Mumbai University's results for 210 examinations declared after the stipulated 45 days
Moneylife Digital Team
09 June 2017
It has become a routine now for Mumbai University to delay declaration of results of the examinations conducted by it for its various courses. In 2016, for the first semester almost 30% of the results declared were beyond the maximum stipulation of 45 days. For the second semester, the ratio increased to 54%, as per the information provided to RTI Activist Anil Galgali by the University. Under the Maharashtra Universities Act, it is binding on the University to declare its results within a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 45 days. A total of 210 results were declared beyond the maximum stipulation of 45 days in the second semester.
 
RTI Activist Anil Galgali had sought information from the Controller of Examinations of Mumbai University about the declaration of results for examinations held in March 2016, October 2016 and March 2017. As per the information provided by the University's COE department, it has come to light that there is a 24% rise in delayed results. In 2016’s first semester, the results of all the 422 examinations conducted were declared, and out of which 130 results (30.8%) were delivered in 30 days. This included 70 results belonging to the Arts stream, 20 from Science stream, 36 from Engineering, and four from Law. There were none from the Commerce stream. Further, within 45 days, 164 (38.8%) results belonging to Arts -32, Science -23, Commerce - 4, Engineering -94, Law -11 were declared. And beyond 45 days, 128 (30.4%) results were declared. This included Arts - 26, Commerce - 68, Science - 4, Engineering - 29 and Law -1.
In the second semester of 2016, a total of 388 examinations were conducted. 87 (24.22%) results were declared within 30 days, belonging to Arts -32, Science - 14, Engineering  - 38, and Law  -3. Again, none from Commerce. Within 45 days, further 91 (23.45%) results belonging to Arts - 20, Committee  - 1, Science - 15, Engineering - 54, and Law - 1 were declared. A whopping 210 ( 54.12%) results of the 388 exams held were declared beyond 45 days. These results pertain to Arts  -54, Commerce -  60, Science - 16, Engineering - 68, and Law - 12. The details for results of March 2017 examinations were not provided by the University, which stated that the results of the exams for this period were yet to be declared. It is worth mentioning that we are in June and not a single result has been declared. For graduate exams a period of more than 45 days has already elapsed. 
 
“All the students are anxiously awaiting results. The maximum number of students show interest in taking admission for further courses,” observed Galgali.
 
As per the Maharashtra Universities Act, it is binding for the University to declare the results within 30 days and if delayed, it has to be declared within the maximum 45 days. And, if it is not possible for the University to declare the results in 45 days, it has to prepare a detailed report mentioning reasons for the delay. The report has to be sent through the Vice Chancellor to the Governor and the State government. Mumbai University in a two-page report has sent to the state government its various reasons for delay of the March 2017 results. 
 
RTI Activist Anil Galgali has alleged that the attention of the Vice Chancellor is busy with his tours within the country and abroad. This has led to a fall in the ranking of Mumbai University. 
 
In a letter addressed to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, and to CM Devendra Fadnavis, Education Minister Vinod Tawde and MOS Ravindra Waikar, Anil Galgali has demanded that they order the Vice Chancellor to ensure that the results are declared within 30 days of the examinations.

Economy & Nation
RBI's Viral Acharya says inflation data a 'challenge'
IANS
09 June 2017
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Viral Acharya on Thursday said inflation data pose a challenge and the central bank is trying to come to grips with the issue, a day after the RBI maintained status quo on its key interest rate citing inflation risks.
 
Acharya said that data is the challenge important parts of inflation are facing, as these are behaving other than they have done historically.
 
"Let me just say we are grappling with that," he said at an event here organised by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).
 
Wednesday's RBI decision to stay the lending rate came after latest official data showed a significant fall in both retail inflation as well as the country's economic growth rate in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, impacted by demonetisation, which had raised hopes for a rate cut.
 
Complimenting RBI Governor Urjit Patel on the monetary policy committee (MPC) maintaining the apex bank's key lending rate in the nation's broader good, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday, however, said that seldom before have economic conditions warranted a substantial monetary policy easing as they do at this juncture.
 
He offered a plausible alternative macro-economic assessment to the one given by the RBI on Wednesday.
 
"In this view, not just headline inflation has been running well below the target so far, but even core inflation...has also declined sharply. In this view, inflation forecast errors by the RBI have been large and systematically one-sided in overstating inflation," he said.
 
Acharya also said it is easy to predict in data what is likely to repeat itself, "but you can't build a model necessarily of things that are completely non-stationary or one-off sort of things."
 
"But then there are times when the data are just non- stationary, and unfortunately at that point, the kind of micro data that I am talking about is really essential to understand on the ground what's really happening," he said. "
 
It kind of raises challenges because while it is good to attribute everything to one new thing that is happening in the economy, it unfortunately makes the job of research and projections really hard because it could be that there are stationary forces also at work in the data," he added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Personal Finance
SBI reduces home loan rates by 10 bps for loans above Rs 75 lakh
IANS
09 June 2017
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday announced reduction in home loan interest rates by 10 basis points (bps) for salaried women who take a loan of above Rs 75 lakh, effective from June 15.
 
"Home loans above Rs 75 lakh will now be cheaper by 10 bps with effect from June 15. The revised interest rates will be 8.55 per cent per annum for salaried women borrowers. For others the rate of interest will be 8.60 per cent per annum," SBI said here in a statement.
 
Currently, SBI home loan interest rates stand at 8.65 per cent. 
 
This is the second reduction in interest rates in last two months. SBI had reduced its interest rates by 25 bps on April 9.
 
Rajnish Kumar, MD, National Banking, SBI said: "SBI has always been at the forefront in keeping the customers benefit first. This interest rate reduction will help home buyers come closer to their dream home.
 
"Taking a cue from the recent RBI reduction in risk weightage on home loans, SBI is passing on the benefit to its customers by reducing its interest rates on home loan above Rs 75 lakh."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

