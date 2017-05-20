Moneylife Advisory launches 'Ask Vijay Kedia' microsite for questions on stocks

Moneylife Advisory on Saturday launched its much awaited 'Ask Vijay Kedia' microsite that aims to provide answers on stock market investing from the ace investor. The microsite https://advisor.moneylife.in/askvijaykedia was launched by Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive of BSE. Mr Kedia one of the very successful investor holds more than 1% stake in many companies, and is a popular figure in social media and TV channels for his straight forward approach.

Launching the site, Mr Chauhan, the chief of BSE, said, “We are seeing more and more seminars on long term investment taking place. As BSE, my job is the to make the market run smoothly. Profit may happen or may not happen for your investment but you need to stay invested for a long term. Listen to everybody, but use your brain (for long term investment).”

Explaining the thought process behind the creation of the free microsite, Debashis Basu, Co-Founder of Moneylife, said, "In his presentation last time Mr Kedia shared with us his entire journey an investor, the mistakes he made, the lessons he learned and his successes. He is now a popular figure in social media and TV channels. We are always struck by his conviction, clarity and candidness. If you ask him a question, you will get a straight answer. No beating about the bush. We, at Moneylife, like that quality very much."

"After the last year's event Mr Kedia told us that he was very keen on doing something concrete to guide retail investor and stop them from making the mistakes that every novice makes in a hurry to get rich quickly. He was pained to see people making basic mistakes such as having a short-term mind-set, or trading in futures and options or taking some other unnecessary risk. After several conversations and much brainstorming, we came up with the idea of a series of video interviews that cover all the basics," Mr Basu added.

Moneylife Advisory, launched in 2014, is a fiercely pro-consumer stance and a proven record of ethical dealing. It offers honest opinions about financial products and unbiased solutions that are backed by intense research. The objective is to help people stay away the problems of mis-selling, commission driven churning and dubious recommendations, as also to stay on the path of saving and investing.

Mr Kedia while sharing his knowledge gained for over three decades in the stock market investing replied to several questions in his candid style.

The ace investor was also subjected to a googly from the audience. Hussain Kagzi, an admirer of Mr Kedia, said, "Over and above your investing knowledge and practices, what I admire the most about you is the qualities you have as a person. There is an aura of Zen and positivity around you. My question is with regards to that. Like the 10 points that you shared at IIM-B about market investing, What are the principles or values that you follow in life? What are things that you would advice us to do which might help us become a better person?"

Responding to this, Mr Kedia said, “Do good karma. Investing is a game of mind or like a yoga, which involves mind, body and soul. If you become a good person then you will have a peaceful mind and can think clearly. It is important to become a good person to be a successful investor.”

Ritesh Gulrajani wanted to know how Mr Kedia tackles the pressure from information flow, especially when his buying move becomes a public knowledge within few minutes. Mr Kedia says, “Yes, I agree. It has become little difficult to keep your stock buying a secret. However, I do not buy more than half a per cent sot that the information is not leaked. Other way is to invest in bulk deals, but then these are available for large caps, which I do not buy. We have to accept new changes, like the fast dissemination of information.”

Rathi Ravi was interested in knowing how a first time investor should allocate funds in different categories of stocks, like slow grower, stalwarts, fast growers, and turnarounds. “I never bought slow growers! Some (stock) may have become slow growers after I bought them. So I look up to a turnaround or beaten down stock where the valuation may be low. Identity a stock of a fast growing company with a turnaround possibility,” Mr Kedia replied.

"How do you build conviction in a stock and have the ability to hold on to positions when the market is completely against you?' was the next question fired at Mr Kedia by Aditya Nahar.

The ace investor says, The ace investor says, “Chase the story behind your stock. In a falling market if your stock goes down, then there is nothing to worry. But when market is going up and my stock is falling, it makes to think. I buy stocks only when I have a strong belief in the story. If my story is intact, then it does not make any difference. Your conviction should be strong to invest in a stock.”

Atul Jadia had two interesting questions for Mr Kedia. He said, "Can one person be a trader as well as investor and does luck play any role in Investments." Atul Jadia had two interesting questions for Mr Kedia. He said, "Can one person be a trader as well as investor and does luck play any role in Investments."

Mr Kedia says, “Luck does play a role in picking a good stock for investment. However, I have often see here people want to become crorepati overnight. Remember Rome was not built in a day, but Hiroshima and Nagasaki were destroyed in few minutes. So be ready to build your investment portfolio day by day and for long term.”

Explaining difference between trading and investing, Mr Kedia says, “Trading is like travelling in a local train in Mumbai, then getting down at each station and when the horns blows, catching the moving train again. However, there are no horns in stock market. I think in trading you are missing a big picture as investor. However, we must understand both trader and investor are unique in own ways and should remain so.”