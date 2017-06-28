BUY
Mukesh Ambani keeps salary unchanged at Rs 15 crore
IANS
28 June 2017
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has kept his own salary unchanged at Rs 15 crore, said the company's annual report for 2016-17.
 
This is the ninth consecutive year since Ambani's compensation package has been set at Rs 15 crore.
 
"The Chairman and Managing Director's compensation has been set at Rs 15 crore as against Rs 38.75 crore as approved, reflecting his desire to continue to set a personal example for moderation in managerial compensation levels," said the company's annual report.
 
Ambani's compensation includes salary and perquisites, allowances, retiral benefits, commission (payable) and performance linked incentive (payable).
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Obstinate NPAs That Refuse To Go Away
Dr B Yerram Raju
28 June 2017
Non-performing Assets (NPA) are a dynamic statistic, moving from Rs2.50 lakh crore in 2013 to nearly four times in four years! 
 
The corporate debt restructuring (CDR) measures suggested after the 2008 crisis, corrective action plans, Joint Lenders’ Forum (JLF), 5:25 scheme, strategic debt restructuring (SDR), sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4) have all proved a damp squib. Now the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-led action, by amendment to the Banking Regulation Act to invoke the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) against wilful defaulters, is made to appear as a surgical strike at bad debts.
 
Any credit decision is bounded by certain forecasts or predictions about the future. It is unlikely that every such decision would end up as expected. Hence, NPAs are inevitable in lending. However, credit assessment for corporate entities requires finesse. The promoters and directors should be put to the rigor of scrutiny.
 
Environment and economic risks should be part of enterprise risk assessment. When we look at the largesse in lending to the corporate sector, hindsight and individual appraisal of the directors and promoters as well as monitoring post-disbursement appear to have taken a beating. 
 
The banks, the government owning most of them, and the RBI have been in the know of the problems. After development banks were wound up and universal banking came into being, when banks started selling credit, mutual funds and insurance, and bank-participated rating institutions began rating the companies, credit risk assessment has become farcical. Lenders are aware that they are lending short-term resources for long term investments prone to very high risk of losses. Banks say they were forced to lend to public sector undertakings (PSUs). 
Bank executives eyeing for the top post or those in such high post keen to hold on to their positions, compromised institutional interests. The other reason for such credit for infrastructure, real estate, housing, and retail was arm chair lending, necessitated by staff shortage. They earned profits at the cost of efficiency.  
 
Bank Boards, having government representatives as directors, liberally sanctioned loans. Risk management committees, audit committees of Boards, regular audits and inspection reports at annual intervals should have been the instruments of Board oversight mechanism.  Unfortunately, all these would appear to have been muted. 
 
The CDR mechanism helped in greening the balance sheets of banks. The postponed debt obligations returned with a vengeance to the banks after the CDR ended. Banks realised that they had to provide 30% of the secured portion and 100% of the unsecured for all the doubtful accounts. By the time the CDR ended, banks realised that the tangible securities have all vanished. To save the banks, RBI introduced SDR. 
 
Under SDR, banks can convert 51% of debt into equity to be owned by them and also change the management. New investors could hardly be found, as the amount involved is over Rs2 lakh crore.  Management changes could hardly be seen. In the consortium of bankers, another peculiarity noticeable was that while one bank declared the asset as standard asset, another bank declared it as doubtful, calling for action, due to the former finding ways to push the ghost of NPA under the carpet. 
 
S4 can be termed a non-starter. Unanimity in restructuring effort proved a rarity. On top of this, banks started showing ‘vigilance’ from agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as villains.  Skeletons in the cupboard of such banks came out and some executive directors and chairpersons were exposed.
 
The latest RBI measure to invoke the IBC and also provide for deep haircuts without fear of the ‘vigilance’ bodies has to prove itself, as the Code requires thorough understanding of the art and science of negotiation and arbitration. Until all the stakeholders, advocates and the jury fully acquaint themselves with the terms used in the IBC, resolution through this process would be a long and difficult journey, given the fact that the banks have not been able to make use of the easier Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (Sarfaesi Act). 
 
It is time for the RBI to step out of the Bank Boards. Regulatory arbitrage shall not take place to preserve the sanctity of the central bank. In more than one way, dynamics of NPAs thus far have defied sensitivities in resolution. Hopefully, the RBI will be able to provide a remedy to the sick five-star hospital patient.
 
(Dr B Yerram Raju is a risk management specialist and a former senior executive of SBI.) 
 

Economy & Nation
Beware: Registration with RERA doesn’t mean the project is authentic
Vijay Kumbhar
28 June 2017
The basic object of the Real Estate Act (REA) was to ensure accountability towards allottees, protect their interest, infuse transparency, ensure fair play and reduce frauds and delays. However, it seems promoters and builders have decided to challenge the competence and power of the Regulatory Authority established under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA). 
 
The RERA also has seems to have succumbed to builders’ tactics or does not have the infrastructure to verify the validity of documents provided by builders. As far as Maharashtra RERA (MahaRERA) is concerned, many builders have not provided authentic documents while registering their projects. MahaRERA also has not verified those. Despite this, many builders and promoters have obtained registration certificate from MahaRERA.
 
 
 
 
Already the RERA rules have been diluted in Maharashtra and now builders are not providing authentic and full information. This raises a serious question on the authenticity of projects, even after obtaining RERA registration. After complaints, MahaRERA may take action on defaulting builders. For buyers, it was not easy to obtain detailed information about projects from builders. This has not been made easy by REA in Maharashtra. However, even after obtaining information, understating and analysing it is a huge task for buyers. So forget about anyone filing a complaint before the MahaRERA.
 
The various agencies in Maharashtra shy away from any accountability, causing serious damage to the basic objectives of proactive Acts, be it the Registration Act, The Right to information (RTI) Act, Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act or Maharashtra Land Revenue Code. MahaRERA seems to be no exception and the reason is that builders and promoters do not want REA to succeed, so that they can continue to cheat consumers.
 
 
 
 
It is possible that MahaRERA may not have adequate infrastructure to verify the authenticity of the documents that builders provide. But it is their responsibility to ensure builders provide all the necessary documents as required under the REA. Many builders either have not provided mandatory information or have provided irrelevant information. Despite this, they have received registration certificates from RERA. It is now the consumer’s duty to obtain the legitimate documents from MahaRERA, study it and lodge a complaint, if necessary.
 
 
 
 
Under REA, the builder/promoter has to provide and publish:
 
a) Important details of his enterprise, including its name and photograph/s of the promoter/s;
 important details of the projects launched by him in the past five years, details of cases pending, details of type of land and payments pending;
b) an authenticated copy of the approvals and commencement certificate
c) the sanctioned plan, layout plan and specifications of the proposed project or the phase thereof, and the whole project as sanctioned by the competent authority;
d) the plan of development works to be executed in the proposed project and the proposed facilities to be provided, including fire-fighting facilities, drinking water facilities, emergency evacuation services, use of renewable energy;
e) the location details of the project, with clear demarcation of land dedicated for the project, along with its boundaries, including the latitude and longitude of the end points of the project;
f) proforma of the allotment letter, agreement for sale, and the conveyance deed proposed to be signed with the allottees;
g) the number, type and the carpet area of apartments for sale in the project, along with the area of the exclusive balcony or verandah areas and the exclusive open terrace areas, if any;
h) the number and areas of garage for sale in the project;
i) the names and addresses of real estate agents, if any, for the proposed project;
j) the names and addresses of the contractors, architect, structural engineer, if any, and other persons concerned with the development of the proposed project;
 
However, in Maharashtra Real Estate Rules, promoters and builders have been exempted from publishing details provided under clauses (b), (e), (g), (h), (i) and (j). Taking full advantage of the diluted rules and working of MahaRERA, promoters and builders have suppressed lot of vital information.
 
 
 
As per the REA, for on-going projects builders have been given three months’ time from the date of commencement of the Act to apply for project registration. However, some promoter/builders are found using this as an ‘amnesty scheme’ to revive their dead projects. Some builders who have started their projects some 15–20 years ago, which they were supposed to have been completed before 2005, have now given the proposed date of completion as 2022! That means the project, if completed, would take 22 years to complete.
 
 
 
Every commencement certificate or plan has a limitation period. After expiry of this period, the documents have to be re-validated. However, some builders have uploaded expired documents on the MahaRERA website. As per REA, builders and promoters have to provide and publish brief details of the projects launched by them in the past five years and the payments pending. However, hardly any builder has submitted these details.
 
There are several other violations by builders/promoters while providing information to MahaRERA. Even so, they have received registration certificates. But this does not mean the projects are authentic or the builders/promoters have all the required and legitimate documents to start or continue the project. Therefore, it is now the consumers’ responsibility to be vigilant.
 
Courtesy: VijayKumbhar.com

