and the Nifty had plunged as the Prime Minister's major announcement of increasing tax rates, continuous outflow of foreign funds and selling pressure spooked investors. The India VIX or volatility index fell more than 9% to 15.08 as benchmark indices notched up near 1.5% gains each.
 
The rupee was trading down 21 paise at 67.94 per US dollar. A total of eight stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trades today, whereas 46 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. The domestic market had plunged in eight out of the past 10 sessions (including Tuesday’s trade) on rising concerns about foreign fund outflow from emerging markets to developed markets, like the US. The BSE Midcap index outperformed the broader market and closed 1.71 per cent higher at 11,702, while the BSE Smallcap index gained 1.49 per cent to 11,720. 
 
Nifty FMCG Index opened at 19,671 and touched a high of 20,154 in the day’s trade. Among the top gainers was Dabur which was up 4.15%; it was closely followed by ITC which was up by 4.04%. Jubilant FoodWorks was up by 2.81%, while Marico and Tata Global Beverages Ltd also gained by nearly 2%.
Cigarette stocks hogged limelight in Tuesday’s trade after media reports said tobacco may be exempted from a steep hike in taxes in the Union Budget for 2017-18. Shares of Godfrey Phillips rallied 20 per cent to Rs999. Shares of ITC advanced 4.02 per cent to Rs234.10. 
 
Lupin advanced 2% after the pharma company has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to sell Olmesartan medoximil tablets, used for treating high blood pressure, in the American market. Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion today snapped a seven-session losing streak to rise 8% to Rs518 on bargain buying.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Asian stocks ended mixed on a day of thin trade as some markets were closed on account of Christmas and New Year holiday week. Nikkei 225 ended flat at 19,403 and the Kospi of South Korea rose 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite index closed marginally lower. Hong Kong and Australia were closed for Boxing Day. European shares were trading flat in morning trade on Tuesday.
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

 

