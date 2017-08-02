BUY
Mumbai’s toilet scam stinks: Both MCGM and MHADA repaired the same blocks, reveals RTI
Moneylife Digital Team
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Both the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) spent money on repairs of the same toilet blocks in the city, reveals a reply received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
 
RTI Activist Anil Galgali had filed the application seeking details from the Solid Waste Management department (SWM) about an internal survey of BMC’s execution of Swachh Bharat. The 11-page report received by him under the RTI states that some seats in these toilet blocks were repaired at a cost of Rs3 lakh to Rs10 lakh and the BMC had spent more than Rs100 crore on repairing toilets that were already repaired by MHADA. 
 
The report says, "Another observation which must be mentioned here is that, in almost 90% of the cases, the entire cost of the purchase order (PO) is paid to the contractor. The estimation of works is reflected in the PO and the quantity of the executed items is exactly equal to quantity of paid bills. This is next to impossibility in civil engineering practices where the estimate never matches executed quantities, mainly because of inaccuracy in measurements during estimation, to consider which, a 10% addition in estimated cost is considered compulsory. No project in the world in civil engineering domain can boast that the executed quantity is exactly equal to estimated quantity but the impossible feat appear to be achieved obviously due to anaesthesia mentioned above. The issues needs serious consideration whether the practice of AE or Executive as the last technical officer to decide the matter without senior engineering hierarchy be allowed to be continued."
 
Here are the main observations reported in the Study Report...
 
1. Instead of creating its own assets in the form of community toilet blocks (CTBs), the MCGM is investing in repairing the shabby structures of MHADA. 
2. There should be an asset code for every repair PO, so as to track the expenditure incurred, and to recover it through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) developer, if any.
3. MCGM is spending hundreds of crores in repair every year, which is nearly one-sixth of the asset value of these MHADA constructed toilet blocks (i.e. 60000 seats X 1 lakh=600 crore). It is better to construct new RCC toilets instead of this.
4. If we assume 10 litres of sewage per person, the daily sewage generated from the 52 lakh slum dwellers through community toilet blocks comes to around 52,000 cubic litres. In the MHADA constructed toilet blocks, there is in-scientific disposal of sludge. To treat this sewage is also an obligatory duty of the MCGM. If the excreta are scientifically treated at source, i.e. in the toilet blocks itself, there is no need to treat this sewage by constructing huge treatment plants.
5. If the budgetary provision of repair and new construction are clubbed together, it will amount to Rs250 crore per year. This indicated a necessity for creation of a separate post of chief engineer to deal with all these works.
6. By the creation of a new department, there will be uniformity in the repair and construction works and ambiguities discussed in the report can be eliminated. Also this will help in providing sustainable sanitation in the slums.
7. The ward offices carry out many minor or major civil engineering asset creation or repairs with AW (Maintenance) as the final authority. There are lower level authorities vulnerable to influences from higher echelons like Assistant Commissioner (AC) or Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMC) and political leaders. These junior level engineers, however, piecemeal take decisions that cost hundreds of crores of rupees, which cannot be checked on technical grounds by senior officers. The SAP system throws a curtain over the issue. A decision has to be taken whether to bring all engineering works under Chief Engineer/DMC (Engineering) for the engineering work. 
 
The study was undertaken to assess the situation after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Legislative Assembly about creation of a proper toilet infrastructure in Mumbai.
 
Quoting from the report, Galgali says in 90% of cases the cost of the actual work is equal to the cost estimates. Interestingly, these toilets are repaired by MHADA also, but the quality of toilets in Mumbai remains as bad as ever. Mumbai's Swachh Bharat ranking has dropped to 29 from 10 six months ago, mainly due to feedback from the citizens, he added. 
 
Galgali has written to the Maharashtra chief minister seeking an investigation into the matter, across wards in Mumbai, and also appoint a toilet regulatory authority.
 
Here is the report…
 
 

Economy & Nation
SC imposes 100% penalty on illegal mining in Odisha
IANS
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
In what could be a major blow to the mining companies involved in illegal operations in Odisha, the Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed 100 per cent penalty on mining lease holders operating without necessary clearances in the state.
 
A two-member apex court bench comprising Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the companies, which have been served the demand notice by the Odisha government, to deposit the due on or before December 31.
 
While the state government imposed about Rs 60,000 crore penalty on mines for illegal mining between 2000 to 2010, the Central Empowered Committee, appointed by the apex court, has recommended that at least 30 per cent notional value may be realised from the mining companies.
 
"The amounts determined as due from all the mining lease holders should be deposited by them on or before December 31, 2017. Subject to and only after compliance with statutory requirements and full payment of compensation and other dues, the mining lease holders can re-start their mining operations," the court said.
 
The court's direction came on the basis of a Public Interest Litigation filed by the watchdog group Common Cause, which demanded action against lessees that had been pointed out as violating the law by the Justice M.B. Shah Commission on illegal mining.
 
The bench also refrained to direct a CBI inquiry into the mining scam in Odisha. 
 
It suggested formation of an exert Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to look into the factors that made rampant illegal mining possible in Odisha and elsewhere.
 
"For the present, we do not propose to direct an investigation or inquiry by the CBI for the reason that what is of immediate concern is to learn lessons from the past so that rapacious mining operations are not repeated in any other part of the country." 
 
"This can be achieved through the identification of lapses and finding solutions to the problems that are faced," said the court.
 
The court also directed the Centre to have a fresh look at the National Mineral Policy, 2008 and complete the exercise by December 31.
 
The Odisha government has maintained that it would realise the penalty from the lease holders for excess mining after taking legal opinion on the Supreme Court order.
 
"We had imposed a fine on the excess production of minerals for mining beyond approved limit. Even though the court has ordered for 100 per cent fine, we have to examine the court order. We will take legal opinion over this. We would recover the amount from the mining companies by December 31," said Mines Director Deepak Mohanty.
 
He, however, did not disclose what would be the amount to be realised from the lessees. He said the department may revisit the demand notice sent to the mining companies after legal consultation.
 
Reacting to the court order, Eastern Zonal Mining Association (EZMA) General Secretary Prabodh Mohanty said since out of 187 mines, 102 are closed, the lease holders are not in a position to pay the penalty to the state government.
 
"We are examining the court order. If required, we may move the Supreme Court and file a review petition in this regard," said Mohanty.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex May Go Sideways – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with losses over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

 

 
The Indian equity markets fell into the red after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday reduced its key lending rate by 25 basis points (bps). RBI in its third bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2017-18 announced that the repurchase rate, or the short-term lending rate for commercial banks on loans taken from it, stands lowered to 6% from 6.25%. Selling pressure was witnessed in metal, capital goods and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 627 advances, 1,043 declines and 302 unchanged. Before the RBI announcement also, investors were cautious and were trading on a flat note.
 
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a 12.09% increase in the standalone net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017-18. According to the bank, its standalone net profit during the quarter under review stood at Rs343.40 crore as compared to Rs306.36 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17. The lender's total income during the quarter under review rose by 7.37% to Rs14,468.14 crore from Rs13,475.41 crore earned during Q1 of FY17. The amount of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at Rs57,720.70 crore in the April-June period in 2017-18 as compared to Rs56,654.09 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. PNB’s shares closed at Rs158.90, up 0.89% on the BSE.
 
Coal India reported that its production during July declined marginally to 36.64 million tonnes (mt) as compared to 36.74 mt produced in the same month last year. According to the state miner's provisional data, it produced 155.48 mt of coal during the first four months of the current financial year, down by 4.3% from 162.38 million tonnes produced during the year-ago period. Its off-take grew by 4.1% in the April-July period to 181.69 mt as against 174.66 mt sold in the corresponding period and in July only, its off-take was at 44.33 mt, up by 6.89% from 41.47 mt in the year-ago month. Coal India's two subsidiaries -- South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) -- contributed to majority of its July production by generating 9.95 mt and 10.24 mt of coal respectively. The off-take from SECL during the last month was at 11.93 mt while MCL achieved 11.09 mt of sales. Coal India shares closed at Rs250.25, down 0.77% on the BSE.
 
FMCG major Marico reported a decline of 12% in its consolidated net profit to Rs235.94 crore for the first quarter (Q1) ended June 30. According to the company, its India business during the quarter under review witnessed volume decline of 9% against the backdrop of destocking by trade in June due to transition to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The total income from operations of the company slipped to Rs1,715.28 crore in Q1 -- down 3.73% -- from Rs1,781.78 crore reported during the same quarter of 2016-17. "For the quarter Q1FY18, India business witnessed volume decline of 9% on the backdrop of destocking by trade in June due to GST transition. However, the offtake growth was satisfactory and we saw increase in the market shares across all key franchisees," Marico said in a statement. "The volume decline is attributable to steep pipeline correction across channels, especially wholesale and rural, leading to a decline in the stock turnover ratios (STRs) in trade. The northern and eastern markets were impacted more than the rest of India," it added. The company’s shares closed at Rs326.50, up 0.09% on the BSE.
 
A host of brokerages, including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and CLSA downgraded the Godrej Consumer Products stock on lower than expected earnings for the April-June quarter.  Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘outperform’ and observed that the core of the business in Indonesia is under pressure which will impact growth adversely in FY18 while steep valuations leave little room for upside. The company attributed the weak profit to low sales after GST and lower consumer spending in its Indonesia market which dragged down its international business. Indonesia — once among the best-performing overseas businesses — had a relatively weak quarter due to the Lebaran holidays. Godrej shares closed at Rs925.00, down 4.07% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

