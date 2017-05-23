BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Mutual Funds
Investor Interest
Multi-cap Funds: The Winners and Losers of the Recent Rally
Moneylife Digital Team
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Which of the multi-cap schemes have done well in the huge rally of the past four months?...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Economy & Nation
ED arrests CA of Lalu's daughter Misa
IANS
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested the chartered accountant of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
 
An ED official told IANS that Rajesh Agarwal was arrested from Delhi for alleged money laundering and involvement in the black money racket.
 
Agarwal was accused of converting black money trough dubious transactions with the help of two bothers S.K. Jain and V.K. Jain. The ED had arrested the Jain brothers on March 20. 
 
At least 90 shell firms were under the ED scanner. 
 
Agarwal has also been accused of helping Bharti's husband's company, Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd. 
 
The arrest follows the May 16 Income Tax raids at 22 places in and around Delhi in connection with alleged "benami" property deals involving Lalu Prasad and his children - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti, who is also Rajya Sabha MP.
 
Agarwal will be produced in a Delhi court later in the day.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

S Santhanam

8 hours ago

It is yet another travesty of justice. The CA of Lalu daughter does not deserve leniency. But why should Lalu daughter is not arrested as she is the beneficiary and the CA was only the carrier. Same is the jail term for the Coal Secretary absolving the Minister in charge then who was none other than the then PM.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
CBI files another chargesheet against Naveen Jindal
IANS
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed another chargesheet against former parliamentarian Naveen Jindal and others in connection with the alleged irregularities pertaining to the Urtan North Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh.
 
Taking cognizance of the chargesheet, the court issued summons to Jindal, three individuals and the Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) company, asking then to appear on September 4.
 
The CBI has chargesheeted the accused under criminal conspiracy and cheating sections of the Indian Penal Code.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More