Moneylife Campaign: RBI has no intention to give teeth to the Consumer Charter and impose penalty on banks
Moneylife Digital Team
26 July 2017
Moneylife Foundation, as a part of its campaign against arbitrary bank charges, had written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue a Master Circular or Notification with regard to its Charter of Customer Rights issued in 2014, with clear timelines for redressal and escalation of complaints and penalties or interest and compensation for negligent service, mis-selling of products and harassment of customers. 
 
On receiving a rather bland response, we filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act seeking details of the discussions, if any, on our memorandum. The RBI’s response indicates that a detailed discussion was held at multiple levels, including the Executive Director (ED). However, RBI decided not to give teeth to the consumer charter. 
 
“No penalty in envisaged on banks in the Charter (of Customer Rights) as these are designed as overarching principals of Consumer Protection to be imbibed by banks in their Customer Service Policy,” says a note by PJ Mathkar, Assistant General Manager (AGM), RBI. He further says that the Consumer charter was “formulated jointly by the Indian Banks Association and the Banking Codes and Standards Board of India (BCSBI)”.  
 
Mr Mathkar is probably unaware that the RBI also consulted NGOs such as Moneylife Foundation and the All India Bank Depositors Association (AIBDA) and probably others. Does this suggest that the NGO viewpoint was ignored in the final formulation?
 
According to Mr Mathkar’s note, the issues raised by Moneylife are “generally covered under extant regulatory guidelines and compliance to these by banks is monitored by supervisory process by the RBI”.  However, the large number of complaints about gross mis-selling of insurance and other third party products does not indicate that this is working. In fact, the RBI also has no process of receiving and acting on complaints forwarded by NGOs, after appeals to the bank or the Banking Ombudsman (BO) have failed. 
 
Mr Mathkar’s note further says, "We had conducted incognito visits to bank branches involved in selling of third party products across the country. Specific visits were undertaken to branches in semi-urban and rural areas across the country to assess the issues relating to mis-selling prevalent in those areas. Report of these visits confirmed the prevalence of certain unfair practices in sale of third party products by banks”.  
 
Still the Reserve Bank prefers to keep mum on the issue of levying penalty upon banks and bank employees involved in such malpractices. Worse, the changes made in the Banking Ombudsman rules are not good enough to tackle the issue, which suggests that the RBI is not aware of the gravity of complaints and is unwilling to engage with customers to get first hand reports. (Read: Customers Bleeding; RBI Offers Only Band-Aid ) 
 
Further to this, the file noting on Mr Mathkar’s note says, “The request relating to prescribing timelines for redressal/ escalation and imposing penalty etc. at this stage would not be a desirable proposition. As regards to aspect of mis-selling of products and services, we have since included their aspects as specific grounds of complaint in the amended BO scheme, which will come into force from 1 July 2017. In view of the above, we may, if approved, acknowledge receipt of this letter and advise the organisation that RBI is seized of the issues and has been initiating concerted actions on relevant issues.”
 
Another file noting states, “…we write to Ms (Sucheta) Dalal and Mr (Debashis) Basu explaining… initiatives taken like introducing internal ombudsman in banks, Consumer Education and Protection (CEP) Cell for BO complaints, prepared amendment of the BO Scheme including the introduction of mis-selling of financial products as a ground for complaint under the Scheme, opening of new BO office to increase accessibility to the public and introduction of Charter of Consumer Rights in the Customer Delivery Policies of bank.”
 
However, the letter we received does not mention any of this. The letter sent by R Satish, Deputy General Manager (RBI), on 26 April 2017 states, “As you may be aware that Reserve Bank has been undertaking proactive initiatives in the sphere of consumer protection and is examining the aspects indicated in your referred letter. We are grateful for the valuable feedback/ suggestions provided to us.”
 
The Charter of Customer Rights issued by RBI on 3 December 2014 recognises five basic rights of bank customers: Right to Fair Treatment; Right to Transparency and Fair and Honest Dealing; Right to Suitability; Right to Privacy; and Right to Grievance Redress and Compensation.
  
Interestingly the model Customer Rights Policy prepared by IBA talks about 'strict' measures to provide customers the right to grievance redress and compensation. It says, "The customer has a right to hold the financial services provider accountable for the products offered and to have a clear and easy way to have any valid grievances redressed. The provider should also facilitate redress of grievances stemming from its sale of third party products. The financial services provider must communicate its policy for compensating mistakes, lapses in conduct, as well as non-performance or delays in performance, whether caused by the provider or otherwise. The policy must lay out the rights and duties of the customer when such events occur."
 
"In pursuance of the above Right, bank will deal sympathetically and expeditiously with all things that go wrong; correct mistakes promptly; cancel any charge that has been applied wrongly and by mistake; and compensate the customer for any direct financial loss that might have been incurred by the customer due to its lapses," the IBA model policy says.
 
However, ground realities continue to be different for bank customers. Especially, banks never accept their mistake and continue to charge the customer without any question of compensation. 
 
Moneylife Foundation has been at the forefront of speaking up for bank customers. An online petition launched by us has garnered more than two lakh signatures. (Sign the Petition).
 
User

COMMENTS

Arun Adalja

1 hour ago

rbi never responds to customer and they always take side of banks and banks are taking advantage by doing manmani.retail customers are at mercy of regulatories which are sleeping all the time.

REPLY
Life
US-based company to implant chip in employees' bodies
IANS
26 July 2017
US-based tech company Three Square Market (32M) is offering its employees the option of implanting an RFID chip in their body which would serve multiple purposes.
 
The chip, which is the size of a rice grain, will be implanted between the thumb and forefinger underneath the skin within seconds, allowing the employees to open doors, login to computers, use the copy machine and more.
 
The chip implant uses "Near-Field Communication" (NFC) -- the technology which is used in contact-less credit cards and mobile payments.
 
"We foresee the use of RFID technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office-breakroom market, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used to make payments at other RFID terminals," said Todd Westby, CEO, 32M, in a blog post.
 
"Eventually, this technology will become standardised allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities etc," he added.
 
32M is partnering with Sweden-based company BioHax International for the programme.
 
The employees will be chipped at the 32M inaugural "chip party" hosted at the company's headquarters on August 1 and the company is expecting over 50 staff members to be voluntarily chipped.
 
The employees who are interested in the technology but not the implant have the option to place the micro-chip in an RFID wrist-band or a "smart ring".
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

7 hours ago

So, the end game has arrived

REPLY
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex trending higher – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
26 July 2017

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might stagnate. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

 

 

Indian equity markets traded at a fresh high during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday on expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive cues and intense buying activity witnessed in metal, automobile and capital goods stocks. However, some gains were capped as investors continued to book profits. Caution also prevailed in the global markets ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee meet later in the evening. The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded above the 10,000-level and scaled an intra-day high of 10,010.80 points. On the NSE, there were 736 advances, 738 declines and 59 unchanged. The advance-decline ratio of Nifty on the NSE stood at 19 advances, 31 declines and 1 unchanged. Top gainers on NSE were Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vedanta, while top losers were Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors.

 
The key Indian equity index -- NSE Nifty 50 -- has the potential to sustain beyond the 10,000-point mark, contingent on healthy quarterly results outcome, experts opined on Tuesday. The optimism over the continued uptrend on NSE Nifty comes after the index breached the 10,000 points mark during the early-morning trade session on Tuesday.
 
Paint manufacturer Asian Paints reported a 20.23% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs440.74 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 as compared to Rs552.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its total income increased by nearly 5% to Rs4,306.60 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs4,103.56 crore in the same period last year. “The decorative business in India registered low single digit volume growth in the current quarter with the business getting impacted especially in the month of June due to GST roll-out from July 1,” said its Managing Director and CEO K.B.S. Anand. "Good demand conditions in the auto original equipment manufacturer and general industrial business segment led to improved performance of the automotive coatings JV. In the industrial coatings JV, Industrial Liquid Paints segment registered good growth," he said. The company’s shares closed at Rs1,135.50, down 1.43% on the BSE.
 
Software major Wipro tied up with global IT major Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer IT (information technology) infrastructure solutions to enterprises on pay-per-use billing. "The consumption-based or pay-per-use IT Infrastructure procurement and provisioning will be offered to HPE and our customers, globally," said the outsourcing firm in a statement here. The partnership will enable Wipro to leverage HPE capacity to offer flexible and scalable IT infrastructure services for digital transformation of the latter's customers. "The alliance will enhance security, agility, scalability of our customers' IT infrastructure and help them ascertain and regulate the public cloud economics of their data centres," asserted the statement. Highlighting the significance of the tie-up with HPE, Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala said the consumption-based model would allow the company to offer variable pricing for the IT infrastructure value chain. The company’s shares closed at Rs289.95, up 0.03% on the BSE.
 
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs914 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 up from Rs883.09 crore posted for the quarter ended June 30 last year. The company has logged a total income of Rs8,744.61 crore for the period ended June 30, 2017 -- up from Rs8,131.03 crore earned during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company’s shares closed at Rs3,714.80, up 0.21% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

User

COMMENTS

Vinay Jain

11 hours ago

Is Wipro Good Bet for Long term ?

REPLY

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
