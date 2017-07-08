Moneylife seminar on apps and how to use them to increase productivity

Business Schools Learning a Business Lesson - Part 3

Many business schools have unbelievably poor infrastructure. Typically, a second rung business school collects Rs6 lakh as annual fees. However, the return to the students – be it the quality of education imparted, the infrastructural amenities in the campus or placement assistance – is often minimal.

As I mentioned in the previous parts, enrolling students who do not have an aptitude for meeting the rigours of a Master in Business Administration (MBA) programme ends up in poor placements and this impacts future admissions. Additionally, the pathetic performance feedback mechanism in many institutions ends up demoralising good teachers. So, either those teachers leave the college and the institution is left with a pool of teachers like ST Mani – for whom teaching is a part-time pastime -- or retired individuals.

The scope of a student’s feedback must be clearly outlined at the beginning. The boundaries must be set. The institution or its representatives must encourage feedback about a teacher’s teaching – but in reality what happens is teachers who are strict and maintain discipline get lots of unsavoury comments about their personality and dress sense, which is not needed. In some institutions, the student feedback is typed by some clerk and is blindly signed by the head of the institution, without any filtering to block abusive language. In a college in Chennai, some students had used abusive words against a teacher; the clerk typed them out and it was duly signed by the principal.

It is important that organisations who visit a business school should also insist on checking the student feedback about a faculty’s performance. This will give them a rough idea of the kind of talent they are choosing for their organisation. No institution worth its salt ever elicits feedback about infrastructural amenities in their college or the kind of support their office staff provides to students. This is a grey area and it is unfortunate that even accreditation boards, such as National Accreditation Board (NAB) or National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), fail to recognise this as an important area.

Many institutions have just one seminar hall, one or two toilets for more than a 1,000 students and a canteen that mostly resembles a hurriedly made up tent in a mountain. Such institutions will spend crores in sales and advertising and in buying ‘accreditation grades’ from government bodies but will do little to improve infrastructure in the college. Inspecting teams must visit the washrooms in educational institutions – but why will they do that when the institution is offering them five-star accommodation and a briefcase? If they do visit, they will find urinals that have not been repaired for ages and dry taps in the toilets. It is a pity that even washrooms meant for faculty members are worse than those found in railway stations.

The less said about the quality of classrooms the better. Poor lighting, air conditioners not working, use of black boards in an MBA classroom are some of the issues. Staff rooms in many colleges look like prison cells and the inflexibility in the working hours can cause additional stress. Seating arrangements are devoid of ergonomic requirements and so many faculty members suffer from backache, slip disc and other related ailments.

In addition to the fees they collect, many institutions charge additionally for placement assistance and the same companies are invited over and over again. Sometimes placement officers double as in-charge of training cells but no real training happens. This is because no one is interested in training – neither the business school administration nor the students.

Business schools in Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru offer jobs in call centres, banks and tax audit firms. No attempt is made to explore new areas where students could try their luck. Entrepreneurship cells in most institutions are a mere eyewash because these efforts are made only to garner a few brownie points with accreditation agencies.

Lastly, the pedagogy in most business schools is either over-ambitious or just plain obsolete. Industry-academia interaction or the lack of it is often highlighted. But how many corporate members are willing to work with business schools on consultancy projects or in training? Institutions with rigid rules do not realise the harm that they cause to their future by not allowing faculty members the flexibility to explore assignments that can generate additional income for both the faculty and the business school.

(This is the last part of a three part series)

