Moneylife seminar on apps and how to use them to increase productivity
Moneylife Digital Team
08 July 2017
Most people use Google and its services, but do not know how to get the best out of it. This also applies for applications (apps) that we use, either on the desktop or laptop and on mobile phones. Yazdi Tantra, a chartered accountant by training, computer consultant by profession and trainer in his leisure time, shared several tips on the use of apps for better productivity, at a special workshop organised by Moneylife Foundation, in Mumbai. 
 
Says Mr Tantra, “If you do not process the information and use it, it will be wasted within one hour. Today we use multiple devices. With the advances in technology, it is possible to keep all data or information on every device, access it when required and complete the job. We do not need to work hard, rather work smartly."
 
 
Talking about how to make the best use of Google, Gmail and Android apps, he said we can use it not just for search or email, but also for calculations, weather reports, translation, recipes, conversions, finding dates of holidays and for a host of other functions and uses. Using the voice command, he also showed the audience how one can use these features. 
 
"Most people use Gmail, but are not sure about several features like ‘time delivery’ to reach the recipient at the right time or ‘undo send’ if you have made a mistake. You can search your mails faster and more accurately. Using the Gmail keyboard shortcuts, you can increase your productivity. Similarly, Google Docs can be used to share documents online," Mr Tanta added.
 
 
He explained how to use mobile wallets like Paytm, SBI Buddy, Freecharge and MobiKwik. 
 
Mr Tantra spoke about apps like Tripit, an online travel itinerary and trip planner, FlightAware, that helps track flights in real time, XE.com, which can be used for conversion of any currency into any currency in real time. There are other apps, like Shush! that can be used to reset sound automatically, MightyText.net for messaging through PC or laptop. SendThisFile can be used for sharing large sized files without worrying about security aspects, he added.
 
For those who enjoy reading but do not have time, Mr Tantra suggested Blinkist. There are capsules of over 1,500 bestselling non-fiction books that one can read or hear in just 15 minutes. "You get quick and efficient summaries of these books. This allows you to read up to four books a day," he added.
 
 
Those who need to handle documents at the workplace can take help from apps like Google Keep and CamScanner. Mr Tantra also gave tips on effective usage of popular social media app WhatsApp. He said one could mute group chats or disable auto media download to restrict data consumption.
 
Cashify is an app which helps to sell old electronics items, fridge and washing machines, get instant quotations and also home pickups. After a day’s work, one can use Calm to meditate, sleep or relax.
 
 

Economy & Nation
Business Schools Learning a Business Lesson - Part 3
Chandraprabha Venkatagiri
08 July 2017
Many business schools have unbelievably poor infrastructure. Typically, a second rung business school collects Rs6 lakh as annual fees. However, the return to the students – be it the quality of education imparted, the infrastructural amenities in the campus or placement assistance – is often minimal. 
 
As I mentioned in the previous parts, enrolling students who do not have an aptitude for meeting the rigours of a Master in Business Administration (MBA) programme ends up in poor placements and this impacts future admissions. Additionally, the pathetic performance feedback mechanism in many institutions ends up demoralising good teachers. So, either those teachers leave the college and the institution is left with a pool of teachers like ST Mani – for whom teaching is a part-time pastime -- or retired individuals.
 
The scope of a student’s feedback must be clearly outlined at the beginning. The boundaries must be set. The institution or its representatives must encourage feedback about a teacher’s teaching – but in reality what happens is teachers who are strict and maintain discipline get lots of unsavoury comments about their personality and dress sense, which is not needed. In some institutions, the student feedback is typed by some clerk and is blindly signed by the head of the institution, without any filtering to block abusive language. In a college in Chennai, some students had used abusive words against a teacher; the clerk typed them out and it was duly signed by the principal. 
 
It is important that organisations who visit a business school should also insist on checking the student feedback about a faculty’s performance. This will give them a rough idea of the kind of talent they are choosing for their organisation. No institution worth its salt ever elicits feedback about infrastructural amenities in their college or the kind of support their office staff provides to students. This is a grey area and it is unfortunate that even accreditation boards, such as National Accreditation Board (NAB) or National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), fail to recognise this as an important area. 
 
Many institutions have just one seminar hall, one or two toilets for more than a 1,000 students and a canteen that mostly resembles a hurriedly made up tent in a mountain. Such institutions will spend crores in sales and advertising and in buying ‘accreditation grades’ from government bodies but will do little to improve infrastructure in the college. Inspecting teams must visit the washrooms in educational institutions – but why will they do that when the institution is offering them five-star accommodation and a briefcase? If they do visit, they will find urinals that have not been repaired for ages and dry taps in the toilets. It is a pity that even washrooms meant for faculty members are worse than those found in railway stations.
 
The less said about the quality of classrooms the better. Poor lighting, air conditioners not working, use of black boards in an MBA classroom are some of the issues. Staff rooms in many colleges look like prison cells and the inflexibility in the working hours can cause additional stress. Seating arrangements are devoid of ergonomic requirements and so many faculty members suffer from backache, slip disc and other related ailments.
 
In addition to the fees they collect, many institutions charge additionally for placement assistance and the same companies are invited over and over again. Sometimes placement officers double as in-charge of training cells but no real training happens. This is because no one is interested in training – neither the business school administration nor the students. 
 
Business schools in Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru offer jobs in call centres, banks and tax audit firms. No attempt is made to explore new areas where students could try their luck. Entrepreneurship cells in most institutions are a mere eyewash because these efforts are made only to garner a few brownie points with accreditation agencies.
 
Lastly, the pedagogy in most business schools is either over-ambitious or just plain obsolete. Industry-academia interaction or the lack of it is often highlighted. But how many corporate members are willing to work with business schools on consultancy projects or in training? Institutions with rigid rules do not realise the harm that they cause to their future by not allowing faculty members the flexibility to explore assignments that can generate additional income for both the faculty and the business school.
 
 (This is the last part of a three part series)
 
COMMENTS

PRAKASH D N

6 hours ago

It would have been proper if the author had summed up her suggestions to put management studies on a higher pedestal to meet the needs of future.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Submit documents by September 22, traders with provisional GST ID told
IANS
08 July 2017
Traders with Provisional Identity for Registration (PID) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system should submit the required documents by September 22 to get certificates of registration, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.
 
"Persons who have PID may submit the required documents on GSTN for getting the certificates of registration. A period of three months has been allowed to complete this procedure, i.e., the formalities can be completed on or before September 22," a ministry statement said here. 
 
In the interim, they can issue the tax invoice using the allotted PID, it said.
 
The ministry said persons with PID and who opted for the composition scheme should submit intimation of option in the prescribed form on GSTN on or before July 21.
 
The Rules relating to registration and composition scheme have been notified on June 19 and brought into effect from June 22. 
 
"The intent of notifying these Rules is to start the process of issuance of registration certificates, called Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN), to taxpayers who have already been issued PID, as well as to the new taxpayers," it said.
 
A person seeking fresh registration can apply for registration within 30 days from the date on which he becomes liable for registration. 
 
"They can also opt for composition scheme at the time of filing of registration form."
 
The applicant for grant of new registration can issue a bill for goods or services supplied between the date of liability to obtain registration and the date of issuance of registration certificate, if he has applied for registration within 30 days from the date he becomes liable for registration. 
 
On grant of the certificate of registration, he can issue revised tax invoices for the supplies made during this period.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

We are listening!

