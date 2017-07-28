BUY
Monsoon magic – Reliving the days of downpour in Mumbai
Venkatesh Ganapathy
28 July 2017
Today the vagaries of the monsoons have become a source of consternation to all of us in India. In a city like Bengaluru, the population of dogs, two-wheelers and four-wheelers has grown exponentially. The garden city is paying the price for the rampant abuse of the environment. Every other apartment block in Bengaluru is now dependent on tanker water. The source of water is not known and its purity is suspect. But do the residents have a choice?  
 
Just think about it – taxi aggregator services like Uber and Ola have captured the market through what academicians would call as “disruptive innovation”. But no one considers the number of cabs that are on the road now and the adverse impact it has on the environment. Karnataka has the dubious distinction of being one of the most corrupt states in the world. Mendacious politicians are more interested in building highways and flyovers for the simple reason that there is so much money that can be earned for their future generations. 
 
A municipal corporation that cannot pay salaries to its employees sends a bunch of people (40 to be precise) on a Singapore trip to study the “solid waste management disposal” mechanism there. This is not only ludicrous but also a travesty of justice. The introduction of the metro is being claimed as a major achievement but it can only be termed as a pyrrhic victory. The project has been delayed by at least 25 years and even now there is no last mile connectivity. 
It is a relief to know that Mumbai has experienced normal monsoons this year.
 
 
One can only heave a sigh of despair thinking of the glorious 1970s when it rained cats and dogs in Mumbai.  The demarcation of the seasons was quite clear – summer, monsoons and winter.  Therefore, when we purchased textbooks and notebooks in June, checking the raincoat was also mandatory.  How I loved those raincoats in different colours, with different patterns. There was no threat of the raincoat flying away, unlike the umbrella. It was also the time to wear new Sandak chappals that would typically last till the monsoons ended.
 
 
Our school bags were not as loaded as they are today. They were simple canvas bags that we purchased from local shops – the exorbitantly priced backpacks of today were not heard of then. I still recall an aluminium box that my uncle purchased for me while I was in Class I and was so excited on receiving this gift! However, these canvas bags became heavy if they became wet in the rain.
 
During a heavy downpour, the school would declare a holiday. On the way to the school, there was a huge gutter, which would always get flooded. So it was time to have some fun playing indoor games and have a leisurely lunch. Afternoons on a rainy day were meant for having garam-garam pakodas or bhajiyas, along with a cup of ginger tea. There have been instances when I have walked to school fully drenched and the clothes would be dry by the time I returned home. The classrooms had enough space to keep our monsoon paraphernalia in the front. It was great fun letting out paper boats in the rain. 
 
 
It is believed that getting drenched in the first showers will keep you healthy for the rest of the year. But getting drenched was also fun! Watching the pitter-patter of raindrops falling on your windowpane and birds taking shelter at every conceivable place that they could find was enthralling. Looking at the raindrops on tree leaves was soothing and calming. It was a true Kodak moment.  On most occasions, the maid would take a sudden casual leave citing rains and the leakage in her home and so it used to be an irritant for my mother. A break from school gave us an opportunity to pore into books like Enid Blyton, Amar Chitra Katha, Tintin comics, Champak, Hardy Boys…
 
The clothes would never dry in the wet season and we had to keep additional stock of inner wear and school uniforms. There were no washing machines then. Today the washing machine technology has developed by leaps and bounds but it has also resulted in humongous waste of water, which is turning out to be a scarce commodity. Rainwater harvesting is still a dream in India. 
There was a bhajiyawala bang opposite Filmistan studios. An elderly and affable gentleman, he ran the shop for more than two decades. During monsoons, the sales of onion bhajiyas peaked. The chatney that he gave along with the kanda-bhaji was something to die for. 
 
As I grew older, I delighted in narrating stories for my kid brother and occasionally his friends in the building would also chip in. One of the stories that was quite popular was that of Kakamma and Guruvamma. This putative old folk tale explains the reasons for the animosity between crows and sparrows. 
 
 
On a rainy day, Kakamma the crow taps on the nest of Guruvamma the sparrow. The latter is not too enamoured by the deceitful crow. The sparrow has laid an egg and it does not want to risk losing it to the crow. So the sparrow refuses to entertain the crow. But Kakamma pleads with Guruvamma, the sparrow saying that it cannot find any other place in the rain and that it would behave itself and leave in the morning. Guruvamma, the sparrow, reluctantly entertains Kakamma, the crow. As expected, the next day Guruvamma is shocked to find its egg missing and Kakamma pretends to be innocent. A furious Guruvamma lights a fire and then forces Kakamma to spit out what it had swallowed. Kakamma does as directed and Guruvamma shows her the door never to entertain her again. 
 
 
As our house was located on the third floor, running to the roof with an umbrella in tow during the rains was not unusual. Rains have this quality of uplifting your mood and making you effervescent. The convivial environment that rains bring needs to be enjoyed to the hilt.  Even though I am a bit long in the tooth to play in the rain, getting drenched still sounds exciting. Monsoon was also the time when residents troubled by leaking roof ended up in catfights with the secretary of the building or the neighbours. 
 
Those halcyon days where monsoons never failed us seems to be a thing of the past. The monsoons weaved a magic on our souls and had the power to calm down even the most splenetic human being. Will those days be back again? 
 

Economy & Nation
Consolidation, Convergence and Competition of Banks in India
Dr B Yerram Raju
28 July 2017
Cooperative banking, suffering from weak governance, poor legal framework, dual regulation and excessive politicisation is in search of sustainable solutions and the consolidation move in three states highlighted by Bloomberg in its article a few days ago is perhaps the right move. Following the recommendations of the Vyas Committee (2005), the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) amalgamated 196 regional rural banks (RRBs), established under the multi-agency approach to rural lending in the country during a 15-year period till 1990, into 64 banks by 2013. This amalgamation has met with only partial success as the RRBs are still far from achieving the objectives for which they were created in 1975.
 
The 10 years between 1991 and 2001 saw bank disintermediation in the wake of financial liberalisation, prudential norms and profitability focus. The directed credit programme was blamed for rising non-performing assets (NPAs) till then. Dr YV Reddy says in his latest book, Advice and Dissent, “The seeds for bad times are always sown in good times.” 2003 was the year of ‘crazy credit’ that took the route of corporate debt restructurings (CDRs) in 2010 and 2011. This grew to reach the unsustainable level of around Rs8 lakh crore. Lazy banking had set in. 
In 2005, there was a call for financial literacy, financial inclusion and financial stability. This saw the banks’ boards committing to rural expansion, and routing financial inclusion through business correspondents. In the wake of shrinking supply of credit to needy sectors, such as micro and small enterprises, 2015 saw the emergence of small finance banks and payment banks to meet the increasing demand. 
 
Public sector banks (PSB), constituting 73% of banking in India, were in the eye of the storm of ever rising NPAs, notwithstanding the legal facilitation through the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (ICB) was brought into effect to tame the alarming situation. The rising capital adequacy compliance requirement under Basel III by April 2018 and the global financial stability, backed by the forgotten Narasimham Committee (1991) Report, seemed to push for P Chidambaram’s call for consolidation, convergence and competition. 
 
Viral Acharya, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) argued for a public-private partnership (PPP) model for better organising and managing government-sponsored enterprises. Strangely, Mr Acharya batted for the merger of associated banks with State Bank of India (SBI) to form a bank of global size. Now, the demand is for creating some more mergers in the PSBs, notwithstanding the fact that 10 of them are on a watch list. Within the country, there is stunning example of small banks in the private sector performing better than their senior peers. 
 
Whose call is this for mergers? Does it benefit customers? Does the size of the balance sheets provide leverage for responsible credit flow? Does it improve the technological prowess of the merged banks to offer affordable charges and more services to customers than now? Will these mergers take the banks to better rating in spite of the bloating NPAs? Will these banks be enabled to have more private participation in governance? Why is the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not prepared to go out of the boards of PSBs? Has the recent demonetisation led to improving the image of the banks? The answers to all these will be disappointing.
 
The voice of SBI initially to wait and watch for the merger was silenced successfully by the owner, the government. Three months down the line, migration of accounts to the main platform is slow. Issues remain with human resources (HR). Poor management of loan accounts are hitting several retail and small enterprise borrowers. Managers are in agony. 
 
Former Governor Dr Raghuram Rajan’s warning in 2016 that the merger move is risky without cleaning up the beleaguered banks’ balance sheets fell on deaf ears in the Finance Ministry. The Ministry’s red carpet treatment to multi-national asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), providing scope for sale of distressed assets, proved a failure. In the wake of global recession, even Robert Koenig called for breaking up mega banks in the interest of global financial stability.
 
The Indian Government did not seem to have learnt lessons from the 38 mergers that occurred before the SBI merger. The SBI Chairman, Arundhati Bhattacharya, was on record recently to say that the NPA position worsened post-merger. It would take considerable time to settle down. Anyway, she will step down shortly and the heat will be on the successor. It is not size that is the solution to the problems as much as good governance and the government maintaining arm’s length distance from the governance and management of PSBs. Bank Board Bureau and Gyan Sangam’s recommendations have thus far not proved effective. 
Even among the PSBs, there are banks with regional flavour where the customer loyalties are still contributing to their image and this will for sure take a beating if they allow some weak banks to join them at the behest of the government.
 
I argued this in my earlier column (‘Why consolidation of Indian banks is no cure to the ills’ ). It is also important that the big banks be more humble and learn their lessons, instead of becoming unwieldy conglomerates. Banking basics and customer service cannot be compromised. Government would do well to restart Development Banks to fund infrastructure projects and relieve PSBs from this responsibility, as experience has amply demonstrated that they are not cut out for that job due to their funding of long-term projects with short-term resources.
 
The recent regulation restricting exposure to a single corporate to Rs500 crore in any bank is well thought out and should restore credibility once the IBC hopefully gives a reprieve to the beleaguered PSBs. Government would do well to listen to sane advice and put further mergers on the backburner until the results of the SBI merger are out, maybe in a couple of years. 
 
(Dr B Yerram Raju is an economist and risk management specialist with three decades of banking experience.)

COMMENTS

PRAKASH D N

7 hours ago

Government and RBI are having contradictory stands. On the one side they want to give bank licence on tap and on the other, they want to reduce the number of Banks. There is hidden agenda and both should come clean on this issue.

REPLY
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex May Pause – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
28 July 2017

We had mentioned in last Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still in a sideways mode. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied during the week and closed higher than last Friday’s close. Trading was volatile through the week. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded at record highs during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, with the wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) trading close to the 10,000-level. According to market observers, investors' sentiments were boosted by hopes of healthy quarterly results from index heavyweights such as Ambuja Cements and HDFC Bank, and buying in consumer durables, banking, IT (information technology)  and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 807 advances, 860 declines and 308 unchanged. Reliance Industries hit new all-time high, with shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm up as much as 2.4%.
 
After touching record highs during the early morning session, the key Indian equity indices succumbed to profit booking and traded with marginal losses during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday. Expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive global cues, lifted both the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex to experience "gap-up" opening from their previous session's close and touch new record highs during early hours of trade. Besides, factors such as hopes of a lending rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its next policy review meet, along with inflows of foreign funds and consistent projection of economic growth, enhanced investors risk taking appetite. 
 
Indian shares have hit multiple records this year amid optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. A big factor for the phenomenal rise in stock value has been the shift of Indian savers to more financial assets as prices of gold and property moderated after the government's ban on high-value currency notes. Also, market participants expect healthy quarterly results going forward. On the NSE, there were 621 advances, 851 declines and 59 unchanged.
 
Indian equity markets traded at a fresh high during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday on expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive cues and intense buying activity witnessed in metal, automobile and capital goods stocks. However, some gains were capped as investors continued to book profits. Caution also prevailed in the global markets ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee meet later in the evening. The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded above the 10,000-level and scaled an intra-day high of 10,010.80 points. On the NSE, there were 736 advances, 738 declines and 59 unchanged. The advance-decline ratio of Nifty on the NSE stood at 19 advances, 31 declines and 1 unchanged. Top gainers on NSE were Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vedanta, while top losers were Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors and Tata motors.
 
The key Indian equity index -- NSE Nifty 50 -- has the potential to sustain beyond the 10,000-point mark, contingent on healthy quarterly results outcome, experts opined on Tuesday. The optimism over the continued uptrend on NSE Nifty comes after the index breached the 10,000 points mark during the early-morning trade session on Tuesday.
 
Paint manufacturer Asian Paints reported a 20.23% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs440.74 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 as compared to Rs552.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its total income increased by nearly 5% to Rs4,306.60 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs4,103.56 crore in the same period last year. “The decorative business in India registered low single digit volume growth in the current quarter with the business getting impacted especially in the month of June due to GST roll-out from July 1,” said its Managing Director and CEO K.B.S. Anand. "Good demand conditions in the auto original equipment manufacturer and general industrial business segment led to improved performance of the automotive coatings JV. In the industrial coatings JV, Industrial Liquid Paints segment registered good growth," he said. The company’s shares closed at Rs1,135.50, down 1.43% on the BSE.
 
Software major Wipro tied up with global IT major Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer IT (information technology) infrastructure solutions to enterprises on pay-per-use billing. "The consumption-based or pay-per-use IT Infrastructure procurement and provisioning will be offered to HPE and our customers, globally," said the outsourcing firm in a statement here. The partnership will enable Wipro to leverage HPE capacity to offer flexible and scalable IT infrastructure services for digital transformation of the latter's customers. "The alliance will enhance security, agility, scalability of our customers' IT infrastructure and help them ascertain and regulate the public cloud economics of their data centres," asserted the statement. Highlighting the significance of the tie-up with HPE, Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala said the consumption-based model would allow the company to offer variable pricing for the IT infrastructure value chain. The company’s shares closed at Rs289.95, up 0.03% on the BSE.
 
The key Indian equity indices continued to reach record highs on Thursday on the back of political developments in the country and intense buying in the banking sector. According to market observers, healthy buying in index heavyweights such as HDFC and HDFC Bank, coupled with positive global cues and expectations of healthy quarterly results, buoyed investors' sentiments. However, profit booking in sectors such as consumer durables, healthcare and metal stocks capped gains. Today was also the day for July derivatives expiry and hence volatility was higher. On the NSE, there were 473 advances, 1,192 declines and 298 unchanged.
 
The global cues have not been affecting the markets much because the local factors are strong. One of the reasons is the political development, because the ruling party has become stronger, pointed out market analysts, after Nitish Kumar walked back into the fold of National Democratic Alliance and formed a new government in Bihar, jointly with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). 
 
Negative global cues, coupled with disappointing quarterly results and selling pressure in healthcare, banking and capital goods stocks subdued the Indian equity markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Friday. The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) briefly slipped below the important 10,000-mark as investors booked profits. August derivatives series began on a subdued note amid disappointing earnings by corporates. Metal, healthcare, bank, realty, technology, auto, power and IT (information technology) stocks were trading in the negative zone. The laggards that pulled down the indices were Lupin, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Sun Pharma, ONGC, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank. Towards the close of trading on Friday, the major indices improved so that the markets ended on a flat-to-negative note. On the NSE, there were 797 advances, 859 declines and 309 unchanged.
 
While the Indian stock markets were weak on Friday, US stocks opened higher on Thursday, with major indices hitting record highs, bolstered by upbeat earnings. Shares of Facebook soared over 5% early on Thursday, after the social media giant posted better-than-expected quarterly results, Xinhua news agency reported. Facebook reported second-quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.32 on revenue of $9.32 billion. The company also posted its daily active users of 1.32 billion on average for June 2017, an increase of 17% year-on-year. Twitter and Comcast also announced quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. This earnings season has been strong so far. It has pushed the major indices to notch record highs recently.

