Moneylife Campaign - RBI asks banks to provide details of transactions to customers

Taking cognizance of several complaints from customers, letters and memorandums, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has once again asked banks to record details of transactions in the passbook or statement of accounts of customers. The RBI had issued similar instructions some 13 years ago, which banks have not been following.

In a notification issued on 22 June 2017 , the central bank says, "It has come to our notice that many banks still do not provide adequate details of the transactions in the passbooks and/or statements of account to enable the account holders to cross-check them. In the interest of better customer service, it has been decided that banks shall at a minimum provide the relevant details in respect of entries in the accounts."

RBI expects banks to share transaction details like the name of the payee, mode of transaction and name of transferee bank. For bank charges, the lenders have to provide nature of charges, like fee, commission, fine or penalty and reasons for the charges. (See details of entries that banks have been asked to record and share with customers below this article)

"Banks shall also incorporate information about ‘deposit insurance cover’ along with the limit of coverage, subject to change from time to time, upfront in the passbooks," RBI has said.

As part of its advocacy efforts, Moneylife Foundation has led the effort to fight for customer rights. Despite our efforts, we have seen very little evidence on the ground of concrete action by the regulator.