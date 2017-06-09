Mumbai University's results for 210 examinations declared after the stipulated 45 days

It has become a routine now for Mumbai University to delay declaration of results of the examinations conducted by it for its various courses. In 2016, for the first semester almost 30% of the results declared were beyond the maximum stipulation of 45 days. For the second semester, the ratio increased to 54%, as per the information provided to RTI Activist Anil Galgali by the University. Under the Maharashtra Universities Act, it is binding on the University to declare its results within a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 45 days. A total of 210 results were declared beyond the maximum stipulation of 45 days in the second semester.

RTI Activist Anil Galgali had sought information from the Controller of Examinations of Mumbai University about the declaration of results for examinations held in March 2016, October 2016 and March 2017. As per the information provided by the University's COE department, it has come to light that there is a 24% rise in delayed results. In 2016’s first semester, the results of all the 422 examinations conducted were declared, and out of which 130 results (30.8%) were delivered in 30 days. This included 70 results belonging to the Arts stream, 20 from Science stream, 36 from Engineering, and four from Law. There were none from the Commerce stream. Further, within 45 days, 164 (38.8%) results belonging to Arts -32, Science -23, Commerce - 4, Engineering -94, Law -11 were declared. And beyond 45 days, 128 (30.4%) results were declared. This included Arts - 26, Commerce - 68, Science - 4, Engineering - 29 and Law -1.

In the second semester of 2016, a total of 388 examinations were conducted. 87 (24.22%) results were declared within 30 days, belonging to Arts -32, Science - 14, Engineering - 38, and Law -3. Again, none from Commerce. Within 45 days, further 91 (23.45%) results belonging to Arts - 20, Committee - 1, Science - 15, Engineering - 54, and Law - 1 were declared. A whopping 210 ( 54.12%) results of the 388 exams held were declared beyond 45 days. These results pertain to Arts -54, Commerce - 60, Science - 16, Engineering - 68, and Law - 12. The details for results of March 2017 examinations were not provided by the University, which stated that the results of the exams for this period were yet to be declared. It is worth mentioning that we are in June and not a single result has been declared. For graduate exams a period of more than 45 days has already elapsed.

“All the students are anxiously awaiting results. The maximum number of students show interest in taking admission for further courses,” observed Galgali.

As per the Maharashtra Universities Act, it is binding for the University to declare the results within 30 days and if delayed, it has to be declared within the maximum 45 days. And, if it is not possible for the University to declare the results in 45 days, it has to prepare a detailed report mentioning reasons for the delay. The report has to be sent through the Vice Chancellor to the Governor and the State government. Mumbai University in a two-page report has sent to the state government its various reasons for delay of the March 2017 results.

RTI Activist Anil Galgali has alleged that the attention of the Vice Chancellor is busy with his tours within the country and abroad. This has led to a fall in the ranking of Mumbai University.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, and to CM Devendra Fadnavis, Education Minister Vinod Tawde and MOS Ravindra Waikar, Anil Galgali has demanded that they order the Vice Chancellor to ensure that the results are declared within 30 days of the examinations.