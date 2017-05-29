BUY
Monsoon to break over Kerala on Tuesday
IANS
29 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The southwest monsoon is likely to break over Kerala on Tuesday, the IMD announced on Monday evening.
 
With good rains lashing Kerala on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its evening statement, said the present meteorological conditions indicate that conditions are favourable for onset of southwest monsoon over the state on Tuesday.
 
The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala signals the arrival of monsoon over the Indian subcontinent and represents beginning of rainy season in the region.
 
"Simultaneously, the onset is likely over most parts of northeastern states as well. Along with this, conditions are also favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives, the Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala during next 24 hours," says the statement.
 
The normal monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1 and since 2005, the IMD started to issue operational forecasts for the date.
 
The forecasts of the monsoon onset issued during the past 12 years (2005-2016) were proved to be correct every year except 2015.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
PIA IT system malfunction hits flights
IANS
29 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) IT system suffered a serious malfunction on Monday, affecting the schedules of numerous flights.
 
Similar to the troubles faced by British Airways, PIA operations came to a standstill when its software failed around 9 a.m.
 
The disturbances delayed several flights and prevented any further bookings from being made, Dawn reported.
 
PIA officials could not say what caused the disruption.
 
Economy & Nation
SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra again hit customers with hiked charges
Moneylife Digital Team
29 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  20
Nationalised banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank have hiked charges for several services or facilities provided to customers. These include increase in charges for chequebook issuance, signature verification, cash handling charges, withdrawals beyond stipulated numbers and card issuance charges. Interestingly, Bank of Maharashtra, in a communication issued to its officers and clerks, has asked them to levy these charges manually on a daily basis as the system is not doing the job!
 
For issuance of local chequebook, reconstitution of account, addition or deletion in account, change in mobile number, photo attestation and for sign verification, Bank of Maharashtra charges Rs115 from customers. For signature or photo verification, Canara Bank will be charging Rs150 per case of attestation from 1st July, as against the existing Rs100.
 
  
 
Many of these banks are simply following SBI in increasing service charges that directly add to their profits. For example, Canara Bank, which had no cash handling charges till now, will levy Rs50 to Rs2,500 for cash deposits beyond Rs50,000, from July onwards. These charges would be applicable across all its branches, cash deposit machines and kiosks. Canara Bank has also decided to levy Rs20 per transaction as declined charges at other bank ATMs when there are insufficient funds.
 
  
 
If a customer of Bank of Maharashtra wants to enquire about an old entry, she will have to shell out Rs230 if the period is beyond 12 months and Rs173 if the period is less than 12 months.
 
SBI,  has revised its service charges for basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts, whereby the customer would be charged Rs30 for issuance of a 10-leaf chequebook. The bank would issue only RuPay classic card free of cost, while for all other cards the customer has to pay stipulated charges. For BSBD customers, SBI allows four free withdrawals per month, beyond which the customer has to pay Rs50 per transaction at branch, Rs20 at other branch ATMs and Rs10 at SBI ATMs. These charges exclude service tax and would be applicable form 1 June 2017.
 
 
The country’s largest lender has not spared even its own e-wallet users from this hike. Users of State Bank Buddy mobile app have to pay Rs25 per transaction for cash withdrawals from wallet balance through ATMs. If the customer uses the services of bank correspondent (BC) for depositing cash in her own wallet, she will have to pay a minimum Rs2 per transaction. For cash withdrawal of up to Rs2,000 from the same mode, the customer will have to pay a minimum Rs6 per transaction.  
 
 

COMMENTS

Amit Anam

2 hours ago

This is crowd funding to recover Mallya's loan

REPLY

Hemant Dehadray

3 hours ago

The banks are behaving like traditional zamindars, trying to squeeze to the maximum possible extent, as were prevalent in pre independence era.

REPLY

MUKESH AGARWAL

3 hours ago

Actually, Indians are well cheated as difference in wholesale price and retail price is so large that middleman are sucking the hardened money. The tur pulse in WM is 66/- per kg but in retail shop malls it is sold for 90 to 130 per kg. Same is 90% items even in medicine Rs. 10/- costing generic medicine is sold under brand name for Rs.70/-. The drinking water 1 L bottle Rs. 15/- retail price which is off course high as Whole sale it is 9/- is sold at market, railway station, bus station, pilgrimage places for Rs. 20/- and inside airport Rs. 40/- to Rs. 60/-. while we are also paying airport development fee. The taxi rate are double at airport than OLA rate for same distance and when sufficient customers are available. We are paying a lot for nothing and not crying?

REPLY

lakkur vijayakumar

3 hours ago

Simple exploitation by banks. Government should look in to it

REPLY

MUKESH AGARWAL

3 hours ago

Bank charges are nominal than the Government Charges on various services. Bank also do a lot of work for government for which no fee is paid by Govt to Bank. e.g. Opening of branches late and in holidays in last 4 days of FY for income tax deposits. We understand that more than 10 Crs is paid per bank as working on holiday and Overtime while IT is required to be paid online. Similarly for Mudra Camp, Jandhan yojna accounts, Aadhar Card Campaign, Atal pension , Bima yojna, DBT all is free by Bank to Government. So Bank have to survive . Bank charges only which is generally over use of Bank or default on part of customers.

REPLY

Simple Indian

5 hours ago

Banks, as service providers, are well within their rights to charge for the services they provide. However, these ought to be in sync with the service levels offered by them. It's high time we Indians stop being a country of freeloaders.

REPLY

Sucheta Dalal

In Reply to Simple Indian 1 hour ago

where do you get your facts from sir? You are behind an anonymous email so we dont know your motivation. But when banks earn 6.5% spread on our money (THE HIGHEST IN THE WORLD), SURELY it is usurious to charge the kind of rates they are charging for basic services that ought to be FREE. And have been free for decades!

REPLY

Kshitij

In Reply to Sucheta Dalal 8 minutes ago

Well said Sucheta. MNC banks are under perpetual pressure to keep increasing profits annually. The easiest route for this is to keep increasing charges as well as charge customers for services "offered" even if not used. (Theft of money from customer's bank account).I have faced this 2-3 times from an MNC bank. Having personally worked in another MNC bank I can attest to the fact that these are some of the most untalented people drawing pie-in-the-sky pay packets and doing absolutely nothing in comparison to their salaries. Whereas ATM technology was a great game changer several decades back, there has been virtually no innovation since then. The banking community is basically inept and overpaid. Now that internet and mobile banking has come about, it is surprising that the banks continue to hike charges instead of reducing them to pass on savings from technology efficiency! The Indian banks appear to simply follow the lead of the MNC banks' practices.

REPLY

B. Yerram Raju

7 hours ago

It is time that we lead a campaign countrywide against the usurious charges and penalties for putting in cash and withdrawing cash from the bank accounts - both cash and non-cash (digital). The Change.org that Money Life seem to have caught the Nelson's eye. ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and all such associations are asking for low interest rate regime on advances that would finally decimate interest on deposits and make the senior citizen's life less financially secure and force the banks to load charges for entry into the bank and exit out of the bank to make up for the loss in net interest margins. I am reminded of a story of Tenali Ramakrishna the most famous Telugu poet who charged likewise to teach a lesson to a courtier. The Courtier was reported to have fell at the feet of the poet by paying her one month's earnings to make him leave his house as his presence proved highly expensive!! Today, banks feel that customer should not enter the bank either in the physical branch or website. No wonder banks are unable to fill the ATMs and even putting restrictions still on the personal accounts of the customers for withdrawal at the counters as the vaults are becoming empty. RBI has become a mute spectator. Even ten rupee coins - proclaimed legal tender - were not accepted by a few nationalised bank branches mentioning that their counting capacity and holding capacity eroded! We are passing through tragic times in banking with the government and RBI unable bring sanity in them. Banks today are handled at retail level by those who know computers rather than banking.

REPLY

Girish Nadkarni

7 hours ago

Bahot hua phokat ka. Ab suvidha ke paise do. Weldone Banks.

REPLY

Gurudutt Mundkur

14 hours ago

Charges for issuance of even 1st cheque book [of 10 leaves] is ridiculous and smacks of usury .

REPLY

Avinash Murkute

15 hours ago

Recently, one incoming NEFT was rejected by one of the Bank mentioned in this article. The reason was incorrect account number maintained by the Bank. They are debiting annual Demat charges from the account when it comes to taking money from customers but maintaining incorrect account number when it comes to paying money to customers. When the matter was discovered, it was reported but the officer took it very casually and not bothered to reply. When the matter was escalated, the senior officer apologized over telephone and in email - requesting lenient view on the complaint (May 22, 2017). Anyway, I sincerely urge customers, to be more aware of such charges, check their accounts properly and do not be lenient in dealing with such casual staff. Next time I will not be lenient and shall press for 1 Rs. Compensation in the form of Demand Draft only and that too to be deducted from the salary of casual staff.

REPLY

S RAVINDRANATH

15 hours ago

Have you noticed the most draconian charges of SBI? Savings Bank Accounts closed Account Closure Charges
Up to 14 days of opening NIL
After 14 days - Rs.500 + ST.
That is, even if you have been a customer of SBI for many decades, you lose Rs.500 plus S.T. presently it is Rs.575. It is only bank in India, which charges for closure of account after 1 year. Not HDFC Bank, nor ICICI Bank or any other private sector or public sector bank. ONLY SBI.

REPLY

MUKESH AGARWAL

In Reply to S RAVINDRANATH 2 hours ago

There is no need for closure of SBI account hence no charges are payable. The account with SBI is precious.

REPLY

Girish Nadkarni

In Reply to S RAVINDRANATH 7 hours ago

Ya u r liable to pay alimony.

REPLY

suneel kumar gupta

16 hours ago

Govt controlled businesses r habituated to function in monopoly and their attitudes will not change. Even there is no accountability. Soon they will loose business to private banks and ultimately close down. In settlement they will get full balance salary

REPLY

Ramesh Bajaj

17 hours ago

This is the price / profits of digitization. For senior citizen s a heavy price. Is it worth it? What is happening vis-a-vis HDFC Bank, etc.?

REPLY

PRAKASH D N

17 hours ago

What is RBI, Dhritarashtra, doing? When in all other matters RBI interferes, why RBI keeping mum over this public loot? It is time banking public start protest in all forms so that RBI/ Govt. open their eyes.

REPLY

