Monsoon to break over Kerala on Tuesday

The southwest monsoon is likely to break over Kerala on Tuesday, the IMD announced on Monday evening.

With good rains lashing Kerala on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its evening statement, said the present meteorological conditions indicate that conditions are favourable for onset of southwest monsoon over the state on Tuesday.

The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala signals the arrival of monsoon over the Indian subcontinent and represents beginning of rainy season in the region.

"Simultaneously, the onset is likely over most parts of northeastern states as well. Along with this, conditions are also favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives, the Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala during next 24 hours," says the statement.

The normal monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1 and since 2005, the IMD started to issue operational forecasts for the date.

The forecasts of the monsoon onset issued during the past 12 years (2005-2016) were proved to be correct every year except 2015.

